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Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out LB Jaylon Carlies, WR Ashton Dulin ahead for Week 6

Neither player has practiced this week due to injury.

Oct 16, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Both players also missed Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight ends Will Mallory (thumb) and Tyler Warren (groin) are both listed as questionable. Mallory was a full participant in practice all week, while Warren was a limited participant Friday.

On the other hand, the Titans ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (personal matter) and safety Kevin Winston (quadricep). Running back Tyjae Spears (knee) and cornerback Joshua Williams (pectoral) are questionable.

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