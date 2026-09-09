Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week three recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Blackford ended its 18-game losing streak with a 47-14 victory over Elwood.
Alexandria's Pete Gast earned his 100th career win with the Tigers' 41-7 triumph over Eastbrook.
Tim Miller of Lapel came up with his 100th career triumph with the Bulldogs' 49-13 decision over Shenandoah.
Chesterton's Mark Peterson notched career win number 100 in the Trojans' 28-7 win over Michigan City.
Former Homestead High and Western Michigan University quarterback has been named a 2026 inductee into the WMU Athletics Hall of Fame. The recipient of the 2016 NFF William V. Campbell Trophy recipient who led the Broncos to an undefeated season and the 2016 Mid-American Conference title, is currently a general manager with the Zeigler Automotive Group in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He also maintained a 3.66 grade-point average as a finance major while becoming the program's all-time leading passer with 12,104 yards.
Before leaving with an ankle injury, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Danny Adams had six carries for 104 yards with a touchdown in the Trojans' 42-14 win over Indianapolis Roncalli. His status for the future is unknown, along with Roncalli's Alex Jarvis, who also left the contest with a leg injury after tallying five rushes for 21 yards.
Hobart accumulated a program-best 616 yards in a 63-21 win over Munster. Leading the charge for the Brickies was quarterback Aleks Tatum, who went 17-of-20 for 344 yards with three touchdowns and 14 carries for 70 yards.
Center Grove's Dallas Cornpropst connected on a 51-yard field goal in the Trojans' 36-34 win at Carmel. He also nailed a 27-yard field goal, four extra-points, had two punts for an average of 46 yards, and five kickoffs into the end zone.
Parker Wolf of Forest Park connected on the game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired in the Rangers' 18-15 win over Washington.
Noblesville snapped an 18-game Hoosier Crossroads Conference losing streak with a 21-19 win over Fishers.
Forner Angola, Goshen and Mishawaka High boss Bill Doba passed away on August 28 at the age of 85 yards old. The 2001 Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee also served as the top man at Washington State University.
Longtime Hobart High assistant Tom Kerr passed away on September 1 at the age of 87 yards old. Inducted in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1996, he served as the Brickies' defensive coordinator for more than three decades.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 22-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putnam have won 11 straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 39, Brownstown Central 24, Evansville Memorial 21, East Noble 19, Riverton Parke 15, Lapel 14, Penn 14, Brownsburg 12, Floyd Central 10, Pioneer 10, Griffith 9, Indianapolis Lutheran 9, DeKalb 8, Eastside 8, Eastern (Greentown) 8, Franklin County 7, Pendleton Heights 7, Rensselaer Central 7, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 6, Hobart 6, Northview 6, Wes-Del 6, Westfield 6, Avon 5, Danville 5, Evansville Reitz 5, Fremont 5, Indian Creek 5, South Putnam 5, Tell City 5, Twin Lakes 5, Warsaw 5, Beech Grove 4, Bluffton 4, Caston 4, Clarksville 4, Hanover Central 4, Speedway 4, Tipton 4, Batesville 3, Bloomington South 3, Boonville 3, Bremen 3, Clinton Prairie 3, Columbus North 3, Eastern Hancock 3, Evansville Mater Dei 3, Forest Park 3, Hagerstown 3, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3, Logansport 3, Maconaquah 3, Madison-Grant 3, North Daviess 3, North Judson 3, North Posey 3, Northridge 3, South Bend Saint Joseph 3, Warren Central 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 45 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 32 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 24 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 21 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 15 losses in row.
Fort Wayne Wayne, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 14-game losing skid.
Wawasee and Whitko have had 12 consecutive losses.
Anderson and Indianapolis Tindley have suffered 11 loses in a row.
Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), and North Knox have lost eight straight games.
South Bend Washington and Tri-County have a seven-game losing skid.
New Haven, South Spencer, and Union City have dropped six consecutive games.
Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, Oak Hill, Rushville, Seymour, and Southwood are on a five-game losing skid.
Churubusco, East Chicago Central, Evansville Harrison, Fishers, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Fountain Central, Frankton, Garrett, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Tech, Kankakee Valley, Kokomo, Knox, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Martinsville, Michigan City, Mitchell, Mount Vernon (Posey), New Prairie, North Harrison, Providence, Shenandoah, Taylor, Triton, Washington, Western, West Lafayette, and Whiteland have suffered four straight losses.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 41, Frankfort 29, Benton Central 22, Evansville Bosse 21, Cambridge City Lincoln 19, Fort Wayne Wayne 15, Pike Central 14, Terre Haute North 14, Prairie Heights 13, Portage 12, South Central 12, West Vigo 12, Wawasee 11, Whitko 11, Anderson 10, Indianapolis Tindley 10, Crawford County 7, Eastern (Pekin) 7, South Bend Washington 6, Tri-County 6, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, Martinsville 5, New Haven 5, South Spencer 5, Union City 5, East Chicago Central 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 4, Frankton 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Indianapolis Pike 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Kankakee Valley 4, Linton-Stockton 4, Michigan City 4, Oak Hill 4, Rushville 4, Seymour 4, Southwood 4, Taylor 4, Western 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 366, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 332, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 329, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 315, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 269, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 268, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 262, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 242, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 207, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 182, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 180, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 175, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 170, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 169, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 170, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 162, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 162, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 160, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 158, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 157, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 152, Doug Hurt (Castle) 151, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 148, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 146, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 147, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 142, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 137, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 137, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 134, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 130, Scott Buening (Southridge) 129, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 128, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 127, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 123, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 123, Chris Coll (Franklin) 119, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 119, Mark Raetz (Northview) 116, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 115, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 113, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 114, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 109, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 109, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 104, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 102, Tim Miller (Lapel) 100, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 100, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 100, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 99, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 99, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 98, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 93, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 92, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 92, Grant Moser (South Adams) 91, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 87, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 87, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 87, Mike Jones (Winchester) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Craig Koehler (Concord) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 83, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 81, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 80.