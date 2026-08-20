Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Preseason Edition

A lack of participants has forced Greenwood Christian and South Newton to compete in eight-man football for the 2026 campaign. Both programs anticipate returning to 11-man football for the 2027 season.

Due to lower numbers, Wabash will play a hybrid schedule featuring both eight-man and 11-man football. It gives the Apaches the best opportunity to keep our young team safe throughout the season while putting our players in a position to compete in meaningful games.