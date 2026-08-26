Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week one recap

NEWS AND NOTES
East Chicago Central was recognized by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for exemplary behavior by the officiating crew which worked the contest between the Cardinals and visiting River Forest on August 22. Originally scheduled for the previous night, the game was moved to the next afternoon as East Chicago continues to wait for power to be restored following an August 11 storm that left 95 percent of Lake County and about 301,000 total NIPSCO customers in the dark. They did so without power, no scoreboard, no public address system, and no concession stand. A portable mini scoreboard kept track of time and a battery-powered speaker and microphone was used to announce the time remaining in the game. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served to the crowd, which saw River Forest hold on for a 34-30 victory.
Fort Wayne North head coach Ben Johnson has been relieved of his duties and replaced by former Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Notre Dame standout Jaylon Smith. Johnson ends with a 24-28 mark over his five-plus campaigns with the Legends.
Fort Wayne Snider will play its first home game on campus on August 28 with the unveiling of Russ Isaacs Stadium. The facility is in named after the Indiana Football Hall of Fame leader who guided the Panthers from 1991 to 2008, going 194-32 and winning the 1992 Class 5A state title.
After playing all of its games on the road during the 2025, Concord returned to the newly remodeled Jake Field on August 21 and dropped a 22-20 decision to Elkhart.
Fort Wayne Northrop's contest at Gary West on August 21 was cancelled because of the recent storms which left the Gary area without power for more than a week.
Power issues at Merrillville resulted in the Pirates' traveling to Andrean's Father Eckert Stadium for the first time since 1996. Merrillville made it nine wins in a row and snapped the 59ers' 13-game winning streak with a 27-21 triumph.
New Albany snapped its 16-game losing streak with a 28-7 win over Providence.
Castle's Doug Hurt and Tipton's Aaron Tolle both celebrated their 150th career victories. The Knights edged Evansville North, 29-26, while the Blue Devils downed Frankton, 48-14.
Jed Richmond of Pendleton Heights earned his 100th coaching triumph with the Arabians' 43-42 overtime decision against Lebanon.
Kolyn Campbell's two-point conversion in the third overtime was the difference in defending Class 4A state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 15-14 win over Class 4A state runner-up Indianapolis Roncalli.
Wyatt Harmon's 95-yard touchdown run with 2:19 remaining helped Warsaw rally from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to earn a 33-30 win over Fort Wayne Snider.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
New Palestine is on a 29-game winning streak.
Brownsburg is on a 20-game winning streak.
Cascade has claimed 16 straight victories.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putnam have won nine straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 37, New Palestine 26, Brownstown Central 22, Cascade 19, Evansville Memorial 19, Adams Central 18, East Noble 17, Riverton Parke 13, Lapel 12, Penn 12, Floyd Central 8, Mishawaka 8, Pioneer 8, Rochester 8, Griffith 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, Merrillville 7, Carmel 6, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6, DeKalb 6, Eastside 6, Eastern (Greentown) 6, Tippecanoe Valley 6, Franklin County 5, North Central (Farmersburg) 5, Pendleton Heights 5, Rensselaer Central 5, Sullivan 5, Centerville 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, Heritage Hills 4, Hobart 4, LaVille 4, Northview 4, Wes-Del 4, Westfield 4, West Washington 4.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 43 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 29 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 22 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 19 straight losses.
Blackford has lost 17 consecutive contests.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 14 losses in row.
Christel House Manual is on a 13-game losing streak.
Fort Wayne Wayne, North Vermillion, Perry Central, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 12-game losing skid.
Wawasee and Whitko have dropped 10 straight games.
Anderson, Evansville Central Indianapolis Tindley, and Union County have suffered nine loses in a row.
Perry Meridian has lost eight games in a row.
Highland and McCutcheon are on a seven-game losing streak.
Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Hammond Bishop Noll, and North Knox have lost six straight games.
Attica, Delta, Goshen, Princeton, South Bend Washington, and Tri-County have a five-game losing skid.
Chesterton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, New Castle, New Haven, Parke Heritage, Silver Creek, South Spencer, and Union City have dropped four consecutive games.
Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, North Montgomery, Oak Hill, Purdue Poly Englewood, Richmond, Rushville, Salem, Seymour, Southwood, and Valparaiso are on a three-game losing skid.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 39, Frankfort 27, Benton Central 20, Evansville Bosse 19, Cambridge City Lincoln 17, Blackford 15, Christel House Manual 12, Fort Wayne Wayne 12, Pike Central 12, Terre Haute North 12, Prairie Heights 11, North Vermillion 10, Perry Central 10, Portage 10, South Central 10, West Vigo 10, Wawasee 9, Whitko 9, Anderson 8, Evansville Central 8, Indianapolis Tindley 8, Union County 8, Mishawaka Marian 7, Perry Meridian 7, Highland 6, McCutcheon 6, Crawford County 5, Eastern (Pekin) 5, Hammond Bishop Noll 5, North Knox 5, Plymouth 5, South Dearborn 5, Attica 4, Calumet 4, Delta 4, Goshen 4, Monrovia 4, Princeton 4, South Bend Washington 4, Tri-County 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 364, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 331, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 327, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 313, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 267, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 266, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 260, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 240, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 205, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 190, Phil Mason (Griffith) 180, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 180, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 173, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 170, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 169, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 169, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 166, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 161, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 161, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 158, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 157, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 156, Doug Hurt (Castle) 150, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 150, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 147, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 146, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 140, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 136, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 135, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 132, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 129, Scott Buening (Southridge) 128, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 127, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 125, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 125, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 122, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 118, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 117, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 114, Mark Raetz (Northview) 114, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 113, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 112, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 108, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 108, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 102, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 100, Tim Miller (Lapel) 98, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 98, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 98, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 98, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 97, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 96, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 91, Grant Moser (South Adams) 90, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 90, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 90, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 87, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 84, John Hebert (Noblesville) 84, Craig Koehler (Concord) 83, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 81.