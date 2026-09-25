Colts rule out wide receiver Ashton Dulin for Week 3 game vs. Houston Texans

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) will remain sidelined for Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Dulin missed Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as all three practices this week.
On Wednesday, Steichen said wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will be placed on injured reserve.
After missing practice Wednesday due to a groin injury sustained Sunday night, cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. returned to practice Thursday and Friday. He is questionable for Sunday.
The Texans will be without five players: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Nico Collins (hamstring), LB Jake Hummel (groin), G Ed Ingram (groin) and S M.J. Stewart (knee).