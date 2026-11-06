Colts rule out CB Justin Walley, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither for Week 9

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Walley sustained the injury during Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, and has not practiced or played since. Davis-Gaither has yet to practice this week.
Safety AJ Haulcy (ankle) popped up on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable. He was limited in practice Friday. Tackle Jalen Travis (thumb, hamstring) is also questionable. Travis was a full participant in practice all week.
The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Malachi Lawrence (ankle) and wide receiver Kavontae Turpin (ribs) Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (calf), tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle), linebacker Marist Liufau (forearm), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring, back), wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), cornerback Joey Porter (ankle) and tight end Luke Schoonmaker (groin) are all listed as questionable.