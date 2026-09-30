Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week six recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Kankakee Valley's Jon Ewing resigned from his positions at Kankakee Valley School Corporation on September 26 after posting a 0-6 mark in his first season with the Kougars. Athletic director Joe Wagner will be the acting coach for the remainder of the season with a search for a new leader taking place after the season.
After registering a 3-3 mark in his first season at Columbus North, James "Buster" Davis has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer coaching the team. Defensive coordinator Luke Teague has been named the interim coach for the time being.
Former Lowell, Bloomington South, Franklin County, North Judson, and Kankakee Valley boss Kirk Kennedy passed away on September 27. He compiled a 208-149 mark over his 31-year career and guided Lowell to the 2005 Class 4A state championship and Class 4A state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2009.
Monroe Central's contest with Wes-Del on September 25 was canceled because of the passing on September 23 of Monroe Central junior student-athlete Charli Siekmann from critical injuries suffered in a car accident on September 16. She was a member of the girls' golf team, while her brother, Carson Siekmann, is a senior on the Golden Bears' football team.
Seeger's Jake Sales established school-records for yards passing (367 yards) and touchdowns passes (seven) in the Patriots' 54-38 win over Parke Heritage on September 18.
Nick Hart of Gibson Southern earned his 150th career win with the Titans' 42-35 win at Heritage Hills.
South Adams snapped Adams Central's 33-game Adams County Athletic Conference (ACAC) winning streak with a 21-16 triumph.
Starting in 2028, the Northern Indiana Conference is moving to a six-game rotating conference schedule. The current seven-game NIC schedule in which teams play all conference members will be discontinued after the 2027 season.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks downed Indianapolis Tech, 26-24, and Lawrence North blanked Indianapolis Ben Davis, 42-0, on September 26 in girls' flag football at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was part of the 2026 Circle City Classic and marked the first time the girls participated at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 25-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 14 straight contests.
Bloomington South, Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Crown Point, Danville, Eastside, Eastern (Greentown), Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Evansville Reitz, Floyd Central, Griffith, Hagerstown, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lapel, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, North Daviess, North Judson, North Posey, Northridge, Northview, Penn, Pioneer, Riverton Parke, South Bend Saint Joseph, Warren Central, Warsaw, and Wheeler are on a six game winning streak.
Andrean, Calumet New Tech, Center Grove, Decatur Central, Lawrence North, Lawrenceburg, Springs Valley, Wes-Del, West Central, and West Noble have captured five wins in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 42, Brownstown Central 27, Evansville Memorial 24, East Noble 22, Riverton Parke 18, Lapel 17, Penn 17, Brownsburg 15, Floyd Central 13, Pioneer 12, Griffith 12, Indianapolis Lutheran 12, Eastside 11, Eastern (Greentown) 11, Northview 9, Danville 8, Evansville Reitz 8, Indian Creek 8, South Putnam 8, Warsaw 8, Wes-Del 8, Bluffton 7, Bloomington South 6, Eastern Hancock 6, Hagerstown 6, Logansport 6, Maconaquah 6, Madison-Grant 6, North Daviess 6, North Judson 6, North Posey 6, Northridge 6, South Bend Saint Joseph 6, Warren Central 6, Wheeler 6, Andrean 5, Calumet New Tech 5, Center Grove 5, Decatur Central 5, Gibson Southern 5, Lawrence North 5, Lawrenceburg 5, Springs Valley 5, West Central 5, West Noble 5, Angola 4, Bedford North Lawrence 4, Bowman Academy 4, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4, Cascade 4, Columbia City 4, Lafayette Jeff 4, Milan 4, Mississinewa 4, New Palestine 4, Purdue Englewood 4, Sheridan 4, Tecumseh 4, Western Boone 4, Charlestown 3, Connersville 3, East Central 3, Fort Wayne North 3, Hamilton Heights 3, Indianapolis Roncalli 3, Indianapolis Tech 3, Kokomo 3, Lewis Cass 3, Lowell 3, McCutcheon 3, Merrillville 3, Northfield 3, North Decatur 3, North Putnam 3, Oak Hill 3, Silver Creek 3, South Adams 3, Tippecanoe Valley 3, Winamac 3, Zionsville 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 48 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 35 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 27 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 24 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 19 losses in row.
Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 17-game losing skid.
Wawasee and Whitko have had 15 consecutive losses.
Anderson is on a 14-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Tindley has suffered 12 loses in a row.
Crawford County has lost 11 straight games.
South Bend Washington has a 10-game losing skid.
Tri-County has dropped nine consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, Rushville, and Seymour are on an eight-game losing skid.
Fishers, Frankton, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Martinsville, Michigan City, Taylor, and Washington have suffered seven straight losses.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 44, Frankfort 32, Benton Central 25, Evansville Bosse 24, Cambridge City Lincoln 22, Pike Central 17, Terre Haute North 17, Prairie Heights 16, Portage 15, South Central 14, West Vigo 15, Wawasee 14, Whitko 14 Anderson 13, Indianapolis Tindley 11, Crawford County 10, South Bend Washington 10, Tri-County 8, Martinsville 8, Frankton 7, Indianapolis Pike 7, Indianapolis Scecina 7, Kankakee Valley 7, Linton-Stockton 7, Michigan City 7, Rushville 7, Seymour 6, Taylor 6, Fishers 6, Heritage Christian 6, Marion 6, Tri-Central 6, Covington 5, Edinburgh 5, Fort Wayne Concordia 5, Greenfield-Central 5, John Glenn 5, Lake Station 5, LaPorte 5, LaVille 5, New Albany 5, North Central (Indianapolis) 5, River Forest 5, Southern Wells 5, Attica 4, Brown County 4, Evansville Central 4, Hammond Central 4, Highland 4, Jeffersonville 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 4, New Castle 4, North Miami 4, North Montgomery 4, Plymouth 4, Princeton 4, Union County 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 465, Russ Radtke (Knox) 428, John Hart (Brownsburg) 369, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 334, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 332, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 318, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 272, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 271, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 264, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 245, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 212, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 209, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 191, Phil Mason (Griffith) 185, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 183, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 175, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 172, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 173, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 171, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 164, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 164, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 163, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 160, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 159, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 153, Doug Hurt (Castle) 153, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 150, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 150, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 147, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 140, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 139, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 137, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 133, Scott Buening (Southridge) 131, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 131, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 130, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 130, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 128, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 125, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 123, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 120, Mark Raetz (Northview) 119, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 118, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 116, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 116, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 112, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 110, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 107, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 105, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 104, Tim Miller (Lapel) 103, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 101, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 101, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 96, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 95, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 95, Grant Moser (South Adams) 94, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 90, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Mike Jones (Winchester) 87, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 86, Craig Koehler (Concord) 86, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 84, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 84, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 83, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 82.