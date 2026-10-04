Behind 'Overseas JT,' Colts pull back to .500 with Week 4 win over Commanders at Tottenham

"He played great today for us," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "Big time threat throughout the game, red zone, two big touchdown runs. Guys up front I thought played really well opening up some spots for him there and he was hitting it well. So yeah, huge to have JT and those guys up front."

While the Colts won by 17 points, this was not your normal three-score victory. The Colts averaged just 3.9 yards per play but managed to possess the ball for more than half the game (30:40), becoming only the ninth team in the last 15 seasons to win by 17 or more points when averaging under four yards per play and possessing the ball for over 30 minutes.

Rookie Seth McGowan, too, contributed with 31 yards on six rushing attempts. But offensively, the biggest reason for this unlikely script was Taylor and the Colts' run game.

"JT is a phenomenal football player and we're really lucky to have him," left tackle Bernhard Raimann said. "Obviously he can make a lot of things happen, even if it's not blocked perfectly, so we're very fortunate to have him. He's the best running back in the league and he makes our job a lot easier."