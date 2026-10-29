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Colts RB Jonathan Taylor on trade rumors: 'I can't control that'

After the Colts traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Tuesday, running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday addressed speculation he could be dealt before the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline.

Oct 29, 2026 at 12:44 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday was asked during his weekly media availability if he'd be okay "being part of the rebuild."

"Do you think we're rebuilding?" Taylor replied. "We're going out there trying to win."

Taylor's focus, on Thursday morning, was on beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. That's something in his control, and it's a message he clearly wanted to get across not only to the room of reporters assembled in front of him, but the other 50-plus players on the Colts.

The trade rumors surrounding him and several other teammates are out of his control. But he also acknowledged the reality of the last few days, in which left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were traded to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

Taylor's situation, though, is different from those now-former fellow franchise pillars. While Nelson and Buckner both were due to become unrestricted free agents after the 2026 season, Taylor signed a contract extension with the Colts in August.

"It's all speculation until stuff started happening," Taylor said. "Quenton, Buck, those guys are the gold standard of the NFL. Obviously the business side of things, that's where it sucks. I wish somehow, some way I could've won more because I wanted to win for those guys. We wanted to get it done here with those guys."

As of Thursday morning, Taylor said he hasn't heard anything regarding a trade, but added he hasn't requested a trade.

"I'm always proud to wear the Horseshoe, proud to be here," Taylor said. "Similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the Horseshoe, they were proud to be here. But obviously circumstances may cause otherwise. Hopefully that day may not come. But I can't control that. The only thing I can control is rallying these guys in the locker room, helping us put together a great plan and executing a great plan for Jacksonville."

The 27-year-old Taylor remains widely regarded as one of the NFL's most explosive playmakers. Entering Week 8, he leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, is sixth with 765 yards from scrimmage and is tied for second with 157 touches. Taylor's career average of 89.9 rushing yards per game leads all active players, and he led the NFL in total touchdowns with 20 in both 2021 and 2025.

So Taylor, of course, has value to other teams around the NFL. But he also has value to the Colts not only for his on-field production, but as a three-time team captain who's under contract beyond 2026.

How the Colts evaluate the interest in Taylor versus the value in keeping him might be the biggest question not just in Indianapolis, but around the NFL, leading up to Nov. 10's 4 p.m. trade deadline. For Taylor, though, those discussions are out of his control.

What's in his control is how he has prepared this week leading up to the Colts' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field.

"The business side is going to move with or without you, with or without your permission, with or without you knowing," Taylor said. "So at the end of the day, you have to control what you can control.

"... I just know they have a plan. And whatever that plan is, it's going to be for the better of the franchise for the future, for the fans."

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