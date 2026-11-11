Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Sectional Finals recap

The South Adams community is mourning the loss of sophomore linebacker Gabe Steiner, who tragically passed away on November 4 as the result of injuries suffered in a car accident on October 31.

Chesterton and Clinton Prairie both picked up their program's first sectional championships. The Trojans downed Munster, 27-7, while the Gophers got past Lafayette Central Catholic, 27-21.

Indianapolis Cathedral snapped New Palestine's 12-game post-season winning streak with a 24-21 decision over the defending Class 5A state champion Dragons. It was also Cathedral's 800th program victory.

Warsaw's Bart Curtis earned his 275th career victory with the Tigers' 14-3 triumph over Fort Wayne Snider.

Carmel's Kevin Wright celebrated his 175th coaching win with the Greyhounds' 17-14 victory over Hamilton Southeastern.

Grant Moser of South Adams notched his 100th career win with the Starfires' 42-15 decision over Fremont.

South Bend Adams will have a new leader in 2027 with the departure of Frank Karczewski, who went 13-36 in his five years with the Eagles.

Jason Burton has stepped down after three seasons at Jennings County to pursue other opportunities. He was 4-26 during his stint with the Panthers.

Indianapolis Pike and Mike Brevard have parted ways after he went 12-39 in his five seasons with the Red Devils.

LaPorte's Austin Epple is done after posting a four-year mark of 9-33.

After going 23-22 over four years at Greencastle and 27 campaigns overall, Dave Stephens has announced his retirement.