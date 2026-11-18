After winning its first sectional crown last week, Chesterton earned its first regional title with a 40-27 win over Concord in the Class 5A finale.

Riverton Parke claimed its first regional title with a 27-0 blanking of North Daviess in the Class 1A title affair.

Brownsburg's John Hart celebrated his 375th win with the Bulldogs' 55-19 decision over Lawrence North.

Highland is searching for a new coach with the departure of Ben Geffert prior to the 2026 season. Assistant Jimmy McCormack served as the Trojans' interim boss this past fall.

Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.