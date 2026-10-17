Penn crowned as second-ever High School Girls Flag State Champions

Earlier today, the Penn Kingsmen were crowned as the 2026 High School Girls Flag Football State Champions, the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Flag Football Coaches Association celebrated today.

Penn defeated Fort Wayne Snider in the state semifinal, 33-27, and beat Lawrence North in the championship game, 34-28, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. to claim the second-ever state title.

Head Coach Jerimiah Maggart's Penn squad finishes the season 18-0, averaging over 34 points per game, while allowing just eight on defense.

The Kingsmen will be honored at the Colts-Miami Dolphins game on Nov. 15.

Fall 2026 was the second season of girls flag as an "emerging sport" in Indiana, the first step toward becoming an IHSAA-sanctioned sport. The season featured 108 teams from more than 50 Hoosier cities and towns.

As part of this second postseason, 88 teams competed for a chance to reach the State Finals. The IHSAA may vote to sanction the sport as early as May 2027.

Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. The Colts have prioritized flag football as a way to introduce the game to new players and fans, especially girls, who traditionally have not had the same opportunities to learn and play the game as boys.