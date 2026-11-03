Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to contract extension

The Colts on Tuesday signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, who's emerged in 2026 as one of the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive linemen, to a contract extension.

The 25-year-old Adebawore has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for a loss and two pass break-ups in eight games (two starts) this season. Adebawore enters Week 9 leading NFL defensive tackles with a 16.1 percent pressure rate and a 17 percent pass rush win rate. His 84.2 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade is third among defensive tackles, sandwiched between the Bengals' Dexter Lawrence and the Bears' Jeffery Simmons.

Adebawore joined the Colts as a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts saw the 6-foot-2, 282 pound Northwestern product as an extremely athletic player with rare physical traits and the right mentality to develop as a three-technique defensive tackle in the NFL; he primarily played a six-technique defensive end in college. Adebawore, at the 2023 NFL Combine, became the first player to run a sub-4.50-second 40-yard dash (he ran it in 4.49 seconds) while weighing over 280 pounds.