Colts to host second-ever State Finals for High School Girls Flag Saturday

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Flag Football Coaches Association will host the 2026 Indiana State Finals for high school girls flag football, at Grand Park Sport Campus in Westfield, Ind., on Sat., Oct. 17.
The Finals will feature Regional winners – Penn, Fort Wayne Snider, Lawrence North and Terre Haute South – who will compete in the second-ever girls flag state finals.
Tickets are on sale for $15, onsite or in advance at Colts.com/GirlsFlag beginning today. Ticket proceeds will be used to support girls flag football efforts across the state.
Fans also may livestream the games at Colts.com/GirlsFlag.
Fall 2026 was the second season of girls flag as an "emerging sport" in Indiana, the first step toward becoming an IHSAA-sanctioned sport. The season included 2,700 players from 108 teams representing more than 50 Hoosier cities and towns.
As part of this second postseason, 88 teams competed across 16 Sectional tournaments, with eight advancing to the last week's Regionals. The IHSAA may vote to sanction the sport as early as May 2027.
Colts Girls Flag Football is fueled by Gatorade and sponsored in part by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Schools interested in fielding a team in 2027 may visit Colts.com/GirlsFlag.