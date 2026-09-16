Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week four recap

Carroll (Fort Wayne) ended defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 11-game winning streak with a 49-29 triumph.

Southmont's Desson Hannum picked up his 100th career victory with the Mounties' 42-6 decision at Frankfort.

John Hart earned his 100th career victory at Brownsburg with the Bulldogs' 49-7 win over Avon. The 2026 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee now has 367 totals wins over his 40-plus years on the sidelines.

Northridge established a new program best with 64 points in its 64-6 win over Wawasee. The previous high was 62 points earlier this season in a 62-32 win over West Noble on August 21.

A missed 31-yard field goal allowed Indianapolis Cathedral to escape with a 16-14 win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard to claim the Knights of Columbus trophy. The Trojans appeared to have won the contest when Brody Langlois connected on a 36-yard attempt, but a dead-ball penalty called on Cathedral forced the second attempt which went wide-right.

Cathedral's Rowan Fahey booted field goals of 36 yards, 23 yards, and 40 yards for the Irish against Bishop Chatard.

Branden Sharpe became Brownsburg's all-time receiving leader with five catches for 88 yards with a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 49-7 win over Avon.

North Posey's Cade Mauck ran for program-best 330 yards with five touchdowns on 25 attempts in the Vikings' 52-29 win over Tell City.

Woody Corey's four-yard touchdown pass to Wells Weaver with 9.7 seconds left followed by Reuben Eley's extra-point allowed Park Tudor to rally for a 26-25 win over Indianapolis Shortridge. It appeared the Panthers (2-2) were headed for defeat until Kian McAteer recovered a fumble at the Shortridge (2-2) 44-yard line with 55 remaining in regulation.