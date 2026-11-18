NEWS AND NOTES
After winning its first sectional crown last week, Chesterton earned its first regional title with a 40-27 win over Concord in the Class 5A finale.
Riverton Parke claimed its first regional title with a 27-0 blanking of North Daviess in the Class 1A title affair.
Brownsburg's John Hart celebrated his 375th win with the Bulldogs' 55-19 decision over Lawrence North.
Highland is searching for a new coach with the departure of Ben Geffert prior to the 2026 season. Assistant Jimmy McCormack served as the Trojans' interim boss this past fall.
Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.
Brownsburg (12-0-2025), Brownstown Central (13-0-2025), Eastside (12-0-2021), Indian Creek (12-0-2002), Northridge (13-0-first time), Penn (12-0-2016), Riverton Parke (12-0-first time), South Putnam (13-0-first time), Warren Central (12-0-2018).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 31-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 21 straight contests.
Brownstown Central and Northridge are on a 13-game winning streak.
Andrean, Eastside, Indian Creek, Penn, Riverton Parke, and Warren Central have captured 12 wins in a row.
Hamilton Heights and South Adams are on a 10-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has earned nine consecutive wins.
Tri-West has claimed eight straight victories.
Indianapolis Cathedral and Lapel are on a six-game winning streak.
Carmel, East Central, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Milan, and North Judson have won four consecutive contests.
Bloomington South, Chesterton, and Warsaw have run off three straight victories.
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
Brownsburg has captured 13 straight wins.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putman have claimed 10 consecutive wins.
Andrean has run off nine wins in a row.
Brownstown Central, East Central, Hamilton Heights, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Lapel. Milan, North Judson, Northridge, South Adams, and Tri-West are on a four-game winning streak.
Bloomington South, Carmel, Chesterton, Eastside, Indianapolis Cathedral, Penn, Riverton Parke, Warren Central, and Warsaw have won three straight contests.
REGIONAL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Penn 44, Crown Point 27
Carmel 38, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 7
Brownsburg 55, Lawrence North 19
Warren Central 13, Center Grove 6
CLASS 5A
Chesterton 40, Concord 27
Warsaw 49, Lafayette Jeff 39
Indianapolis Cathedral 45, Plainfield 14
Bloomington South 38, Castle 14
CLASS 4A
Northridge 56, Hobart 10
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 40, Muncie Central 14
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 7
East Central 35, Heritage Hills 7
CLASS 3A
Andrean 35, Angola 0
Hamilton Heights 48, Bluffton 47
Tri-West 24, Lawrenceburg 20
Indian Creek 31, Evansville Memorial 28
CLASS 2A
Eastside 27, Wheeler 14
Lapel 56, Oak Hill 14
South Putnam 50, Eastern Hancock 13
Brownstown Central 63, North Posey 26
CLASS 1A
North Judson 42, Clinton Prairie 7
South Adams 49, Pioneer 21
Milan 48, Knightstown 21
Riverton Parke 27, North Daviess 0
Prior to this year, here is the last time these clubs won regional crowns
CLASS 6A: Penn (2017), Carmel (2019), Brownsburg (2025), Warren Central (2025).
CLASS 5A: Chesterton (never), Warsaw (2024), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Bloomington South (2025).
CLASS 4A: Northridge (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2025), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2023), East Central (2023).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025), Hamilton Heights (2012), Tri-West (2021), Indian Creek (2010),
CLASS 2A: Eastside (2021), Lapel (2025), South Putnam (2025), Brownstown Central (2025).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2024), South Adams (2025), Milan (2025), Riverton Parke (never).
ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 24, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, Carmel 24, Indianapolis Cathedral 22, Ben Davis 21, Center Grove 19, Penn 19, Indianapolis Roncalli 18, Adams Central 18, Fort Wayne Snider 18, Hobart 17. Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 15, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Bloomington South 15, Andrean 14, Heritage Hills 13, Jimtown 12, Linton-Stockton 12, Merrillville 12, NorthWood 12, East Central 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 11, Tri-West 11, Columbus East 11, Warren Central 11, West Lafayette 10, Valparaiso 10, New Palestine 10, North Judson 10, Indianapolis Lutheran 9, Pioneer 9, South Putnam 9, Westfield 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, South Bend Saint Joseph 8, Castle 7, Franklin Central 7, Eastbrook 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. Concord 6, Gibson Southern 6, Brownsburg 6, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Monrovia 5, North Posey 5, Southwood 5, Zionsville 5, Brownstown Central 5, South Adams 5, East Noble 4, Fountain Central 4, Mishawaka 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 4, Lewis Cass 4, Marion 4, New Prairie 4, Tell City 4, Plymouth 4, Rensselaer Central 4, West Washington 4, Woodlan 4, Brebeuf Jesuit 3, Churubusco 3, Columbus North 3, Crown Point 3, Decatur Central 3, Delta 3, Fort Wayne Concordia 3, Franklin County 3, Garrett 3, Greenwood 3, Indianapolis Washington 3, Kokomo 3, Leo 3, Martinsville 3, Michigan City 3, Milan 3, North Putnam 3, North Vermillion 3, North White 3, Northridge 3, Southern Wells 3, Speedway 3, Tecumseh 3, Tipton 3.
SEMISTATE PAIRINGS
(All games are Friday unless noted and times are EST)
CLASS 6A
Penn (12-0) at Carmel (8-4), 7 p.m.
Warren Central (12-0) at Brownsburg (12-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Chesterton (7-5) at Warsaw (11-1), 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington South (10-2) at Indianapolis Cathedral (9-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Northridge (13-0) at Fort Wayne Dwenger (12-1), 7 p.m.
East Central (11-2) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Andrean (12-1) at Hamilton Heights (10-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tri-West (11-2) at Indian Creek (12-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Eastside (11-0) at Lapel (11-1), 7 p.m.
South Putnam (13-0) at Brownstown Central (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
South Adams (10-2) at North Judson (11-1), 7:30 p.m.
Milan (11-2) at Riverton Parke (12-0), 6 p.m. Saturday
Here is the last time these teams won a semistate.
CLASS 6A: Penn (2017), Carmel (2019), Brownsburg (2025), Warren Central (2018).
CLASS 5A: Chesterton (never), Warsaw (2024), Indianapolis Cathedral (2021), Bloomington South (1998).
CLASS 4A: Northridge (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2025), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2023), East Central (2023).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025), Hamilton Heights (2012), Tri-West (2014), Indian Creek (never).
CLASS 2A: Eastside (never), Lapel (never), South Putnam (2025), Brownstown Central (2025).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2024), South Adams (2020), Milan (never), Riverton Parke (never).
ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 19, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Cathedral 15, Indianapolis Roncalli 14, Carmel 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Andrean 9, Center Grove 8, Fort Wayne Snider 8, Evansville Mater Dei 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, New Palestine 7, NorthWood 7, Westfield 7, East Central 6, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Pioneer 6, Tri-West 6, Evansville Memorial 5, Zionsville 5, Heritage Hills 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Adams Central 5, Bremen 4, Brownsburg 4, Eastbrook 4, East Noble 4, Indianapolis Lutheran 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Southridge 4, Valparaiso 4, Bloomington South 3, Brebeuf Jesuit 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Decatur Central 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Linton-Stockton 3, North Judson 3, South Putnam 3, Tipton 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches still active in post-season)
Bud Wright (Southwood) 467, Russ Radtke (Knox) 431, John Hart (Brownsburg) 375, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 369, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 276, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 267, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 249, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 212, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 188, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 177, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 177, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 177, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 175, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 169, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 167, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 162, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Doug Hurt (Castle) 156, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 156, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 155, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 154, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 151, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 150, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143 Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 143, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 140, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 138, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 138, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 137, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 137, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 131, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 123, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 122, Mark Raetz (Northview) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 118, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 113, Tim Miller (Lapel) 109, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 107, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 106, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 105, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 105, Chris Skinner 2m Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, , Chris Skinner (Andrean) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 100, Grant Moser (South Adams) 101, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 95, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Craig Koehler (Concord) 89, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 89, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 89, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 86, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 85, Jake Meiners (East Central) 85, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 85, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 83, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 82, Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) 82, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Terry Peebles (Delphi) 80, Brett Lambert (North Judson) 80.