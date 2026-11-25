Colts defensive end Caden Curry will miss the remainder of his rookie season due to a wrist injury, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

Curry sustained a ligament tear in his wrist in the Colts' Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans that required surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Colts selected Curry in the sixth round (No. 214 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Center Grove High School alum roundly impressed coaches and teammates this season. Curry appeared in 11 games and totaled 26 tackles, on sack, one tackle for a loss, two quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries; he also made a significant impact on special teams. Entering Week 12, Curry's 90.7 Pro Football Focus special teams grade ranked fourth among players with at least 100 special teams snaps.