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Who's In, Who's Out

Colts do not rule out any players ahead of Week 4 game against Washington Commanders

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

Oct 02, 2026 at 11:38 AM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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WARE, England – The Colts on Friday did not rule out any players ahead of their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who missed the Colts' last two games with an ankle injury, was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Dulin did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The only other Colts player to not participate in a practice this week due to anything other than rest was tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who did not participate Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Alie-Cox has only missed one game due to an injury since the start of the 2019 season.

Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of Week 4, which will include game status designations.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 2 | Photo Gallery

The Colts took the practice field in London for the first time as preparations continue for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders.

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Anthony Gould #6, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13, WR Ashton Dulin #16, WR Anthony Gould #6, WR Deion Burks #80 and WR Darius Slayton #11

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Anthony Gould #6 and WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Anthony Gould #6 and WR Darius Slayton #11

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WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Darius Slayton #11

© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62 and T Jalen Travis #75
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G Jalen Farmer #62 and T Jalen Travis #75

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Anthony Gould #6 and WR Darius Slayton #11
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WR Anthony Gould #6 and WR Darius Slayton #11

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WR Eli Pancol #83
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WR Eli Pancol #83

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

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TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
S Daniel Scott #32
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S Daniel Scott #32

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Cam Ball #92
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DT Cam Ball #92

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7 and Lou Anarumo Defensive Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29 and S A.J. Haulcy #25
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #29 and S A.J. Haulcy #25

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S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

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S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
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