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Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out 6 ahead of Week 10 vs. Dolphins

Head coach Shane Steichen ruled the players out Friday.

Nov 13, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts on Friday ruled out tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) and tackle Jalen Travis (knee) for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

None of the injured players participated in practice throughout the week.

The Colts signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad Tuesday in the event Rhodes would not be healthy for Sunday.

Tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive end Arden Key (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

The Dolphins ruled out wide receiver Jared Wayne (quadricep) and center Aaron Brewer (concussion). Wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is doubtful, while cornerback Darrell Baker (knee) is questionable.

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