Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week four recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Carroll (Fort Wayne) ended defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 11-game winning streak with a 49-29 triumph.
Southmont's Desson Hannum picked up his 100th career victory with the Mounties' 42-6 decision at Frankfort.
John Hart earned his 100th career victory at Brownsburg with the Bulldogs' 49-7 win over Avon. The 2026 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee now has 367 totals wins over his 40-plus years on the sidelines.
Northridge established a new program best with 64 points in its 64-6 win over Wawasee. The previous high was 62 points earlier this season in a 62-32 win over West Noble on August 21.
A missed 31-yard field goal allowed Indianapolis Cathedral to escape with a 16-14 win over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard to claim the Knights of Columbus trophy. The Trojans appeared to have won the contest when Brody Langlois connected on a 36-yard attempt, but a dead-ball penalty called on Cathedral forced the second attempt which went wide-right.
Cathedral's Rowan Fahey booted field goals of 36 yards, 23 yards, and 40 yards for the Irish against Bishop Chatard.
Branden Sharpe became Brownsburg's all-time receiving leader with five catches for 88 yards with a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 49-7 win over Avon.
North Posey's Cade Mauck ran for program-best 330 yards with five touchdowns on 25 attempts in the Vikings' 52-29 win over Tell City.
Woody Corey's four-yard touchdown pass to Wells Weaver with 9.7 seconds left followed by Reuben Eley's extra-point allowed Park Tudor to rally for a 26-25 win over Indianapolis Shortridge. It appeared the Panthers (2-2) were headed for defeat until Kian McAteer recovered a fumble at the Shortridge (2-2) 44-yard line with 55 remaining in regulation.
Zionsville's Sam Black connected on a 54-yard field goal in the Eagles' 30-26 victory over Franklin Central.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 23-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 12 straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 40, Brownstown Central 25, Evansville Memorial 22, East Noble 20, Riverton Parke 16, Lapel 15, Penn 15, Brownsburg 13, Floyd Central 11, Pioneer 10, Griffith 9, Indianapolis Lutheran 10, Eastside 9, Eastern (Greentown) 9, Pendleton Heights 8, Rensselaer Central 8, Hobart 7, Northview 7, Wes-Del 7, Westfield 7, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Indian Creek 6, South Putnam 6, Twin Lakes 6, Warsaw 6, Bluffton 5, Batesville 4, Bloomington South 4, Boonville 4, Bremen 4, Eastern Hancock 4, Hagerstown 4, Logansport 4, Maconaquah 4, Madison-Grant 4, North Daviess 4, North Judson 4, North Posey 4, Northridge 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Warren Central 4, Andrean 3, Bloomington North 3, Brebeuf Jesuit 3, Calumet New Tech 3, Center Grove 3, Chesterton 3, Concord 3, Decatur Central 3, Gary West 3, Gibson Southern 3, Knightstown 3, Lawerence North 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Lebanon 3, Mississinewa 3, Parke Heritage 3, Plainfield 3, Purdue Englewood 3, Scottsburg 3, Springs Valley 3, Valparaiso 3, West Central 3, West Noble 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 46 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 33 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 25 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 22 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 16 losses in row.
Fort Wayne Wayne, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 15-game losing skid.
Wawasee and Whitko have had 13 consecutive losses.
Anderson and Indianapolis Tindley have suffered 12 loses in a row.
Crawford County and North Knox have lost nine straight games.
South Bend Washington and Tri-County have an eight-game losing skid.
New Haven and Union City have dropped seven consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, Rushville, Seymour, and Southwood are on a six-game losing skid.
East Chicago Central, Evansville Harrison, Fishers, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Frankton, Heritage Christian, Garrett, Kankakee Valley, Knox, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Martinsville, Michigan City, Mitchell, Mount Vernon (Posey), New Prairie, North Harrison, Shenandoah, Taylor, Washington, West Lafayette, and Whiteland have suffered five straight losses.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 42, Frankfort 30, Benton Central 23, Evansville Bosse 22, Cambridge City Lincoln 20, Fort Wayne Wayne 16, Pike Central 15, Terre Haute North 15, Prairie Heights 14, Portage 13, South Central 13, West Vigo 13, Wawasee 12 Whitko 12, Anderson 11, Indianapolis Tindley 11, Crawford County 8, South Bend Washington 7, Tri-County 7, Martinsville 5, New Haven 5, Union City 5, East Chicago Central 5, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 5, Frankton 5, Indianapolis Pike 5, Indianapolis Scecina 5, Kankakee Valley 5, Linton-Stockton 5, Michigan City 5, Rushville 5, Seymour 5, Southwood 5, Taylor 5.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 367, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 333, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 330, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 316, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 270, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 269, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 263, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 243, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 208, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 191, Phil Mason (Griffith) 183, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 181, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 175, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 171, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 171, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 170, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 163, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 162, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 161, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 159, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 158, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 152, Doug Hurt (Castle) 152, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 149, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 148, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 146, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 143, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 138, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 138, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 134, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 131, Scott Buening (Southridge) 130, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 129, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 128, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 128, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 124, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 123, Chris Coll (Franklin) 120, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 119, Mark Raetz (Northview) 117, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 116, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 115, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 114, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 110, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 109, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 105, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 103, Tim Miller (Lapel) 101, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 101, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 100, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 100, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 99, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 99, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 94, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 93, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 93, Grant Moser (South Adams) 92, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 88, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 88, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 87, Craig Koehler (Concord) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 84, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 82, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 81, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 80.