Colts rule out TE Tyler Warren, WR Anthony Gould, CB Sauce Gardner for Week 7

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion), tight end Tyler Warren (groin) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Warren popped up on the injury report last Friday after sustaining an injury in practice and missed Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. Gould and Gardner were injured Sunday.
Rookie linebackers CJ Allen (ankle) and Bryce Boettcher (groin) are both listed as questionable after not practicing for two days this week. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) are also questionable.
On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings listed running back Jordan Mason (thumb) as questionable.
Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.