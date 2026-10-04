Behind 'Overseas JT,' Colts pull back to .500 with Week 4 win over Commanders at Tottenham

LONDON – Fancy a spot of touchdowns, mate?
From Frankfurt to Berlin to now London, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has scored more touchdowns outside the United States than any other player in NFL history. His two scores in the Colts' 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gave him six touchdowns in those three games abroad, all of which were won by the Colts.
Taylor, on brand for his location, celebrated his two touchdowns in England first by sipping tea and then with the royal wave.
"I want to shout out Overseas JT," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner grinned as he stood at a podium in Tottenham's media room after the game. "Hell of a guy, hell of a player. Glad he's on our team."
Taylor rushed 20 times for 95 yards, 40 of which came on a fourth quarter drive which ended with a lead-doubling Daniel Jones rushing touchdown. Taylor's two touchdowns came in key moments, too: His first put the Colts ahead amid a sloppy first half on offense; his second converted a Jaylon Carlies interception into seven points early in the second half.
View exclusive photos from the locker room following the Colts' 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
"He played great today for us," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "Big time threat throughout the game, red zone, two big touchdown runs. Guys up front I thought played really well opening up some spots for him there and he was hitting it well. So yeah, huge to have JT and those guys up front."
While the Colts won by 17 points, this was not your normal three-score victory. The Colts averaged just 3.9 yards per play but managed to possess the ball for more than half the game (30:40), becoming only the ninth team in the last 15 seasons to win by 17 or more points when averaging under four yards per play and possessing the ball for over 30 minutes.
Rookie Seth McGowan, too, contributed with 31 yards on six rushing attempts. But offensively, the biggest reason for this unlikely script was Taylor and the Colts' run game.
"JT is a phenomenal football player and we're really lucky to have him," left tackle Bernhard Raimann said. "Obviously he can make a lot of things happen, even if it's not blocked perfectly, so we're very fortunate to have him. He's the best running back in the league and he makes our job a lot easier."
The Colts, certainly, would echo Raimann's opinion here about Taylor. But this next thing you'll read is not an opinion: Taylor has scored more touchdowns, and rushed for more yards – yes, there's another stat here – in international games than any player in NFL history.
And while Taylor chuckled when he was told of his overseas record – "They track a lot of stats these days," he said – showcasing not just himself, but the game of football, away from the United States means plenty to him.
"Any time we have a chance to put a great product on the field and show the world on an international stage the game we love, you want to put your best foot forward," Taylor said. "This is what it's all about. It's about expanding the game and showing other people around the world how fun and exciting the NFL can be."