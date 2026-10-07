Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week seven recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Muncie police are investigating the shooting death of Yorktown senior lineman Christopher Wilson on October 5. Wilson was considered the highest-rated football recruit in East Central Indiana. He had committed to attend West Virginia University and was a member of the 2026 Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25.
Attica's contest with Riverton Parke scheduled for October 2 was cancelled because of injuries and low numbers at Attica.
Eastern Hancock snapped Lapel's 17-game regular season winning streak with a 39-27 triumph.
Prairie Heights ended its 17-game losing streak with a 27-7 win over Central Noble.
Wawasee had its 15-game losing skid come to an end with a 24-3 decision against Goshen.
Nate Andrews earned his 100th career win at his alma mater NorthWood with the Panthers' 23-17 triumph over Concord.
Merrillville's Brad Seiss celebrated his 100th career victory with the Pirates as a result of a 34-21 decision over Valparaiso.
Warsaw accumulated a program-best 564 yards on the ground in the Tigers' 49-0 win over Plymouth.
Hammond Morton's Amari Price completed 22-of-26 for 548 yards with nine touchdowns in the Governors' 62-8 win over Hammond Central.
Evansville Memorial's Grayson Carter recorded 16 tackles, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, ran eight yards for a score, blocked an extra-point, recovered an onside kick, and was named homecoming king in the Tigers' 30-27 win against Evansville Reitz.
The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be unveiled on October 11 on the IHSAA's Champions Network starting at 7 p.m. EDT.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 26-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 15 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Crown Point, Danville, Eastside, Eastern (Greentown), Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Floyd Central, Griffith, Hagerstown, Indian Creek, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, North Daviess, North Judson, North Posey, Northridge, Penn, Pioneer, South Bend Saint Joseph, Warren Central, Warsaw, and Wheeler are on a seven-game winning streak.
Andrean, Center Grove, Decatur Central, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lawrenceburg, Riverton Parke, Wes-Del, West Central, and West Noble have captured six wins in a row.
Angola, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Lafayette Jeff, Milan, Mississinewa, Purdue Englewood, Tecumseh, and Western Boone have run off five straight victories.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 43, Brownstown Central 28, Evansville Memorial 25, East Noble 23, Riverton Parke 18, Penn 18, Brownsburg 16, Floyd Central 14, Pioneer 13, Griffith 13, Indianapolis Lutheran 12, Eastside 12, Eastern (Greentown) 12, Danville 9, Indian Creek 9, South Putnam 9, Warsaw 9, Wes-Del 9, Bluffton 8, Eastern Hancock 7, Hagerstown 7 Logansport 7, Maconaquah 7, North Daviess 7, North Judson 7, North Posey 7, Northridge 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Warren Central 7, Wheeler 7, Andrean 6, Center Grove 6, Decatur Central 6, Gibson Southern 6, Lawrenceburg 6, West Central 6, West Noble 6, Angola 5, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 5, Cascade 5, Lafayette Jeff 5, Milan 5, Purdue Englewood 5, Sheridan 5, Tecumseh 5, Western Boone 5, Charlestown 4, East Central 4, Fort Wayne North 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Indianapolis Roncalli 4, Lowell 4, McCutcheon 4, Merrillville 4, Northfield 4, North Decatur 4, North Putnam 4, Oak Hill 4, Silver Creek 4, South Adams 4, Tippecanoe Valley 4, Caston 3, Culver Academy 3, Evansville Mater Dei 3, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3, Lake Central 3, Muncie Central 3, Perry Meridian 3, Salem 3, Seeger 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 49 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 36 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 28 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 25 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 20 losses in row.
Portage, South Central, and West Vigo are on an 18-game losing skid.
Whitko has 16 consecutive losses.
Anderson is on a 15-game losing streak.
Crawford County and Indianapolis Tindley have suffered 12 loses in a row.
South Bend Washington has an 11-game losing skid.
Tri-County has dropped 10 consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike and Rushville are on a nine-game losing skid.
Fishers, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Martinsville, Taylor, and Washington have suffered eight straight losses.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 45, Frankfort 33, Benton Central 26, Evansville Bosse 25, Cambridge City Lincoln 23, Pike Central 18, Terre Haute North 18, Portage 16, West Vigo 16, South Central 15, Whitko 15, Anderson 14, Indianapolis Tindley 11, Crawford County 11, South Bend Washington 11, Tri-County 9, Martinsville 9, Indianapolis Pike 8, Kankakee Valley 8, Linton-Stockton 8, Rushville 8, Taylor 7, Fishers 7, Heritage Christian 7, Marion 7, Tri-Central 7, Central Noble 6, Covington 6, Greenfield-Central 6, John Glenn 6, Lake Station 6, LaPorte 6, New Albany 6, North Central (Indianapolis) 6, Southern Wells 6, Brown County 5, Evansville Central 5, Hammond Central 5, Highland 5, Plymouth 5, Princeton 5, Union County 5, Attica 4, Blackford 4, Columbus North 4, Culver Community 4, Guerin Catholic 4, Homestead 4, Indianapolis Ben Davis 4, Jennings County 4, Noblesville 4, Perry Central 4, Speedway 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 465, Russ Radtke (Knox) 428, John Hart (Brownsburg) 370, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 334, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 333, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 319, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 273, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 272, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 265, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 245, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 213, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 209, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 191, Phil Mason (Griffith) 186, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 184, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 175, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 173, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 174, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 172, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 168, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 165, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 165, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 164, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 160, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 159, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 153, Doug Hurt (Castle) 153, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 151, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 151, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 148, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 146, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 141, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 140, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 137, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 134, Scott Buening (Southridge) 132, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 132, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 131, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 128, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 126, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 124, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 121, Mark Raetz (Northview) 119, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 119, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 117, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 116, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 113, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 111, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 108, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 105, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 105, Tim Miller (Lapel) 103, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 102, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 102, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 102, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 97, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 96, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 96, Grant Moser (South Adams) 95, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 91, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Mike Jones (Winchester) 87, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 86, Craig Koehler (Concord) 86, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 84, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 84, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 83.