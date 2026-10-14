Colts to host second-ever State Finals for High School Girls Flag Saturday

Fall 2026 was the second season of girls flag as an "emerging sport" in Indiana, the first step toward becoming an IHSAA-sanctioned sport. The season included 2,700 players from 108 teams representing more than 50 Hoosier cities and towns.

As part of this second postseason, 88 teams competed across 16 Sectional tournaments, with eight advancing to the last week's Regionals. The IHSAA may vote to sanction the sport as early as May 2027.