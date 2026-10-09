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Colts rule out WR Ashton Dulin, DE Arden Key and LB Jaylon Carlies for Week 5

Oct 09, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Friday ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), defensive end Arden Key (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs) for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

None of the players have participated in practice this week due to their respective injuries. Sunday will be the third game Dulin has missed this season because of injury.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen (groin) and Darius Slayton (knee) are both listed as questionable, as is cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (groin). Ward was a full participant in Friday's practice, but limited Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end Will Mallory is also out as he works his way back after a stint on IR due to a thumb injury.

Center Tanor Bortolini did not participate in practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but was a full participant Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday's game.

The Steelers ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee). Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and running back Rico Dowdle (toe) are listed as questionable.

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