Cornerback Justin Walley on Wednesday was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in the Colts' 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

On the first play of the third quarter on Sunday, Walley hit home on a blitz with a strip-sack of Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord. It was Walley's first forced fumble of his career, and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore pounced on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

Walley also recorded five tackles, two pass break-ups and two tackles for a loss. He became the first cornerback since at least 1993 to have a sack, a forced fumble, two pass break-ups and two tackles for a loss in a game.

Walley, too, limited Dolphins receivers to three catches on six targets for just 13 yards. Making matters more impressive, Walley started the game playing slot cornerback but moved to outside corner after Charvarius Ward Sr. sustained an injury in the second half.

In eight games this season, Walley has five pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, two sacks, three tackles for a loss and 40 total tackles.