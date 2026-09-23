Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week five recap

Fort Wayne Wayne snapped its 15-game losing streak with a 19-12 win over Fort Wayne South.

Bill Peebles of Indianapolis Cathedral earned his 150th career win with the Irish's 51-0 blanking of Southport.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Rob Doyle picked up his 100th career victory with the Trojans' 38-14 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Waylon Schenk of North Posey celebrated career win No. 100 with the Vikings' 58-0 win against Pike Central.

Larry "Bud" Wright notched his first win at Southwood with the Knights' 33-12 win over Wabash.

Marcell Sims of Maconaquah set a program-record with 44 points in the Braves' 63-42 win over Peru. The senior ran 23 times for 183 yards with five touchdowns, caught two passes for scores, and converted a two-point conversion.

Tipton's Zane Durham ran 11 times for a program-record 348 yards with seven touchdowns and caught a 54-yard reception for a record eighth score in the Blue Devils' 69-14 win at Benton Central. He had also added seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Louis Meredith of Evansville Mater Dei converted a 21-yard field goal with 2.5 seconds left to help the Wildcats to a 16-13 win over Jasper.

Goshen's Trenton Clark booted a 25-yard field goal in overtime to give the RedHawks' a 5-2 win over Plymouth.

The Charlestown at Providence contest was postponed on September 18 because of inclement weather and will not be made up.