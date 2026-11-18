The Colts on Wednesday ruled out tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee) for Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans.

This will be the second straight game missed for Tillery. Raimann and Ward both left Sunday's game due to their respective injuries.

Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck) was placed on IR Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games.