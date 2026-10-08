Why one play in Week 4 was a showcase of Colts' improvement on defense

Davis-Gaither then gave instructions to defensive tackle Grover Stewart and guided Tillery to where he needed to line up, barking the play call to the Colts' front. At the snap, Tillery was ready, swimming past guard Brandon Coleman and into the backfield to drop running back Craig Reynolds for a loss.

"That was the momentum swinger in the game," head coach Shane Steichen said.

Steichen, himself, was impressed with Washington's late-substitution plan. It's the exact kind of thing he'd try to do on a fourth-and-short to gain an advantage.

Instead, Davis-Gaither, Tillery and the Colts' defense was ready for it.

"It was great by our defense to get lined up, Akeem to get the call wired up to the defensive line and then Jerry Tillery just swim moves the guard over the top and makes a TFL there," Steichen said. "... It was impressive by Washington what they did in that situation. But what we did in that moment to keep our cool, to get that stop, that was a huge momentum swing for us."

Both Davis-Gaither and safety Cam Bynum pointed to the Colts' defense playing more consistently as a cohesive, 11-as-one group over the last few games. The experience of playing with each other for a quarter of a season now has improved the Colts' "communication, urgency" and trust, Davis-Gaither said.

And Tillery, for his part, was so focused on his alignment, assignment and technique that he didn't initially register the caliber of play he had just made.