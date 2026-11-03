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Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to contract extension

Adebawore enters Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

Nov 03, 2026 at 04:20 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts on Tuesday signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, who's emerged in 2026 as one of the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive linemen, to a contract extension.

The 25-year-old Adebawore has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for a loss and two pass break-ups in eight games (two starts) this season. Adebawore enters Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles with a 16.1 percent pressure rate and a 17 percent pass rush win rate. His 84.2 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade is third among defensive tackles, sandwiched between the Bengals' Dexter Lawrence and the Bears' Jeffery Simmons.

Adebawore joined the Colts as a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts saw the 6-foot-2, 282 pound Northwestern product as an extremely athletic player with rare physical traits and the right mentality to develop as a three-technique defensive tackle in the NFL; he primarily played a six-technique defensive end in college. Adebawore, at the 2023 NFL Combine, became the first player to run a sub-4.50-second 40-yard dash (he ran it in 4.49 seconds) while weighing over 280 pounds.

Over his first three years with the Colts, Adebawore flashed at times, totaling 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and nine tackles for a loss in 43 games. But he's put plenty of things together over the first half of his fourth season in the NFL – Adebawore, on a recent appearance on The Colts Show Podcast, said his film study and increased knowledge of opposing offenses have helped him better anticipate things, which in turn have allowed him to play more instinctually.

Coaches and teammates have noticed Adebawore's growth, too, dating back to before the 2026 season even began. In August, now-former teammate DeForest Buckner pointed to Adebawore as a Colts player who "people should watch out for and keep an eye on."

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, too, pointed to Adebawore not only possessing elite traits, but also the sort of effort that every coach would want on their "clinic tape."

"If you had to talk about a motor, he's got a V8," Hobby said. "He's not a V6. He's a V8. And he plays like it."

As Adebawore steps into a greater role following last week's trade of Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts are confident he can continue to deliver sacks, pressures and big plays in 2026 – and, now, beyond.

"He's playing at a high level, and I think he's only going to continue to elevate that level," head coach Shane Steichen said. "It's been exciting to see his growth since his rookie year. Him winning the one-on-one pass rush stuff, taking on double teams, the relentless effort, effort going after the football, going after the quarterback. I'm excited for him moving forward."

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