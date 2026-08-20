Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Preseason Edition

NEWS AND NOTES
A lack of participants has forced Greenwood Christian and South Newton to compete in eight-man football for the 2026 campaign. Both programs anticipate returning to 11-man football for the 2027 season.
Due to lower numbers, Wabash will play a hybrid schedule featuring both eight-man and 11-man football. It gives the Apaches the best opportunity to keep our young team safe throughout the season while putting our players in a position to compete in meaningful games.
After being away last fall, Larry "Bud" Wright and Mike Kirschner are both back in charge of programs. Wright, who is Indiana's winningest coach with 464 victories, is now at Southwood, while Kirschner returns to Mount Vernon (Fortville). Other new coaches are listed below.
NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES
|SCHOOL
|PREVIOUS COACH
|NEW COACH
|Angola
|Andy Thomas
|Seth Wilcox
|Bellmont
|Nick Hall
|Blake Blaker
|Benton Central
|Andy Standifer
|Herb King
|Bloomington North
|Brett Cooper
|Andy Harding
|Calumet New Tech
|Charles Salary
|Nick Testa
|Cambridge City Lincoln
|Jeremy Bane
|Chad Bowman
|Clinton Central
|Jeremy Fendley
|Michael Griffy
|Columbus East
|Eddie Vogel
|Tyler Campbell
|Columbus North
|Logan Haston
|Buster Davis
|Delphi
|Jacob Mroczkiewicz
|Terry Peebles
|Eastern Hancock
|Josh Holden
|William Coonce
|Edinburgh
|Tyler DeSpain
|James Starks
|Evansville Bosse
|Stephan Mullen
|Johnte Hawkins
|Fort Wayne Northrop
|Quentin Bowen
|John Schaefer
|Fountain Central
|Herb King
|Jacob Earl
|Frankfort
|Justin Kinzie
|Andrew Dudley
|Gary West
|Alger Boswell
|Mark Hidalgo
|Goshen
|Joey Hecklinski
|Griffin Heckaman
|Hamilton Heights
|Jon Kirschner
|Caleb Small
|Hammond Central
|Tyler Milby
|Rick Bailey
|Heritage Hills
|Todd Wilkerson
|Kevin Tempel
|Highland
|Ben Geffert
|Jimmy McCormick
|Indianapolis Ben Davis
|Russ Mann
|Brett Cooper
|Indianapolis Tech
|Jerdson Gamble
|Steve Moorman
|Indianapolis Tindley
|Melvin Graham
|Anthony Levy
|Jeffersonville
|Joe Washington-Doug Preston
|Nick Cotner
|John Glenn
|Ron Brown
|Troy Sausaman
|Kankakee Valley
|Kirk Kennedy
|Jonathan Ewing
|Kokomo
|Caleb Small
|Grant Foes
|LaVille
|Jeff Kaiser
|Matt Thacker
|Lawrence Central
|Will Patterson
|Russ Mann
|Maconaquah
|Mike Fenters
|Ethan Robbins
|Madison
|Charles Benintende
|Patric Morrison
|McCutcheon
|Josh Strasser
|Mike Fenters
|Michigan City
|Cody French
|Charles Salary
|Mishawaka Marian
|Mike Davidson
|Joe Calderone
|Mitchell
|Zach See
|Bobby Owens
|Mooresville
|Mike Gillin
|Casey Gillin
|Mount Vernon (Fortville)
|Vince Lidy
|Mike Kirschner
|Mount Vernon (Posey)
|Justin Fischer
|Brad Higginson
|New Albany
|Steve Cooley
|Marc Clark
|North Newton
|Jonathan Ewing
|Trent Grider
|North Vermillion
|Brian Crabtree
|Nate Crum
|Northridge
|Chad Eppley
|Luke Amstutz
|Owen Valley
|Eric Crouch
|Troy Burgess
|Paoli
|Neil Dittmer
|Sam Werczynski
|Perry Meridian
|Kevin Miller
|Rob Patchett
|Plymouth
|Adam Handley-Ron Shaffer
|Brent Corbett
|Portage
|Tony Klimczak
|Cody French
|Princeton
|Derek Archer
|Nick Beloat
|Richmond
|Marcus Calvert
|Ronnie Hibbler
|River Forest
|Ed Ekeblad
|Terrance Terry
|Rochester
|Ron Shaffer
|Isaac Shaffer
|Rushville
|Rick Zimmerman
|James Eck
|Seeger
|T.J. Ragan
|Scott Cronk
|Seymour
|Tyson Moore
|Dave Papenhaus
|Shenandoah
|Jake Stilwell
|Scott Widner
|Silver Creek
|David Papenhaus
|Steve Stanley
|Southern Wells
|Blake Blaker
|Jeff Sprunger
|South Central (Union Mills)
|Buzz Schoff
|Steve Forker
|South Decatur
|Rodney Martin
|Aarik Gault
|South Newton
|Brad Bevis-Phil Halsema
|Chris Bell
|Southwood
|Josh Marley
|Larry “Bud” Wright
|Taylor
|Rob Patchett
|Tim Weeks
|Tri-Central
|Brandon Hagan
|Adam Rich
|Tri-County
|Scott Luesse
|Justin Kinzie
|Triton Central
|Tim Able
|Tim Kegley
|Union City
|Kyler Purdin
|Steven Trobridge
|Wawasee
|Matt Thacker
|Mark Osmialowski
|West Vigo
|Aaron Clements
|Brian Crabtree
|Wheeler
|Nick Testa
|Josh Wissing
|Whiting
|Thomas Knight
|Adam Hudak
|Winamac
|Josh Burgess
|Eric Davis
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
New Palestine is on a 28-game winning streak.
Brownsburg is on a 19-game winning streak.
Cascade has claimed 15 straight victories.
Andrean has claimed 13 consecutive victories.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putnam have won eight straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 36, New Palestine 25, Brownstown Central 21, Cascade 18, Evansville Memorial 18, Frontier 18, Adams Central 17, East Noble 16, Springs Valley 15, Riverton Parke 12, Lapel 11, Penn 11, Knox 10, Eastbrook 9, Andrean 8, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8, Lafayette Jeff 8, Decatur Central 7, Floyd Central 7, Gibson Southern 7, Mishawaka 7, Pioneer 7, Rochester 7, Churubusco 6, Concord 6, Griffith 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 6, Merrillville 6, Paoli 6, Whiteland 6, Winchester 6, Bloomington North 5, Carmel 5, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 5, DeKalb 5, Eastside 5, Eastern (Greentown) 5, Evansville North 5, Seeger 5, Tippecanoe Valley 5, Franklin County 4, North Central (Farmersburg) 4, Pendleton Heights 4, Rensselaer Central 4, Sullivan 4, Terre Haute South 4, Centerville 3, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Heritage Hills 3, Hobart 3, LaVille 3, Northview 3, Providence 3, South Adams 3, Triton Central 3, Wes-Del 3, Westfield 3, West Washington 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 42 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 28 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 21 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 18 straight losses.
Blackford and New Albany have lost 16 consecutive contests.
Christel House Manual, Pike Central, and Terre Haute North have suffered 13 losses in row.
Hammond Central and Mount Vernon (Fortville) have dropped 12 consecutive contests.
Fort Wayne Wayne, North Vermillion, Perry Central, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on an 11-game losing skid.
Noblesville, Wawasee and Whitko have dropped nine straight games.
Anderson, Evansville Central, Indianapolis Tindley, and Union County have suffered eight loses in a row.
Perry Meridian has lost seven games in a row.
Batesville, Fairfield, Highland, John Glenn, McCutcheon, and Whiting are on a six-game losing streak.
Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Hammond Bishop Noll, Jennings County, North Central (Indianapolis), North Knox, North White, and Southern Wells have lost five straight games.
Attica, Clinton Prairie, Columbus North, Delta, Edgewood, Forest Park, Goshen, Greenwood, Madison-Grant, Princeton, South Bend Washington, Tri-County, and Vincennes Lincoln have a four-game losing skid.
Boonville, Chesterton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Fort Wayne Concordia, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, New Castle, New Haven, Northwestern, Owen Valley, Parke Heritage, Silver Creek, South Newton, South Spencer, Union City, Woodlan, and Zionsville have dropped three consecutive games.
Castle, Covenant Christian, Covington, Edinburgh, Franklin, Hamilton Heights, Heritage, Indianapolis Poke, Indianapolis Scecina, Irvington Prep Academy, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lake Station, Leo, Maconaquah, North Montgomery, Oak Hill, Purdue Poly Englewood, Richmond, Rushville, Salem, Seymour, South Bend Adams, Southwood, Valparaiso, and Winamac are on a two-game losing skid.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 38, Frankfort 26, Benton Central 19, Evansville Bosse 18, Cambridge City Lincoln 16, Blackford 14, New Albany 14, Christel House Manual 12, Fort Wayne Wayne 11, Pike Central 11, Terre Haute North 11, Hammond Central 10, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 10, Prairie Heights 10, North Vermillion 9, Perry Central 9, Portage 9, South Central 9, West Vigo 9, Noblesville 8, Wawasee 8, Whitko 8, Anderson 7, Evansville Central 7, Indianapolis Tindley 7, Union County 7, Mishawaka Marian 6, Perry Meridian 6, Batesville 5, Eastern Greene 5, Fairfield 5, Highland 5, John Glenn 5, McCutcheon 5, Norwell 5, Whiting 5, Crawford County 4, Eastern (Pekin) 4, Hagerstown 4, Hammond Bishop Noll 4, Jennings County 4, North Central (Indianapolis) 4, North Knox 4, North White 4, Plymouth 4, South Dearborn 4, Southern Wells 4, Wabash 3, Attica 3, Calumet 3, Clinton Prairie 3, Columbus North 3, Delta 3, Edgewood 3, Forest Park 3, Franklin Central 3, Goshen 3, Greenwood 3, Madison-Grant 3, Monrovia 3, Princeton 3, South Bend Washington 3, Tri-County 3, Vincennes Lincoln 3, Warren Central 3, Zionsville 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 363, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 331, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 326, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 313, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 266, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 265, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 259, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 239, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 208, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 204, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 189, Phil Mason (Griffith) 179, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 179, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 173, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 170, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 168, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 168, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 165, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 161, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 161, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 157, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 157, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 155, Doug Hurt (Castle) 149, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 149, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 147, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 145, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 140, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 136, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 135, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 131, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 128, Scott Buening (Southridge) 128, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 126, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 124, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 122, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 121, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 121, Chris Coll (Franklin) 117, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 117, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 114, Mark Raetz (Northview) 113, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 112, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 111, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 107, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 107,Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 102, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104,Adam Berry (Pioneer) 101, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 99, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 98, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 98, Tim Miller (Lapel) 97, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 97, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 96, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 95, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 91, Grant Moser (South Adams) 90, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 90, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 89, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 87, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 84, John Hebert (Noblesville) 83, Craig Koehler (Concord) 83, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 80.