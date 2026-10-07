Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week seven recap

Muncie police are investigating the shooting death of Yorktown senior lineman Christopher Wilson on October 5. Wilson was considered the highest-rated football recruit in East Central Indiana. He had committed to attend West Virginia University and was a member of the 2026 Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25.

Attica's contest with Riverton Parke scheduled for October 2 was cancelled because of injuries and low numbers at Attica.

Eastern Hancock snapped Lapel's 17-game regular season winning streak with a 39-27 triumph.

Prairie Heights ended its 17-game losing streak with a 27-7 win over Central Noble.

Wawasee had its 15-game losing skid come to an end with a 24-3 decision against Goshen.

Nate Andrews earned his 100th career win at his alma mater NorthWood with the Panthers' 23-17 triumph over Concord.

Merrillville's Brad Seiss celebrated his 100th career victory with the Pirates as a result of a 34-21 decision over Valparaiso.

Warsaw accumulated a program-best 564 yards on the ground in the Tigers' 49-0 win over Plymouth.

Hammond Morton's Amari Price completed 22-of-26 for 548 yards with nine touchdowns in the Governors' 62-8 win over Hammond Central.

Evansville Memorial's Grayson Carter recorded 16 tackles, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, ran eight yards for a score, blocked an extra-point, recovered an onside kick, and was named homecoming king in the Tigers' 30-27 win against Evansville Reitz.