The Indianapolis Colts will host the 12th annual Colts Sunday Night 7-on-7 Series, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics and sponsored in-part by Gatorade, the Gridiron Foundation and Certor Sports, early next year.

Open to high school football players, this three-Sunday series provides an opportunity for athletes to take part in off-season development and training. The series will be an "open gym" format, so each player may sign up as an individual. There will be two different sessions on each date, and athletes can only attend one session per date.

What's more, the Colts will offer girls flag football training sessions for athletes, grades 7-12, on all three Sundays.

Spots are limited, so participants must pre-register at Colts.com/sn7on7.

The boys 7-on-7 training costs $30 per session, and the girls flag training is $10 per session. There will be no on-site registration.

WHEN: February 21, February 28 and March 7

Girls Flag Session: 3:15 - 4:20 p.m.

Boys 7-on-7 Session 1: 5 - 6:15 p.m.

Boys 7-on-7 Session 2: 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.