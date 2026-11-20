Steichen, after the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, said the same thing – he'd "evaluate everything" regarding his team, including his starting quarterback. A day after that loss, Steichen announced he'd stick with Jones behind center.

Since that loss to the Jaguars, the Colts traded their top two wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Josh Downs) and, on Thursday, played without their starting left tackle (Bernhard Raimann) and their starting right tackle (Jalen Travis). Running back Jonathan Taylor managed only 21 yards on 11 carries, while rookie Seth McGowan – who's emerged as a strong complement to Taylor – gained seven yards on three carries before exiting Thursday's game with a hamstring injury sustained late in the second quarter.

Texans all-universe pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. wrecked several Colts possessions, including a safety when he sacked Jones in the end zone on a third-and-long early in the third quarter. The Colts managed just one third down conversion on 11 attempts (9 percent); it was only the eighth Colts game since 1990 in which they converted 10 percent or fewer of their third down tries.

But regardless of the personnel on the field, both Steichen and Jones shouldered responsibility for the Colts' issues on offense.

"I'm the play caller. I'm in charge of all of it, so I got to do a better job calling plays," Steichen said. "We got to do a better job of executing, running the football efficiently, throwing the football efficiently."