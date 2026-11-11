Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Sectional Finals recap

NEWS AND NOTES
The South Adams community is mourning the loss of sophomore linebacker Gabe Steiner, who tragically passed away on November 4 as the result of injuries suffered in a car accident on October 31.
Chesterton and Clinton Prairie both picked up their program's first sectional championships. The Trojans downed Munster, 27-7, while the Gophers got past Lafayette Central Catholic, 27-21.
Indianapolis Cathedral snapped New Palestine's 12-game post-season winning streak with a 24-21 decision over the defending Class 5A state champion Dragons. It was also Cathedral's 800th program victory.
Warsaw's Bart Curtis earned his 275th career victory with the Tigers' 14-3 triumph over Fort Wayne Snider.
Carmel's Kevin Wright celebrated his 175th coaching win with the Greyhounds' 17-14 victory over Hamilton Southeastern.
Grant Moser of South Adams notched his 100th career win with the Starfires' 42-15 decision over Fremont.
South Bend Adams will have a new leader in 2027 with the departure of Frank Karczewski, who went 13-36 in his five years with the Eagles.
Jason Burton has stepped down after three seasons at Jennings County to pursue other opportunities. He was 4-26 during his stint with the Panthers.
Indianapolis Pike and Mike Brevard have parted ways after he went 12-39 in his five seasons with the Red Devils.
LaPorte's Austin Epple is done after posting a four-year mark of 9-33.
After going 23-22 over four years at Greencastle and 27 campaigns overall, Dave Stephens has announced his retirement.
Nick Beloat has left Princeton after finishing 1-9 in his lone season with the Tigers.
SECTIONAL FINAL RESULTS
CLASS 6A
1: Crown Point 57, Lake Central 27
2: Penn 48, Elkhart 7
3: Carmel 17, Hamilton Southeastern 14
4: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 56, Homestead 0
5: Brownsburg 42, Indianapolis Ben Davis 7
6: Lawrence North 45, North Central (Indianapolis) 13
7: Warren Central 49, Franklin Central 20
8: Center Grove 45, Columbus North 0
CLASS 5A
9: Chesterton 27, Munster 7
10: Concord 38, LaPorte 14
11: Warsaw 14, Fort Wayne Snider 3
12: Lafayette Jeff 44, Huntington North 6
13: Indianapolis Cathedral 24, New Palestine 21
14: Plainfield 43, Terre Haute South 8
15: Bloomington South 40, Bloomington North 0
16: Castle 28, Evansville North 14
CLASS 4A
17: Hobart 44, Hammond Morton 21
18: Northridge 43, NorthWood 21
19: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, East Noble 14
20: Muncie Central 31, Logansport 27
21: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 41, Danville 8
22: Indianapolis Roncalli 55, Mooresville 19
23: East Central 63, Columbus East 30
24: Heritage Hills 34, Evansville Harrison 13
CLASS 3A
25: Andrean 38, Twin Lakes 7
26: Angola 14, West Noble 10
27: Bluffton 25, Heritage 7
28: Hamilton Heights 34, West Lafayette 28
29: Tri-West 35, Western Boone 7
30: Lawrenceburg 28, Batesville 14
31: Indian Creek 37, Sullivan 7
32: Evansville Memorial 28, Evansville Mater Dei 7
CLASS 2A
33: Wheeler 57, Knox 8
34: Eastside 42, Rochester 0
35: Oak Hill 49, Lewis Cass 33
36: Lapel 48, Hagerstown 0
37: Eastern Hancock 39, Indianapolis Lutheran 6
38: South Putnam 49, Monrovia 18
39: Brownstown Central 63, Switzerland County 6
40: North Posey 56, Linton-Stockton 26
CLASS 1A
41: North Judson 40, West Central 8
42: Clinton Prairie 27, Lafayette Central Catholic 21
43: Pioneer 21, Caston 14
44: South Adams 42, Fremont 15
45: Knightstown 42, Tri 6
46: Milan 27, North Decatur 16
47: Riverton Parke 49, Cloverdale 21
48: North Daviess 35, Forest Park 7
LAST TIME IN THE WINNER'S CIRCLE (Previous sectional championship)
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (2024), Penn (2025), Carmel (2020), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2025), Brownsburg (2025), Lawrence North (2024), Warren Central (2025), Center Grove (2025).
CLASS 5A: Chesterton (never), Concord (2025), Warsaw (2024), Lafayette Jeff (2025), Indianapolis Cathedral (2023), Plainfield (2022), Bloomington South (2025), Castle (2024).
CLASS 4A: Hobart (2025), Northridge (2022), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2025), Muncie Central (2006), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2024), Indianapolis Roncalli (2025), East Central (2025), Heritage Hills (2025).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025), Angola (2025), Bluffton (2023), Hamilton Heights (2012), Tri-West (2024), Lawrenceburg (2025), Indian Creek (2025), Evansville Memorial (2023)
CLASS 2A: Wheeler (2011), Eastside (2021), Oak Hill (2013), Lapel (2025), Eastern Hancock (2023), South Putnam (2025), Brownstown Central (2025), North Posey (2023).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2024), Clinton Prairie (never), Pioneer (2025), South Adams (2025), Knightstown (2009), Milan (2025), Riverton Parke (2005), North Daviess (1993).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 33, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 33, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 30, Fort Wayne Snider 29, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 29, Indianapolis Cathedral 29, Penn 28, Indianapolis Ben Davis 26, Adams Central 26, Indianapolis Roncalli 25, East Central 25, Warren Central 25, Hobart 24, Lawrenceburg 24, Andrean 24, Evansville Mater Dei 24, Sheridan 23, Jimtown 22, Center Grove 22, Bloomington South 21, NorthWood 19, Merrillville 18, Evansville Memorial 18, North Judson 18, Eastbrook 17, Evansville Reitz 17, Lafayette Central Catholic 17, Linton-Stockton 17, Mishawaka 17, Valparaiso 17, Zionsville 17, Castle 17, Brownstown Central 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, West Lafayette 16, Tri-West 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Westfield 15, South Putnam 15, Pioneer 14, Mishawaka Marian 13, Jasper 13, Columbus East 13, South Adams 13, Concord 12, Hamilton Southeastern 12, Indianapolis Scecina 12, Eastern Hancock 12, Fountain Central 11, Indianapolis Lutheran 11, Southridge 11, Western Boone 11, Batesville 11, South Bend Saint Joseph 11, Providence 11, Crown Point 10, Delta 10, Hagerstown 10, Rensselaer Central 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10, Brownsburg 10, Avon 9, Franklin Central 9, Martinsville 9, Mooresville 9, Norwell 9, Southwood 9, Tell City 9, Triton Central 9. Lafayette Jeff 9, Milan 9, Lapel 9, Martinsville 9, Carroll (Flora) 8, Harrison (West Lafayette) 8, Lewis Cass 8, Mississinewa 8, Portage 8, Speedway 8, Whiteland 8, Goshen 7, LaVille 7, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 7, New Haven 7, North Vermillion 7, Perry Central 7, Vincennes Lincoln 7. Winamac 7, East Noble 6, Evansville Harrison 6, Evansville North 6, Fort Wayne Concordia 6, Fort Wayne Wayne 6, Frankton 6, Frontier 6, Lawrence Central 6, Lawrence North 6, McCutcheon 6, Monrovia 6, North Decatur 6, North Miami 6, North Posey 6, Oak Hill 6, Seeger 6, Twin Lakes 6, West Washington 6, Whiting 6, Yorktown 6, Angola 6, Charlestown 5, Decatur Central 5, DeKalb 5, Evansville Central 5, Fishers 5, Garrett 5, Greenwood 5, Indianapolis Washington 5, Lake Central 5, Marion 5, Munster 5, Plymouth 5, Tecumseh 5, Tippecanoe Valley 5, Woodlan 5, Indian Creek 5, Knightstown 5, Muncie Central 5.
REGIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Penn (11-0) at Crown Point (11-0)
Carmel (7-4) at Carroll (Fort Wayne) (10-1)
Brownsburg (11-0) at Lawrence North (9-2)
Center Grove (9-2) at Warren Central (11-0)
CLASS 5A
Chesterton (6-5) at Concord (6-5)
Warsaw (10-1) at Lafayette Jeff (9-2)
Indianapolis Cathedral (8-3) at Plainfield (9-2)
Castle (7-4) at Bloomington South (9-2)
CLASS 4A
Hobart (9-3) at Northridge (12-0)
Muncie Central (9-3) at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (11-1)
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-2) at Indianapolis Roncalli (10-2)
Heritage Hills (10-2) at East Central (10-2) (Saturday)
CLASS 3A
Angola (9-3) at Andrean (11-1)
Bluffton (12-0) at Hamilton Heights (9-3)
Tri-West (10-2) at Lawrenceburg (11-1)
Indian Creek (11-0) at Evansville Memorial (12-0)
CLASS 2A
Wheeler (11-1) at Eastside (11-0)
Lapel (11-1) at Oak Hill (7-5)
Eastern Hancock (12-0) at South Putnam (12-0)
North Posey (11-1) at Brownstown Central (12-0)
CLASS 1A
North Judson (11-1) at Clinton Prairie (8-4)
Pioneer (12-0) at South Adams (10-2)
Knightstown (9-2) at Milan (10-2)
North Daviess (12-0) at Riverton Parke (11-0)
Here is the last time these clubs won regional crowns
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (2024), Penn (2017), Carmel (2019), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2025), Brownsburg (2025), Lawrence North (never), Warren Central (2025), Center Grove (2024).
CLASS 5A: Chesterton (never), Concord (2025), Warsaw (2024), Lafayette Jeff (never), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Plainfield (2000), Bloomington South (2025), Castle (2022).
CLASS 4A: Hobart (2020), Northridge (2021), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2025), Muncie Central (never), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2023), Indianapolis Roncalli (2025), East Central (2023), Heritage Hills (2025).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025), Angola (1992), Bluffton (1998), Hamilton Heights (2012), Tri-West (2021), Lawrenceburg (2022), Indian Creek (2010), Evansville Memorial (2021).
CLASS 2A: Wheeler (2011), Eastside (2021), Oak Hill (1982), Lapel (2025), Eastern Hancock (2013), South Putnam (2025), Brownstown Central (2025), North Posey (2023).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2024), Clinton Prairie (never), Pioneer (2025), South Adams (2025), Knightstown (2005), Milan (2025), Riverton Parke (never), North Daviess (never).
Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.
Brownsburg (11-0-2025), Bluffton (12-0-first time), Brownstown Central (12-0-2025), Crown Point (11-0-2025), Eastside (11-0-2021), Eastern Hancock (12-0-2013), Evansville Memorial (12-0-2018), Indian Creek (11-0-2009), North Daviess (12-0-first time), Northridge (12-0-first time), Penn (11-0-2025), Pioneer (12-0-2018), Riverton Parke (11-0-2025), South Putnam (12-0-2020), Warren Central (11-0-2018).
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
Brownsburg has captured 12 straight wins.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and South Putman have claimed nine consecutive wins.
Andrean has run off eight wins in a row
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 30-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 20 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Eastern Hancock, Evansville Memorial, North Daviess, Northridge, and Pioneer are on a 12-game winning streak.
Andrean, Crown Point, Eastside, Indian Creek, Lawrenceburg, Penn, Riverton Parke, and Warren Central have captured 11 wins in a row.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Roncalli, Lafayette Jeff, and South Adams are on a nine-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger has earned eight consecutive wins.
Knightstown and Tri-West have claimed seven straight victories.
Heritage Hills have run off six wins in a row.
Indianapolis Cathedral, Lapel, and Plainfield are on a five-game winning streak.
Hobart, Lawrence North, and North Posey have claimed four straight wins.
Angola, Carmel, Center Grove, Clinton Prairie, Concord, East Central, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Milan, Muncie Central, North Judson, Oak Hill, and Wheeler have won three consecutive contests.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches still active in post-season)
Bud Wright (Southwood) 467, Russ Radtke (Knox) 431, John Hart (Brownsburg) 374, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 368, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 324, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 277, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 275, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 267, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 249, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 212, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 188, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 177, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 177, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 175, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 175, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 169, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 167, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 162, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Doug Hurt (Castle) 156, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 155, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 155, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 154, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 151, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 150, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143 Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 143, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 140, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 138, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 138, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 136, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 136, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 131, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 123, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 122, Mark Raetz (Northview) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 118, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 113, Tim Miller (Lapel) 108, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 106, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 106,Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 105, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 104,Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 102, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 100, Grant Moser (South Adams) 100, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 95, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Craig Koehler (Concord) 89, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 89, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 89, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 86, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 85, Jake Meiners (East Central) 84, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 84, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 83, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 82, Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) 81,Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Terry Peebles (Delphi) 80, Brett Lambert (North Judson) 79.