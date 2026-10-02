Colts do not rule out any players ahead of Week 4 game against Washington Commanders

WARE, England – The Colts on Friday did not rule out any players ahead of their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who missed the Colts' last two games with an ankle injury, was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Dulin did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The only other Colts player to not participate in a practice this week due to anything other than rest was tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who did not participate Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. Alie-Cox has only missed one game due to an injury since the start of the 2019 season.