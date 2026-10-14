Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week eight recap

The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament are available on www.ihsaa.org

Brownsburg quarterback Oscar Frye became the program's all-time leading passer in the Bulldogs' 40-14 win over Noblesville. He now has 6,670 yards, passing Hunter Johnson's mark of 6,664 yards. Wide receiver Branden Sharpe now has 174 career receptions to surpass Bryce Kirtz's previous high of 172 catches.

Lowell's Tymothy James broke the single-game rushing mark with 50 carries for 394 yards with five touchdowns in the Red Devils' 41-26 win over Hobart on September 25.

Benton Central ended its 28-game losing streak with a 48-8 win over Tri-County.