 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Colts take ownership for uncharacteristic and consistent issues in Week 5 loss to Steelers

The Colts had been one of the NFL's best red zone offenses heading into Week 5, but managed just one touchdown on three trips inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-yard line on Sunday.

Oct 11, 2026 at 05:37 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

PITTSBURGH – The Colts hadn't had much of an issue scoring touchdowns from the red zone heading into Week 5. They had, though, had a couple games in which issues tackling cost them.

In Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, those two problems were the defining reason behind the Colts sinking back under .500 with a 12-point defeat.

The Colts scored a touchdown on just one of their three trips inside the Steelers' 20-yard line; the Colts had a first-and-goal set of downs on each of those three possessions. Another drive stalled out at the Steelers' 22-yard line.

"We got to do a better job," Steichen said regarding the red zone. "I got to do a better job calling plays. We got to do a better job executing. Credit to Pittsburgh in those situations, but we got to do a better job overall to get it cleaned up and the score touchdowns down there."

Pro Football Focus tagged the Colts with eight missed tackles, and several came in critical situations – including on running back Jaylen Warren's 80-yard touchdown reception and 50-yard touchdown run.

"We definitely shouldn't let that happen," defensive end Laiatu Latu said.

The Colts had markedly improved their tackling over the last two weeks, in which they held the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders to a combined 30 points. But the Colts' tackling in Pittsburgh was closer to what was on tape in Weeks 1 and 2, when this defense allowed the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs to score a combined 74 points.

"We got to get that cleaned up too," Steichen said. "Go back to the fundamentals of technique. It was good last week, and then this week it wasn't as good as it needs to be, and so we got to keep working hard on that."

Tackling, then, is back in the spotlight as a major issue that needs to get fixed as soon as possible. The Colts' red zone woes on Sunday, though, felt more like an aberration than the start or continuation of a trend.

Entering Week 5, the Colts were sixth in the NFL in red zone touchdown rate, with Steichen's offense crossing the goal line on 75 percent of their trips inside the 20. The Colts had also scored touchdowns on all nine of their goal-to-go drives.

But after tight end Tyler Warren punched in a one-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first half, the Colts left points on the board despite getting to the Steelers' three- and 10-yard lines in the second half.

"We can't afford to do that," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "We've been good in the red zone. I think that's been a strength of ours, so we have to go back and see where we fell short, where the opportunities were and how we can improve."

Those eight points squandered on short Spencer Shrader field goals changed the complexion of the second half, and allowed the Steelers to pull ahead by two scores halfway through the fourth quarter.

"When you get chances in the red zone, you got to capitalize on it," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "And we know it's tough, we know it's tough to score touchdowns, but in this league, touchdowns (are) how you win games."

Making matters more disappointing for the Colts on Sunday is they did plenty of things on the margins that could've been the difference in a closer game. Shrader banged home field goals from 56 and 57 yards, Anthony Gould and Seth McGowan had impressive days on kickoff returns and the Colts' kick and punt coverage units were stellar.

Jones wasn't sacked and didn't turn the ball over, too.

But ultimately, not coming away with red zone touchdowns and missing several key tackles wound up tipping Week 5 in favor of the Steelers.

Related Content

news

Why one play in Week 4 was a showcase of Colts' improvement on defense

The Colts were nearly put in a bind on a fourth-and-one against the Washington Commanders last weekend in London, but strong communication and good tackling – issues that plagued this group in Weeks 1 and 2 – led to a momentum-shifting play.

news

Behind 'Overseas JT,' Colts pull back to .500 with Week 4 win over Commanders at Tottenham

Jonathan Taylor on Sunday became the NFL's all-time leader in international touchdowns and rushing yards. More importantly, he helped the Colts overcome a rocky first half to win comfortably over the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

news

How Jonathan Owens' energy is helping the Colts, both behind the scenes and at center stage

Owens gave a fiery pregame speech prior to the Colts' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans.

news

How Spencer Shrader came back from major knee injury & training camp struggles to push Colts to dramatic Week 3 win

Shrader overcame plenty to be the version of himself we saw on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

news

How Spencer Shrader went from 'oh, that's not good' to blasting game-winning field goal in Colts' win over Texans

Shrader felt a tweak in his groin during pregame warm-ups, but quickly addressed the issue with trainers and wound up connecting on all four of his field goals, including the game-winner, in the Colts' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans.

news

Darius Slayton excited for reunion with Daniel Jones, opportunity with Colts

The Colts signed Slayton to add explosiveness to their offense with wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) slated to be placed on injured reserve.

news

Colts head coach Shane Steichen explains overtime strategy in loss to Chiefs: 'I was trying to finish the game with JT'

The Colts got inside the Chiefs' red zone on their first offensive play of overtime, but had to settle for a game-tying field goal – which then set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime.

news

For Shane Steichen, Daniel Jones & Colts' offense, early down success key to navigate defensive gauntlet

The Colts' first three games of 2026 come against aggressive, well-coached and talented defenses in the Ravens, Chiefs and Texans. And after losing to Baltimore in Week 1, the Colts have an idea of where they need to quickly improve on offense.

news

After ID'ing issues vs. Ravens, Lou Anarumo & Colts defense begin working toward solutions for Week 2 game vs. Chiefs

The Colts allowed 506 yards of offense and did not record a pass break-up or tackle for a loss in their Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

news

After Week 1 'wake-up call,' Colts left to digest game-defining mistakes in loss to Ravens

The Colts entered the 2026 season with a team-wide collective belief, but by Sunday evening were left to pick up the pieces from a three-score defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

news

'You've never quit anything in your life'

DeForest Buckner underwent neck surgery on New Year's Eve 2025, and through a grueling rehab – both mentally and physically – the heart and soul of the Colts' defense will be back on the field in Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising