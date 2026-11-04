Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Semifinal recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Greencastle quarterback Cole Stephens became the state's all-time passing leader with his 168 yards in a 56-0 loss to South Putnam. Stephens finished his career with 12,281 yards, surpassing the previous record held by Evansville Mater Dei's Jake Schiff (12,195 yards). He also established records for most completions (873), passing touchdowns in a game (10), and passing yards in a regulation contest (572 yards).
Tony Bell has stepped down at Brown County after going 9-22 in his three years with the Eagles.
Franklin Central's Jayson West picked up his 150th career win with the Flashers' 41-23 win over Decatur Central.
Ryan Knigga of Lawrenceburg notched career win No. 150 with the Tigers' 57-23 decision over Greensburg.
Hagerstown's Scott Snodgrass earned his 100th career victory with the Tigers' 33-16 triumph over Shenandoah.
SECTIONAL FINALS
CLASS 6A
1: Crown Point (10-0) at Lake Central (5-5)
2: Elkhart (7-3) at Penn (10-0)
3: Hamilton Southeastern (5-5) at Carmel (6-4)
4: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (9-1) at Homestead (4-6)
5: Ben Davis (5-5) at Brownsburg (10-0)
6: Lawrence North (8-2) at North Central (Indianapolis) (3-7)
7: Warren Central (10-0) at Franklin Central (5-6)
8: Columbus North (5-5) at Center Grove (8-2)
CLASS 5A
9: Munster (5-5) at Chesterton (5-5)
10: LaPorte (3-7) at Concord (5-5)
11: Fort Wayne Snider (6-4) at Warsaw (9-1)
12: Lafayette Jeff (8-2) at Huntington North (6-4)
13: New Palestine (7-3) at Indianapolis Cathedral (7-3)
14: Plainfield (8-2) at Terre Haute South (6-4)
15: Bloomington South (8-2) at Bloomington North (5-5)
16: Evansville North (5-5) at Castle (6-4)
CLASS 4A
17: Hammond Morton (7-4) at Hobart (8-3)
18: Northridge (11-0) at NorthWood (7-4)
19: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (10-1) at East Noble (11-0)
20: Logansport (11-0) at Muncie Central (8-3)
21: Danville (11-0) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (9-2)
22: Mooresville (7-4) at Indianapolis Roncalli (9-2)
23: East Central (9-2) at Columbus East (7-4)
24: Evansville Harrison (5-6) at Heritage Hills (9-2)
CLASS 3A
025: Andrean (10-1) at Twin Lakes (8-3)
26: West Noble (10-1) at Angola (8-3)
27: Heritage (8-3) at Bluffton (11-0)
28: Hamilton Heights (8-3) at West Lafayette (4-7)
29: Western Boone (8-3) at Tri-West (9-2)
30: Lawrenceburg (10-1) at Batesville (9-2)
31: Indian Creek (10-0) at Sullivan (6-5)
32: Evansville Memorial (11-0) at Evansville Mater Dei (9-2)
CLASS 2A
33: Knox (5-6) at Wheeler (10-1)
34: Eastside (10-0) at Rochester (6-5)
35: Oak Hill (6-5) at Lewis Cass (8-3)
36: Hagerstown (11-0) at Lapel (10-1)
37: Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0) at Eastern Hancock (11-0)
38: Monrovia (5-6) at South Putnam (11-0)
39: Brownstown Central (11-0) at Switzerland County (5-6)
40: Linton-Stockton (3-8) at North Posey (10-1)
CLASS 1A
41: West Central (10-1) at North Judson (10-1)
42: Lafayette Central Catholic (5-6) at Clinton Prairie (7-4)
43: Caston (9-2) at Pioneer (11-0)
44: Fremont (8-3) at South Adams (9-2)
45: Knightstown (8-2) at Tri (6-5)
46: Milan (9-2) at North Decatur (9-2)
47: Riverton Parke (10-0) at Cloverdale (8-3)
48: Forest Park (6-5) at North Daviess (11-0)
LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE (Previous sectional championship)
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (2024), Lake Central (2013), Elkhart (2020), Penn (2025), Hamilton Southeastern (2023), Carmel (2020), Homestead (2020), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2025), Ben Davis (2023), Brownsburg (2025), Lawrence North (2024), North Central (Indianapolis) (2018), Warren Central (2025), Franklin Central (1993), Columbus North (2007), Center Grove (2025).
CLASS 5A: Munster (1996), Chesterton (never), LaPorte (2014), Concord (2025), Fort Wayne Snider (2023), Warsaw (2024), Lafayette Jeff (2025), Huntington North (2024), New Palestine (2025), Indianapolis Cathedral (2023), Plainfield (2022), Terre Haute South (2014), Bloomington South (2025), Bloomington North (2013), Evansville North (2023), Castle (2024).
CLASS 4A: Hammond Morton (2012), Hobart (2025), Northridge (2022), NorthWood (2023), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2025), East Noble (2024), Logansport (2020), Muncie Central (2006), Danville (2020), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2024), Mooresville (2023), Indianapolis Roncalli (2025), East Central (2025), Columbus East (2018), Evansville Harrison (2015), Heritage Hills (2025).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025), Twin Lakes (2025), West Noble (never), Angola (2025), Heritage (2012), Bluffton (2023), Hamilton Heights (2012), West Lafayette (2023), Western Boone (2020), Tri-West (2024), Lawrenceburg (2025), Batesville (2024), Indian Creek (2025), Sullivan (2020), Evansville Memorial (2023), Evansville Mater Dei (2022).
CLASS 2A: Knox (2025), Wheeler (2011), Eastside (2021), Rochester (2000), Oak Hill (2013), Lewis Cass (2019), Hagerstown (2010), Lapel (2025), Indianapolis Lutheran (2025), Eastern Hancock (2023), Monrovia (2022), South Putnam (2025), Brownstown Central (2025), Switzerland County (never), Linton-Stockton (2025), North Posey (2023).
CLASS 1A: West Central (2005), North Judson (2024), Lafayette Central Catholic (2024), Clinton Prairie (never), Caston (never), Pioneer (2025), Fremont (never), South Adams (2025), Knightstown, Tri (2021), Milan (2025), North Decatur (2023), Riverton Parke (2005), Cloverdale (1997), Forest Park (never), North Daviess (1993).
Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.
Brownsburg (10-0-2025), Bluffton (11-0-first time), Brownstown Central (11-0-2025), Crown Point (10-0-2025), Danville (11-0-2020), Eastside (10-0-2021), Eastern Hancock (11-0-2013), East Noble (11-0-2025), Evansville Memorial (11-0-2024), Hagerstown (11-0-2010), Indian Creek (10-0-2009), Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0-2023), Logansport (11-0-first time), Maconaquah (11-0-2024), North Daviess (11-0-first time), Northridge (11-0-first time), Penn (10-0-2025), Pioneer (11-0-2018), Riverton Parke (10-0-2025), South Putnam (11-0-2020), Warren Central (10-0-2018).
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
New Palestine has won 12 straight contests.
Brownsburg has captured 11 straight wins.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putman have claimed eight consecutive wins.
Andrean has run off seven wins in a row
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 29-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 19 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Danville, Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Hagerstown, Logansport, North Daviess, Northridge, and Pioneer are on an 11-game winning streak.
Andrean, Crown Point, Eastside, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lawrenceburg, Penn, Riverton Parke, West Central, Warren Central, and West Noble have captured 10 wins in a row.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Roncalli, Lafayette Jeff, North Decatur, and South Adams are on an eight-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has earned seven consecutive wins.
Knightstown and Tri-West have claimed six straight victories.
Hammond Morton and Heritage Hills have run off five wins in a row.
Columbus East, Fremont, Heritage, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lapel, Lewis Cass, Mooresville, and Plainfield are on a four-game winning streak.
Here is the last time the following teams went winless
Anderson (0-10-2024), Bellmont (0-10-2025), Cambridge City Lincoln (0-10-2025), Crawford County (0-10-2023), Evansville Bosse (0-10-2025), Fishers (0-10-first time), Frankfort (0-10-2025), Heritage Christian (0-10-first time), Indianapolis Tindley (0-6-first time), Indianapolis Pike (0-10-2016), Kankakee Valley (0-10-2001), Martinsville (0-10-2015), Pike Central (0-10-2025), Rushville (0-10-2021), South Bend Washington (0-10-2024), South Central (0-10-2025), Terre Haute North (0-10-2025), Tri-Central (0-10-2009), Tri-County (0-9-2021), West Vigo (0-10-2025), Whitko (0-9-2024).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 52 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 39 straight contests.
Evansville Bosse has dropped 31 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has lost 28 straight games.
Pike Central and Terre Haute South have dropped 23 games in a row.
South Central and West Vigo are on a 21-game losing skid.
Whitko has lost 18 consecutive contests.
Anderson has 17 consecutive losses.
Crawford County has suffered 15 loses in a row.
South Bend Washington is on a 14-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Tindley and Tri-County has a 13-game losing skid.
Indianapolis Pike and Rushville have dropped 12 consecutive games.
Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, and Rushville are on an 11-game losing skid.
Fishers and Tri-Central have suffered 10 straight losses.
John Glenn, Lake Station, and Southern Wells have lost nine games in a row.
Brown County, Evansville Central, Hammond Central, New Albany, Noblesville, and Princeton have dropped eight consecutive contests.
Attica, Blackford, Jennings County, and Union County are on a seven-game losing streak.
Southport and Triton have suffered six straight setbacks.
Christel House Manual, Corydon Central, Eastern (Pekin), Indianapolis Washington, Lakeland, Mitchell, Southmont, Whiting, and Woodlan are going through a five-game losing streak.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches still active in post-season)
Bud Wright (Southwood) 467, Russ Radtke (Knox) 431, John Hart (Brownsburg) 373, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 377, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 321, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 276, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 274, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 267, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 248, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 212, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 188, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 177, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 176, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 175, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 175, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 168, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 167, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 162, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Doug Hurt (Castle) 155, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 155, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 154, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 154, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 150, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 150, Monte Mawhorter 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143 Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 143, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 140, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 138, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 137, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 135, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 135, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 131, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 123, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 122, Mark Raetz (Northview) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 118, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 112, Tim Miller (Lapel) 107,Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 105, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 105, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 105, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103 Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 103, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 101, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 100, Grant Moser (South Adams) 99, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 94, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 89, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 89, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Craig Koehler (Concord) 88, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 86, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 85, Jake Meiners (East Central) 83, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 83, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 82, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 82, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Terry Peebles (Delphi) 80, Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) 80.