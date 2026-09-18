 Skip to main content
Advertising

Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out WR Ashton Dulin for Week 2 game against Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

Sep 18, 2026 at 12:44 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

16x9

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dulin missed all three of the Colts' practices this week.

Running back D.J. Giddens (knee) is listed as questionable. Giddens did not practice Thursday, but was a full participant Friday.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) was a full participant Friday after missing Thursday's practice.

On the other side of the matchup, the Chiefs ruled out safety Chamarri Conner (knee) and tackle Josh Simmons (back). Cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and defensive tackle Chrish Jones (calf) are questionable.

Related Content

news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 1 game against Baltimore Ravens

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, TE Will Mallory for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

Gardner left the Colts' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury.

news

Colts rule out C Tanor Bortolini, WR Anthony Gould, TE Drew Ogletree, DE J.T. Tuimoloau for Week 17 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; DT DeForest Buckner to be placed on injured reserve

The Colts will be without several key players on Sunday against the Jaguars.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, WR Anthony Gould for Week 16 game vs. San Francisco 49ers

DeForest Buckner was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, WR Anthony Gould, T Braden Smith for Week 15 game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gardner will miss his second consecutive game, while the Colts will be without their starting right tackle and both primary kick returners on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner for Week 14 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner (calf) did not participate in practice this week.

news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 13 game vs. Houston Texans

Daniel Jones (fibula) was a full participant in practice on Friday.

news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 12 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs; CB Charvarius Ward Sr. clears concussion protocol

The Colts opened Ward's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, and Ward participated in all three practices this week.

news

Colts rule out DE Samson Ebukam, DE Tyquan Lewis, DT DeForest Buckner for Week 10 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts placed Buckner (neck) on injured reserve on Friday.

news

Colts rule out DE Samson Ebukam, WR Anthony Gould for Week 9 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (toe) was not ruled out despite only participating in practice on Friday.

news

Colts rule out DE Samson Ebukam for Week 8 game vs. Tennessee Titans; WR Josh Downs clears concussion protocol

Wide receiver Josh Downs participated in all three practices this week.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising