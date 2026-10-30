Colts rule out WR Anthony Gould, CB Justin Walley for Week 8 against Jaguars

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) for Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Steichen said cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) are good to go for Sunday's game.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) are both listed as questionable. Boettcher did not practice this week, while Ogletree was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but did not participate in Friday's practice.
As for the Jaguars, safety Antonio Johnson (ankle) is out and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is questionable.