 Skip to main content
Learn more about the new Anvil Strike rivalries uniform
Advertising

Indiana Football Digest

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week two recap

The 2026 Indiana Football Digest Preseason Insider

Sep 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
25-colts-thumbnail-IFD

NEWS AND NOTES

East Central ended defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine's 29-game winning streak with a 14-6 triumph against the Dragons.

Eastside snapped Adams Central's 18-game regular-season winning streak with a 21-14 victory over the Flying Jets.

Danville ended defending Class 2A state champion Cascade's 16-game winning streak with a 34-21 decision over the Cadets.

Brownsburg quarterback Oscar Frye established the career-best for touchdown passes with his 59th strike in the Bulldogs' 31-15 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia).

Cooper Dold of Twin Lakes tossed for 367 yards and set a program-best with six touchdown passes in the Indians' 49-13 win over Delphi.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Western Boone boss Justin Pelley underwent a kidney transplant this past March. Now in his 14th season with the Stars, he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease just before he was hired in 2013.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Brownsburg is on a 21-game winning streak.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putnam have won 10 straight contests.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Crown Point 38, Brownstown Central 23, Evansville Memorial 20, East Noble 18, Riverton Parke 14, Lapel 13, Penn 13, Floyd Central 9, Pioneer 9, Griffith 8, Indianapolis Lutheran 8, Merrillville 8, DeKalb 7, Eastside 7, Eastern (Greentown) 7, Tippecanoe Valley 7, Franklin County 6, Pendleton Heights 6, Rensselaer Central 6, Sullivan 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Hobart 5, Northview 5, Wes-Del 5, Westfield 5, Danville 4, Evansville Reitz 4, Fremont 4, Huntington North 4, Indian Creek 4, Mooresville 4, South Putnam 4, Tell City 4, Twin Lakes 4, Warsaw 4, Beech Grove 3, Caston 3, Clarksville 3, Clinton Central 3, Crawfordsville 3, Indianapolis Washington 3, Speedway 3, Tipton 3.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Bellmont has lost 44 games in a row.

Frankfort has lost 30 straight contests.

Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 23 consecutive games.

Cambridge City Lincoln has 20 straight losses.

Blackford has lost 18 consecutive contests.

Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 15 losses in row.

Fort Wayne Wayne, North Vermillion, Perry Central, Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 13-game losing skid.

Wawasee and Whitko have dropped 12 straight games.

Anderson and Indianapolis Tindley have suffered 10 loses in a row.

Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), and North Knox have lost seven straight games.

Delta, South Bend Washington, and Tri-County have a six-game losing skid.

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, New Haven, South Spencer, and Union City have dropped five consecutive games.

Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, Oak Hill, Richmond, Rushville, Salem, Seymour, and Southwood are on a four-game losing skid.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Bellmont 40, Frankfort 28, Benton Central 21, Evansville Bosse 20, Cambridge City Lincoln 18, Blackford 16, Fort Wayne Wayne 14, Pike Central 13, Terre Haute North 13, Prairie Heights 12, North Vermillion 11, Perry Central 11, Portage 11, South Central 11, West Vigo 11, Wawasee 10, Whitko 10, Anderson 9, Indianapolis Tindley 9, Crawford County 6, Eastern (Pekin) 6, Delta 5, South Bend Washington 5, Tri-County 5.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Bud Wright (Southwood) 464, Russ Radtke (Knox) 426, John Hart (Brownsburg) 365, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 332, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 328, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 314, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 268, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 267, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 261, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 241, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 206, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 191, Phil Mason (Griffith) 181, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 180, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 174, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 170, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 169, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 169, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 166, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 161, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 161, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 159, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 157, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 156, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 151, Doug Hurt (Castle) 150, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 147, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 146, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 146, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Ryan Knigga (Lawrenceburg) 141, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 137, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 136, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 133, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 129, Scott Buening (Southridge) 129, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 127, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 126, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 126, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 123, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 123, Chris Coll (Franklin) 119, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 114, Mark Raetz (Northview) 115, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 113, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 113, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 109, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 108, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 103, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 101, Tim Miller (Lapel) 99, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 99, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 99, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 98, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 98, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 97, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 92, Grant Moser (South Adams) 91, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 91, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 91, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 87, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 84, John Hebert (Noblesville) 84, Craig Koehler (Concord) 84, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 83, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 82, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 80.

Related Content

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week one recap

The 2026 Indiana Football Digest Preseason Insider

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Preseason Edition

The 2026 Indiana Football Digest Preseason Insider

news

The 2025 Indiana Football Digest's Final Insider and Honor Roll

What a year it's been for Indiana High School Football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Semistate Finals

IHSAA State Finals begin Friday, November 28

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Regional Finals

News, streaks and milestones from the regional finals of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Sectional Finals

News, streaks and milestones from the sectional finals of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Sectional Semifinals

News, streaks and milestones from the sectional semifinals of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Sectional Quarterfinals

News, streaks and milestones from the sectional quarterfinals of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Week Nine

News, streaks and milestones from Week Nine of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Week Eight

News, streaks and milestones from Week Eight of Indiana high school football

news

Indiana Football Digest Insider 2025 - Week Seven

News, streaks and milestones from Week Seven of Indiana high school football

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising