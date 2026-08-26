Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week one recap

East Chicago Central was recognized by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for exemplary behavior by the officiating crew which worked the contest between the Cardinals and visiting River Forest on August 22. Originally scheduled for the previous night, the game was moved to the next afternoon as East Chicago continues to wait for power to be restored following an August 11 storm that left 95 percent of Lake County and about 301,000 total NIPSCO customers in the dark. They did so without power, no scoreboard, no public address system, and no concession stand. A portable mini scoreboard kept track of time and a battery-powered speaker and microphone was used to announce the time remaining in the game. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served to the crowd, which saw River Forest hold on for a 34-30 victory.

Fort Wayne North head coach Ben Johnson has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Notre Dame standout Jaylon Smith. Johnson ends with a 24-28 mark over his five-plus campaigns with the Legends.

Fort Wayne Snider will play its first home game on campus on August 28 with the unveiling of Russ Isaacs Stadium. The facility is in named after the Indiana Football Hall of Fame leader who guided the Panthers from 1991 to 2008, going 194-32 and winning the 1992 Class 5A state title.

After playing all of its games on the road during the 2025, Concord returned to the newly remodeled Jake Field on August 21 and dropped a 22-20 decision to Elkhart.

Fort Wayne Northrop's contest at Gary West on August 21 was cancelled because of the recent storms which left the Gary area without power for more than a week.

Power issues at Merrillville resulted in the Pirates' traveling to Andrean's Father Eckert Stadium for the first time since 1996. Merrillville made it nine wins in a row and snapped the 59ers' 13-game winning streak with a 27-21 triumph.

New Albany snapped its 16-game losing streak with a 28-7 win over Providence.

Castle's Doug Hurt and Tipton's Aaron Tolle both celebrated their 150th career victories. The Knights edged Evansville North, 29-26, while the Blue Devils downed Frankton, 48-14.

Jed Richmond of Pendleton Heights earned his 100th coaching triumph with the Arabians' 43-42 overtime decision against Lebanon.

Kolyn Campbell's two-point conversion in the third overtime was the difference in defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 15-14 win over Class 4A state runner-up Indianapolis Roncalli.