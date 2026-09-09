Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week three recap

Blackford ended its 18-game losing streak with a 47-14 victory over Elwood.

Alexandria's Pete Gast earned his 100th career win with the Tigers' 41-7 triumph over Eastbrook.

Tim Miller of Lapel came up with his 100th career triumph with the Bulldogs' 49-13 decision over Shenandoah.

Chesterton's Mark Peterson notched career win number 100 in the Trojans' 28-7 win over Michigan City.

Former Homestead High and Western Michigan University quarterback has been named a 2026 inductee into the WMU Athletics Hall of Fame. The recipient of the 2016 NFF William V. Campbell Trophy recipient who led the Broncos to an undefeated season and the 2016 Mid-American Conference title, is currently a general manager with the Zeigler Automotive Group in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He also maintained a 3.66 grade-point average as a finance major while becoming the program's all-time leading passer with 12,104 yards.

Before leaving with an ankle injury, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Danny Adams had six carries for 104 yards with a touchdown in the Trojans' 42-14 win over Indianapolis Roncalli. His status for the future is unknown, along with Roncalli's Alex Jarvis, who also left the contest with a leg injury after tallying five rushes for 21 yards.

Hobart accumulated a program-best 616 yards in a 63-21 win over Munster. Leading the charge for the Brickies was quarterback Aleks Tatum, who went 17-of-20 for 344 yards with three touchdowns and 14 carries for 70 yards.

Center Grove's Dallas Cornpropst connected on a 51-yard field goal in the Trojans' 36-34 win at Carmel. He also nailed a 27-yard field goal, four extra-points, had two punts for an average of 46 yards, and five kickoffs into the end zone.

Parker Wolf of Forest Park connected on the game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in the Rangers' 18-15 win over Washington.

Noblesville snapped an 18-game Hoosier Crossroads Conference losing streak with a 21-19 win over Fishers.

Forner Angola, Goshen and Mishawaka High boss Bill Doba passed away on August 28 at the age of 85 yards old. The 2001 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee also served as the top man at Washington State University.