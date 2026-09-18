Colts rule out WR Ashton Dulin for Week 2 game against Kansas City Chiefs

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dulin missed all three of the Colts' practices this week.
Running back D.J. Giddens (knee) is listed as questionable. Giddens did not practice Thursday, but was a full participant Friday.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was a full participant Friday after missing Thursday's practice.
On the other side of the matchup, the Chiefs ruled out safety Chamarri Conner (knee) and tackle Josh Simmons (back). Cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and defensive tackle Chrish Jones (calf) are questionable.