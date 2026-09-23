High School Girls Flag Postseason Matchups & Schedules Announced

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today celebrated the kickoff of the second high school girls flag football postseason, which begins Sept. 30.

Fall 2026 was the second season of girls flag as an "emerging sport" in Indiana, the first step toward becoming an IHSAA-sanctioned sport. The season included 108 teams from more than 50 Hoosier cities and towns.

As part of this second postseason, 91 teams will compete at Sectional tournaments hosted at 16 high schools across the state:

Munster Sectional

Crown Point Sectional

Michigan City Sectional

Penn Sectional

Elkhart Sectional

Garrett Sectional

Ft. Wayne Northside Sectional

Harrison (West Lafayette) Sectional

Lawrence North Sectional

Ben Davis Sectional

North Central (Indpls.) Sectional

Warren Central Sectional

Beech Grove Sectional

Terre Haute South Sectional

Floyd Central Sectional

Evansville Mater Dei Sectional

The winners of each Sectional will advance to the State Regionals – hosted by Evansville FJ Reitz, Huntington North, Michigan City and Warren Central – Oct. 10. The Regional winners will advance to the second-ever State Finals at Grand Park Sports Campus, in Westfield, Ind., on Oct. 17.

Tournament brackets, game schedules and game tickets (available beginning Oct. 13), can be found at Colts.com/GirlsFlag.

In 2026, more than 2,700 girls competed in the second season of girls flag football as an "emerging sport" in Indiana. To become eligible as a fully sanctioned sport, 100 high schools must compete while in emerging sport status.

To reach this goal, the Colts created the Colts Girls High School Flag League in 2023 with eight teams, growing to 108 teams in 2026. The Colts also invested $1 million to help recruit and offset the startup costs for 100 high school teams. The IHSAA may vote to sanction the sport as early as May 2027.