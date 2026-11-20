HOUSTON – Daniel Jones completed four passes that gained at least 20 yards in the first half of the Colts' first appearance on Thursday Night Football since 2022, but that's where the positives ended for the Colts' offense against the Houston Texans.
Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 45.9 in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday at Reliant Stadium. He was replaced by backup Anthony Richardson Sr. halfway through the fourth quarter with the Colts down by 23 points.
And when asked if Jones would still be his starting quarterback moving forward, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he'd "evaluate everything."
"I thought he could do some things better," Steichen said. "But obviously, there's a good pass rush coming at him. We'll go back and evaluate the tape."
Steichen, after the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, said the same thing – he'd "evaluate everything" regarding his team, including his starting quarterback. A day after that loss, Steichen announced he'd stick with Jones behind center.
Since that loss to the Jaguars, the Colts traded their top two wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Josh Downs) and, on Thursday, played without their starting left tackle (Bernhard Raimann) and their starting right tackle (Jalen Travis). Running back Jonathan Taylor managed only 21 yards on 11 carries, while rookie Seth McGowan – who's emerged as a strong complement to Taylor – gained seven yards on three carries before exiting Thursday's game with a hamstring injury sustained late in the second quarter.
Texans all-universe pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. wrecked several Colts possessions, including a safety when he sacked Jones in the end zone on a third-and-long early in the third quarter. The Colts managed just one third down conversion on 11 attempts (9 percent); it was only the eighth Colts game since 1990 in which they converted 10 percent or fewer of their third down tries.
But regardless of the personnel on the field, both Steichen and Jones shouldered responsibility for the Colts' issues on offense.
"I'm the play caller. I'm in charge of all of it, so I got to do a better job calling plays," Steichen said. "We got to do a better job of executing, running the football efficiently, throwing the football efficiently."
"I understand where we are as a team," Jones said. "I understand it's an issue to score three points, and we've got to be better offensively. I'm the quarterback, and so I'm responsible. I've got to play better. I know that."
How the Colts move forward after Thursday night's defeat remains to be seen. This group will get a break over the weekend before returning to prep for the New York Giants next Monday.
But this is a team that's now been out-scored 68-10 in its two road games against divisional opponents this year. It's not just about if Jones or someone else will be the Colts' starting quarterback. Again: It's why Steichen said he'll evaluate everything, including – but certainly not limited to – the quarterback position.
"Scoring three points and not getting in the end zone is a tough day," Jones said. "That's something we all have to own and understand and look to see where we came up short, each one of us, and where we can improve going forward."
The Colts take on the Houston Texans in a primetime AFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.