Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Semifinal recap

Greencastle quarterback Cole Stephens became the state's all-time passing leader with his 168 yards in a 56-0 loss to South Putnam. Stephens finished his career with 12,281 yards, surpassing the previous record held by Evansville Mater Dei's Jake Schiff (12,195 yards). He also established records for most completions (873), passing touchdowns in a game (10), and passing yards in a regulation contest (572 yards).

Tony Bell has stepped down at Brown County after going 9-22 in his three years with the Eagles.

Franklin Central's Jayson West picked up his 150th career win with the Flashers' 41-23 win over Decatur Central.

Ryan Knigga of Lawrenceburg notched career win No. 150 with the Tigers' 57-23 decision over Greensburg.