Head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

All players ruled out did not participate during the week.

Defensive end Caden Curry (wrist) was placed on IR earlier in the week and will miss the remainder of the season.

Steichen also said on Friday that tackle Bernhard Raimann, who missed Week 11 with a concussion, has cleared concussion protocol.

Tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) are both listed as questionable. Ogletree practiced in full Thursday, but did not practice Wednesday or Friday. Taylor-Britt was a full participant all week as he works his way back from IR.