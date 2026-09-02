Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week two recap

East Central ended defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine's 29-game winning streak with a 14-6 triumph against the Dragons.

Eastside snapped Adams Central's 18-game regular-season winning streak with a 21-14 victory over the Flying Jets.

Danville ended defending Class 2A state champion Cascade's 16-game winning streak with a 34-21 decision over the Cadets.

Brownsburg quarterback Oscar Frye established the career-best for touchdown passes with his 59th strike in the Bulldogs' 31-15 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia).

Cooper Dold of Twin Lakes tossed for 367 yards and set a program-best with six touchdown passes in the Indians' 49-13 win over Delphi.