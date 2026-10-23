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Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out TE Tyler Warren, WR Anthony Gould, CB Sauce Gardner for Week 7

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion), tight end Tyler Warren (groin) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Warren popped up on the injury report last Friday after sustaining an injury in practice and missed Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. Gould and Gardner were injured Sunday.

Rookie linebackers CJ Allen (ankle) and Bryce Boettcher (groin) are both listed as questionable after not practicing for two days this week. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) are also questionable.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings listed running back Jordan Mason (thumb) as questionable.

2026 Colts Practice Highlights: October 21 | Photo Gallery

Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

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LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7
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CB Charvarius Ward Sr. #7

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Germaine Pratt
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LB Germaine Pratt

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LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Austin Ajiake #58
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LB Austin Ajiake #58

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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

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LB West Weeks #47
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LB West Weeks #47

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LB Germaine Pratt
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LB Germaine Pratt

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LB Germaine Pratt
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LB Germaine Pratt

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11
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WR Mecole Hardman Jr. #11

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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12
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WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine #12

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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WR Quez Watkins #9
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WR Quez Watkins #9

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DE Caden Curry #55
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DE Caden Curry #55

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DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DT DeForest Buckner #99

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DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

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DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52 and DT Tim Smith #93

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DE Carl Lawson #96
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DE Carl Lawson #96

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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WR Josh Downs #2
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WR Josh Downs #2

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Thomas Morstead
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Thomas Morstead

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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

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QB Daniel Jones #17 and QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Daniel Jones #17 and QB Riley Leonard #15

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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T Jalen Travis #75
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T Jalen Travis #75

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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63
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C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger #63

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28 and S Camryn Bynum #0

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S Camryn Bynum #0

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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DE Laiatu Latu #97

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Carl Lawson
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Carl Lawson

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DE Caden Curry #55, WR Josh Downs #2, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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DE Caden Curry #55, WR Josh Downs #2, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

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LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

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RB Davon Booth #36
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RB Davon Booth #36

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RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

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CB Kenneth Harris #33
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CB Kenneth Harris #33

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G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

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