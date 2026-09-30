Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week six recap

Kankakee Valley's Jon Ewing resigned from his positions at Kankakee Valley School Corporation on September 26 after posting a 0-6 mark in his first season with the Kougars. Athletic director Joe Wagner will be the acting coach for the remainder of the season with a search for a new leader taking place after the season.

After registering a 3-3 mark in his first season at Columbus North, James "Buster" Davis has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer coaching the team. Defensive coordinator Luke Teague has been named the interim coach for the time being.

Former Lowell, Bloomington South, Franklin County, North Judson, and Kankakee Valley boss Kirk Kennedy passed away on September 27. He compiled a 208-149 mark over his 31-year career and guided Lowell to the 2005 Class 4A state championship and Class 4A state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2009.

Monroe Central's contest with Wes-Del on September 25 was canceled because of the passing on September 23 of Monroe Central junior student-athlete Charli Siekmann from critical injuries suffered in a car accident on September 16. She was a member of the girls' golf team, while her brother, Carson Siekmann, is a senior on the Golden Bears' football team.

Seeger's Jake Sales established school-records for yards passing (367 yards) and touchdowns passes (seven) in the Patriots' 54-38 win over Parke Heritage on September 18.

Nick Hart of Gibson Southern earned his 150th career win with the Titans' 42-35 win at Heritage Hills.

South Adams snapped Adams Central's 33-game Adams County Athletic Conference (ACAC) winning streak with a 21-16 triumph.

Starting in 2028, the Northern Indiana Conference is moving to a six-game rotating conference schedule. The current seven-game NIC schedule in which teams play all conference members will be discontinued after the 2027 season.