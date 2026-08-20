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Indiana Football Digest

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Preseason Edition

The 2026 Indiana Football Digest Preseason Insider

Aug 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
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NEWS AND NOTES

A lack of participants has forced Greenwood Christian and South Newton to compete in eight-man football for the 2026 campaign. Both programs anticipate returning to 11-man football for the 2027 season.

Due to lower numbers, Wabash will play a hybrid schedule featuring both eight-man and 11-man football. It gives the Apaches the best opportunity to keep our young team safe throughout the season while putting our players in a position to compete in meaningful games.

After being away last fall, Larry "Bud" Wright and Mike Kirschner are both back in charge of programs. Wright, who is Indiana's winningest coach with 464 victories, is now at Southwood, while Kirschner returns to Mount Vernon (Fortville). Other new coaches are listed below.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

SCHOOLPREVIOUS COACHNEW COACH
Angola                                     Andy Thomas                                     Seth Wilcox
Bellmont                                 Nick Hall                                            Blake Blaker
Benton Central                       Andy Standifer                                 Herb King
Bloomington North                Brett Cooper                                     Andy Harding
Calumet New Tech                Charles Salary                                   Nick Testa
Cambridge City Lincoln         Jeremy Bane                                      Chad Bowman
Clinton Central                       Jeremy Fendley                                 Michael Griffy
Columbus East                       Eddie Vogel                                        Tyler Campbell
Columbus North                     Logan Haston                                     Buster Davis
Delphi                                     Jacob Mroczkiewicz                         Terry Peebles
Eastern Hancock                   Josh Holden                                       William Coonce
Edinburgh                               Tyler DeSpain                                    James Starks
Evansville Bosse                     Stephan Mullen                                  Johnte Hawkins
Fort Wayne Northrop          Quentin Bowen                                  John Schaefer
Fountain Central                    Herb King                                           Jacob Earl
Frankfort                               Justin Kinzie                                      Andrew Dudley
Gary West                             Alger Boswell                                     Mark Hidalgo
Goshen                                   Joey Hecklinski                                 Griffin Heckaman
Hamilton Heights                  Jon Kirschner                                    Caleb Small
Hammond Central                   Tyler Milby                                       Rick Bailey
Heritage Hills                        Todd Wilkerson                                 Kevin Tempel
Highland                                 Ben Geffert                                      Jimmy McCormick
Indianapolis Ben Davis          Russ Mann                                          Brett Cooper
Indianapolis Tech                  Jerdson Gamble                                Steve Moorman
Indianapolis Tindley              Melvin Graham                                   Anthony Levy
Jeffersonville                       Joe Washington-Doug Preston        Nick Cotner
John Glenn                             Ron Brown                                          Troy Sausaman
Kankakee Valley                     Kirk Kennedy                                      Jonathan Ewing
Kokomo                                   Caleb Small                                        Grant Foes
LaVille                                     Jeff Kaiser                                        Matt Thacker
Lawrence Central                  Will Patterson                                   Russ Mann
Maconaquah                           Mike Fenters                                     Ethan Robbins
Madison                                  Charles Benintende                           Patric Morrison
McCutcheon                          Josh Strasser                                   Mike Fenters
Michigan City                         Cody French                                       Charles Salary
Mishawaka Marian                 Mike Davidson                                   Joe Calderone
Mitchell                                  Zach See                                            Bobby Owens
Mooresville                                Mike Gillin                                      Casey Gillin
Mount Vernon (Fortville)      Vince Lidy                                           Mike Kirschner
Mount Vernon (Posey)           Justin Fischer                                   Brad Higginson
New Albany                            Steve Cooley                                      Marc Clark
North Newton                       Jonathan Ewing                                 Trent Grider
North Vermillion                   Brian Crabtree                                  Nate Crum
Northridge                             Chad Eppley                                       Luke Amstutz
Owen Valley                               Eric Crouch                                    Troy Burgess
Paoli                                        Neil Dittmer                                      Sam Werczynski
Perry Meridian                      Kevin Miller                                        Rob Patchett
Plymouth                                 Adam Handley-Ron Shaffer             Brent Corbett            
Portage                                   Tony Klimczak                                    Cody French
Princeton                                Derek Archer                                    Nick Beloat
Richmond                                 Marcus Calvert                                 Ronnie Hibbler
River Forest                           Ed Ekeblad                                         Terrance Terry
Rochester                              Ron Shaffer                                       Isaac Shaffer
Rushville                                 Rick Zimmerman                                James Eck
Seeger                                             T.J. Ragan                                 Scott Cronk
Seymour                                 Tyson Moore                                      Dave Papenhaus
Shenandoah                            Jake Stilwell                                      Scott Widner
Silver Creek                          David Papenhaus                            Steve Stanley
Southern Wells                            Blake Blaker                             Jeff Sprunger
South Central (Union Mills)  Buzz Schoff                                 Steve Forker
South Decatur                   Rodney Martin                           Aarik Gault
South Newton                  Brad Bevis-Phil Halsema              Chris Bell
Southwood                           Josh Marley                               Larry “Bud” Wright
Taylor                                           Rob Patchett                          Tim Weeks
Tri-Central                           Brandon Hagan                                  Adam Rich                         
Tri-County                                   Scott Luesse                           Justin Kinzie
Triton Central                                                   Tim Able            Tim Kegley
Union City                                               Kyler Purdin                   Steven Trobridge
Wawasee                                                         Matt Thacker       Mark Osmialowski
West Vigo                                  Aaron Clements                         Brian Crabtree
Wheeler                                 Nick Testa                                       Josh Wissing
Whiting                                      Thomas Knight                           Adam Hudak
Winamac                                Josh Burgess                                     Eric Davis

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine is on a 28-game winning streak.

Brownsburg is on a 19-game winning streak.

Cascade has claimed 15 straight victories.

Andrean has claimed 13 consecutive victories.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putnam have won eight straight contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Crown Point 36, New Palestine 25, Brownstown Central 21, Cascade 18, Evansville Memorial 18, Frontier 18, Adams Central 17, East Noble 16, Springs Valley 15, Riverton Parke 12, Lapel 11, Penn 11, Knox 10, Eastbrook 9, Andrean 8, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8, Lafayette Jeff 8, Decatur Central 7, Floyd Central 7, Gibson Southern 7, Mishawaka 7, Pioneer 7, Rochester 7, Churubusco 6, Concord 6, Griffith 6, Indianapolis Lutheran 6, Merrillville 6, Paoli 6, Whiteland 6, Winchester 6, Bloomington North 5, Carmel 5, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 5, DeKalb 5, Eastside 5, Eastern (Greentown) 5, Evansville North 5, Seeger 5, Tippecanoe Valley 5, Franklin County 4, North Central (Farmersburg) 4, Pendleton Heights 4, Rensselaer Central 4, Sullivan 4, Terre Haute South 4, Centerville 3, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Heritage Hills 3, Hobart 3, LaVille 3, Northview 3, Providence 3, South Adams 3, Triton Central 3, Wes-Del 3, Westfield 3, West Washington 3.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Bellmont has lost 42 games in a row.

Frankfort has lost 28 straight contests.

Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 21 consecutive games.

Cambridge City Lincoln has 18 straight losses.

Blackford and New Albany have lost 16 consecutive contests.

Christel House Manual, Pike Central, and Terre Haute North have suffered 13 losses in row.

Hammond Central and Mount Vernon (Fortville) have dropped 12 consecutive contests.

Fort Wayne Wayne, North Vermillion, Perry Central, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on an 11-game losing skid.

Noblesville, Wawasee and Whitko have dropped nine straight games.

Anderson, Evansville Central, Indianapolis Tindley, and Union County have suffered eight loses in a row.

Perry Meridian has lost seven games in a row.

Batesville, Fairfield, Highland, John Glenn, McCutcheon, and Whiting are on a six-game losing streak.

Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Hammond Bishop Noll, Jennings County, North Central (Indianapolis), North Knox, North White, and Southern Wells have lost five straight games.

Attica, Clinton Prairie, Columbus North, Delta, Edgewood, Forest Park, Goshen, Greenwood, Madison-Grant, Princeton, South Bend Washington, Tri-County, and Vincennes Lincoln have a four-game losing skid.

Boonville, Chesterton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Fort Wayne Concordia, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, New Castle, New Haven, Northwestern, Owen Valley, Parke Heritage, Silver Creek, South Newton, South Spencer, Union City, Woodlan, and Zionsville have dropped three consecutive games.

Castle, Covenant Christian, Covington, Edinburgh, Franklin, Hamilton Heights, Heritage, Indianapolis Poke, Indianapolis Scecina, Irvington Prep Academy, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lake Station, Leo, Maconaquah, North Montgomery, Oak Hill, Purdue Poly Englewood, Richmond, Rushville, Salem, Seymour, South Bend Adams, Southwood, Valparaiso, and Winamac are on a two-game losing skid.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 38, Frankfort 26, Benton Central 19, Evansville Bosse 18, Cambridge City Lincoln 16, Blackford 14, New Albany 14, Christel House Manual 12, Fort Wayne Wayne 11, Pike Central 11, Terre Haute North 11, Hammond Central 10, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 10, Prairie Heights 10, North Vermillion 9, Perry Central 9, Portage 9, South Central 9, West Vigo 9, Noblesville 8, Wawasee 8, Whitko 8, Anderson 7, Evansville Central 7, Indianapolis Tindley 7, Union County 7, Mishawaka Marian 6, Perry Meridian 6, Batesville 5, Eastern Greene 5, Fairfield 5, Highland 5, John Glenn 5, McCutcheon 5, Norwell 5, Whiting 5, Crawford County 4, Eastern (Pekin) 4, Hagerstown 4, Hammond Bishop Noll 4, Jennings County 4, North Central (Indianapolis) 4, North Knox 4, North White 4, Plymouth 4, South Dearborn 4, Southern Wells 4, Wabash 3, Attica 3, Calumet 3, Clinton Prairie 3, Columbus North 3, Delta 3, Edgewood 3, Forest Park 3, Franklin Central 3, Goshen 3, Greenwood 3, Madison-Grant 3, Monrovia 3, Princeton 3, South Bend Washington 3, Tri-County 3, Vincennes Lincoln 3, Warren Central 3, Zionsville 3.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 363, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 331, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 326, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 313, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 266, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 265, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 259, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 239, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 208, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 204, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 189, Phil Mason (Griffith) 179, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 179, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 173, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 170, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 168, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 168, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 165, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 161, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 161, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 157, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 157, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 155, Doug Hurt (Castle) 149, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 149, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 147, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 145, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 140, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 136, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 135, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 131, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 128, Scott Buening (Southridge) 128, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 126, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 124, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 122, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 121, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 121, Chris Coll (Franklin) 117, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 117, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 114, Mark Raetz (Northview) 113, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 112, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 111, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 107, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 107,Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 102, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104,Adam Berry (Pioneer) 101, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 99, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 98, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 98, Tim Miller (Lapel) 97, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 97, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 96, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 95, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 91, Grant Moser (South Adams) 90, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 90, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 89, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 87, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 84, John Hebert (Noblesville) 83, Craig Koehler (Concord) 83, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 80.

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