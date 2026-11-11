 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

After trading Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, who's left at wide receiver for the Colts?

The Colts acquired picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft in trading Allen to the San Francisco 49ers and Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Nov 11, 2026 at 03:40 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

While the Colts bolstered their war chest of draft picks in trading away free-agents-to-be Keenan Allen and Josh Downs on Tuesday, there still are eight games left in the 2026 season.

And Allen and Downs, over the first nine games of the season, made up well more than half of the Colts' production from the wide receiver position prior to being traded:

StatAllen + Downs Total% of 2026 IND WR total
Targets11567%
Receptions7370%
Receiving Yards70561%
Receiving Touchdowns267%

Allen was on the field for a little over half of the Colts' offensive snaps, while no receiver played more than Downs, whose 479 snaps represented a touch over 80 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2026. Those two averaged a combined 88 snaps per game – snaps that, now, will have to be filled in by the five receivers currently on the Colts' 53-man roster.

"Those guys took up a lot of the offense, a majority of the passes," wide receiver Laquon Treadwell said. "We were doing a lot of the dirty work, me, (Ashton) Dulin, (Deion) Burks. Like (Reggie Wayne) told us, it's another opportunity to put some tape out there. This is our bible, in a sense, for our life. We gotta go out there and perform and make plays and make sure we leave a good taste in our fans' mouths."

The Colts certainly will look to get tight end Tyler Warren more involved in their passing game (53 targets, 38 receptions, 275 yards, two touchdowns), and running back Jonathan Taylor has the fourth-most targets (36) of any Colts player this season. But that doesn't mean the Colts' entire offense will run through its tight end and running back.

So here's a look at those five receivers who stand to play more and/or get more targets over the Colts' next eight games:

Anthony Gould

2026 stats: 2 snaps, one target, one catch, 16 yards

Gould is probably the most one-for-one "next man up" out of this bunch, with the 5-foot-8, 174 pound former fifth-round pick stepping into a starting slot role with Downs in Kansas City.

Gould primarily has worked as a punt and kick returner over the last three seasons, and of his 75 career snaps on offense, a little more than half (39) came with Downs out for the Colts' 2025 Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He only caught one pass for three yards in that game; in his career, he has four catches for 45 yards.

"I'm excited. It's something I've been waiting on," Gould said. "I talked about it with Reg yesterday. I'm excited to go out there and play ball. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm willing to go out there and do it. I'm excited for the new opportunity, be able to step up and really just make a name for myself."

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Gould ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash (88th percentile among wide receivers) with a 1.49-second 10-yard split (94th percentile), highlighting both his quickness and top-end speed.

Deion Burks

2026 stats: 93 snaps, nine targets, six receptions, 60 yards, three rushes, 21 yards

Speaking of speed, Burks ran the 40 in 4.3 seconds – the fastest 40-yard dash time of any player currently on the Colts. The Colts have sprinkled in ways to weaponize Burks' speed this season both horizontally (on jet motions with the occasional handoff and on shallow crossing routes) and vertically.

The biggest vertical play: In Week 6, quarterback Daniel Jones and Burks connected on a well-timed deep corner route for a 36-yard gain.

It's also worth noting 44 of Burks' 55 snaps on receiving plays came with Allen off the field. Expect his role to increase as an outside receiver in place of Allen.

And one other thing about Burks: He's a tough football player, the kind of guy who's on the smaller side (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) but is remarkably strong (26 bench press reps, which is in the 98th percentile among all receivers at the NFL Combine since 1999). He's willing to scrap and battle opposing players not only with the ball in his hands, but in the run game as well – a trait that'll continue to earn him playing time as a rookie.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

2026 stats: 19 snaps, one target

No receiver on the Colts' roster has more production in his career than Westbrook-Ikhine, who has 137 receptions for 1,862 yards with 19 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2020-2024), Miami Dolphins (2025) and Colts (2026). The Colts quickly signed him to the 53-man roster from their practice squad after dealing Allen, and the 6-foot-2, 211 pound Indiana alum will likely play a bigger role over the second half of 2026.

Ashton Dulin

2026 stats: 14 snaps, nine targets, four receptions, 84 yards, one touchdown, two rushes, six yards

Here's a stat: Three of Dulin's five career offensive touchdowns have been for more than 50 yards. He caught a 62-yard bomb from Carson Wentz in 2021, a 54-yard catch-and-run strike from Anthony Richardson Sr. in 2024 and then his 55-yard dash on a screen from Jones on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dulin, over his eight-year career, has made a name for himself as one of the NFL's best special teams players, with his speed, toughness and physicality making him a weapon in that phase. He's never had more than 15 receptions in a season; over the last three years, he has 11 receptions. But Dulin has been trusted by multiple coaching staffs to make plays whenever his number is called on offense, which could become more frequent moving forward.

Laquon Treadwell

2026 stats: 453 snaps, 29 targets, 16 receptions, 215 yards

Treadwell's playing time won't be impacted by the departures of Allen and Downs, as he's filled in at the X receiver position after Alec Pierce went on injured reserve. But as most of the Colts' targets went to Allen and Downs, Treadwell – the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft – could be in line to take on a larger share of offensive usage moving forward.

The 31-year-old Treadwell's voice, too, carries plenty of weight within the Colts' wide receiver room.

"We got to put our head back down and go to work," Treadwell said. "No team's going to come here and give us empathy. No team's going to come here and feel bad for us. Every week is your resume in the sense of your play."

Alec Pierce

2026 stats: 49 snaps 7 targets, five catches, 72 yards

Pierce is not part of this equation right now, as he remains on injured reserve without a timetable to return, Steichen said Wednesday. The Colts placed Pierce on injured reserve in September after he reaggravated a heel injury during Week 2's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related Content

news

After NFL trade deadline, Colts own 10 picks in 2027 NFL Draft

The Colts traded wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs on Tuesday, netting them two more picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

news

Sauce Gardner, Colts own 'unacceptable' game-losing mistakes in Week 9 defeat to Dallas Cowboys

Gardner gave up a 46-yard reception shortly after the Colts took a late three-point lead on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

As NFL trade deadline looms, Jonathan Taylor reiterates focus on Colts' Week 9 game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Taylor on Thursday acknowledged speculation about his future with the Colts, but explained how he's able to not let rumors and uncertainty take away from his main goal.

news

Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to contract extension

Adebawore enters Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

news

Shane Steichen says 'everything's going to be evaluated' after Colts blown out by Jaguars in Week 8

The Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium was their largest margin of defeat in nearly four years.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor focused on 'embarrassing' loss to Jaguars, not swirling trade rumors

Taylor rushed eight times for 23 yards in the Colts' 35-point loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on trade rumors: 'I can't control that'

After the Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday addressed speculation he could be dealt before the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline.

news

After trading DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Colts focus on controllable present, not uncontrollable future

The Colts got back to work on Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center without DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, who were both traded Tuesday.

news

Shane Steichen not considering QB change, pleased with Colts' effort in low-scoring loss to Vikings

The Colts' 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday dropped them to 2-5 on the 2026 season.

news

After GM Chris Ballard relieved of duties, Colts head coach Shane Steichen focused on prepping team for Week 7 game vs. Vikings

Steichen met with the media on Monday afternoon.

news

Colts relieve general manager Chris Ballard of his duties

Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon released a statement Monday announcing the news.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising