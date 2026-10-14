Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week eight recap

NEWS AND NOTES
The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament are available on www.ihsaa.org
Brownsburg quarterback Oscar Frye became the program's all-time leading passer in the Bulldogs' 40-14 win over Noblesville. He now has 6,670 yards, passing Hunter Johnson's mark of 6,664 yards. Wide receiver Branden Sharpe now has 174 career receptions to surpass Bryce Kirtz's previous high of 172 catches.
Lowell's Tymothy James broke the single-game rushing mark with 50 carries for 394 yards with five touchdowns in the Red Devils' 41-26 win over Hobart on September 25.
Benton Central ended its 28-game losing streak with a 48-8 win over Tri-County.
North Central (Indianapolis) snapped a 26=game Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference losing streak with a 27-20 win over Indianapolis Pike.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 27-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 16 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Crown Point, Danville, Eastside, Eastern (Greentown), Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Griffith, Hagerstown, Indian Creek, Logansport, Maconaquah, North Daviess, North Judson, Northridge, Penn, Pioneer, South Bend Saint Joseph, Warren Central, Warsaw, and Wheeler are on an eight-game winning streak.
Andrean, Decatur Central, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lawrenceburg, Riverton Parke, Wes-Del, West Central, and West Noble have captured seven wins in a row.
Angola, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Cascade, Lafayette Jeff, Milan, Mississinewa, Purdue Englewood, Tecumseh, and Western Boone have run off six straight victories.
Charlestown, East Central, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Roncalli, Lowell, Merrillville, North Decatur, South Adams, and Tippecanoe Valley are on a five-game winning streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 44, Brownstown Central 29, Evansville Memorial 26, East Noble 24, Riverton Parke 19, Penn 19, Brownsburg 17, Pioneer 14, Griffith 14, Indianapolis Lutheran 13, Eastside 13, Eastern (Greentown) 13, Danville 10, Indian Creek 10, South Putnam 10, Warsaw 10, Wes-Del 10, Bluffton 9, Eastern Hancock 8, Hagerstown 8, Logansport 8, Maconaquah 8, North Daviess 8, North Judson 8, Northridge 8, South Bend Saint Joseph 8, Warren Central 8, Wheeler 8, Andrean 7, Decatur Central 7, Gibson Southern 7, Lawrenceburg 7, West Central 7, West Noble 7, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6, Cascade 6, Lafayette Jeff 6, Milan 6, Mississinewa 6, Purdue Englewood 6,Tecumseh 6, Western Boone 6, Charlestown 5, East Central 5, Hamilton Heights 5, Indianapolis Roncalli 5, Lowell 5, Merrillville 5, North Decatur 5, South Adams 5, Tippecanoe Valley 5, Evansville Mater Dei 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 4, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 4, Muncie Central 4, Seeger 4, Alexandria 3, Boone Grove 3, Carroll (Flora) 3, Centerville 3, Cloverdale 3, East Chicago Central 3, Indianapolis Shortridge 3, Jasper 3, Knightstown 3, North Newton 3, Paoli 3, Pendleton Heights 3, Southridge 3, Tri-West 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 50 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 37 straight contests.
Evansville Bosse has dropped 29 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 26 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 20 losses in row.
Portage, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 19-game losing skid.
Whitko has 17 consecutive losses.
Anderson is on a 16-game losing streak.
Crawford County and Indianapolis Tindley have suffered 13 loses in a row.
South Bend Washington has a 12-game losing skid.
Tri-County has dropped 11 consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike and Rushville are on a 10-game losing skid.
Fishers, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Marion, and Martinsville have suffered nine straight losses.
Tri-Central is on an eight-game losing streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 46, Frankfort 34, Evansville Bosse 26, Cambridge City Lincoln 24, Pike Central 19, Terre Haute North 19, Portage 17, West Vigo 17, South Central 16, Whitko 16, Anderson 15, Indianapolis Tindley 12, Crawford County 12, South Bend Washington 12, Tri-County 10, Martinsville 10, Indianapolis Pike 9, Kankakee Valley 9, Rushville 9, Fishers 8, Heritage Christian 8, Marion 8, Tri-Central 8, Central Noble 7, Greenfield-Central 7, John Glenn 7, Lake Station 7, New Albany 7, Southern Wells 7, Brown County 6, Crawfordsville 6, Evansville Central 6, Hammond Central 6, Princeton 6, Union County 6, Attica 5, Blackford 5, Columbus North 5, Guerin Catholic 5, Jennings County 5, Noblesville 5, Perry Central 5, Speedway 5, Christel House Manual 4, Concord 4, Southport 4, Sullivan 4, Tri 4, Triton 4, Washington 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 466, Russ Radtke (Knox) 428, John Hart (Brownsburg) 371, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 335, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 334, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 319, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 274, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 273, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 265, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 246, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 213, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 210, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 187, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 185, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 176, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 173, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 174, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 172, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 169, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 165, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 165, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 165, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 160, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 159, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 153, Doug Hurt (Castle) 154, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 152, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 152, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 148, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 147, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 142, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 140, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 136, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 136, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 135, Scott Buening (Southridge) 133, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 133, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 132, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 132, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 129, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 126, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 121, Mark Raetz (Northview) 120, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 120, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 117, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 117, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 114, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 112, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 109, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 106, Tim Miller (Lapel) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 103, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 103, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 102, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 98, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 97, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 97, Grant Moser (South Adams) 96, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 92, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Mike Jones (Winchester) 8, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 87, Craig Koehler (Concord) 86, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 86, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 84, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 84, Jake Meiners (East Central) 81, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 80, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 80, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 80.