 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out WR Anthony Gould, CB Justin Walley for Week 8 against Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

Oct 30, 2026 at 12:46 PM
Author Image
Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

16x9

Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out wide receiver Anthony Gould (concussion) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) for Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steichen said cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) are good to go for Sunday's game.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and tight end Drew Ogletree (knee) are both listed as questionable. Boettcher did not practice this week, while Ogletree was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but did not participate in Friday's practice.

As for the Jaguars, safety Antonio Johnson (ankle) is out and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) is questionable.

Related Content

news

Colts rule out TE Tyler Warren, WR Anthony Gould, CB Sauce Gardner for Week 7

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

news

Colts rule out LB Jaylon Carlies, WR Ashton Dulin ahead for Week 6

Neither player has practiced this week due to injury.

news

Colts rule out WR Ashton Dulin, DE Arden Key and LB Jaylon Carlies for Week 5

news

Colts do not rule out any players ahead of Week 4 game against Washington Commanders

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

news

Colts rule out wide receiver Ashton Dulin for Week 3 game vs. Houston Texans

Ashton Dulin (ankle) will miss his second straight game.

news

Colts rule out WR Ashton Dulin for Week 2 game against Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

news

Colts do not rule out any players for Week 1 game against Baltimore Ravens

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Friday.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, TE Will Mallory for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

Gardner left the Colts' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury.

news

Colts rule out C Tanor Bortolini, WR Anthony Gould, TE Drew Ogletree, DE J.T. Tuimoloau for Week 17 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; DT DeForest Buckner to be placed on injured reserve

The Colts will be without several key players on Sunday against the Jaguars.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, WR Anthony Gould for Week 16 game vs. San Francisco 49ers

DeForest Buckner was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

news

Colts rule out CB Sauce Gardner, WR Anthony Gould, T Braden Smith for Week 15 game vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gardner will miss his second consecutive game, while the Colts will be without their starting right tackle and both primary kick returners on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising