Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Week five recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Fort Wayne Wayne snapped its 15-game losing streak with a 19-12 win over Fort Wayne South.
Bill Peebles of Indianapolis Cathedral earned his 150th career win with the Irish's 51-0 blanking of Southport.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Rob Doyle picked up his 100th career victory with the Trojans' 38-14 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.
Waylon Schenk of North Posey celebrated career win No. 100 with the Vikings' 58-0 win against Pike Central.
Larry "Bud" Wright notched his first win at Southwood with the Knights' 33-12 win over Wabash.
Marcell Sims of Maconaquah set a program-record with 44 points in the Braves' 63-42 win over Peru. The senior ran 23 times for 183 yards with five touchdowns, caught two passes for scores, and converted a two-point conversion.
Tipton's Zane Durham ran 11 times for a program-record 348 yards with seven touchdowns and caught a 54-yard reception for a record eighth score in the Blue Devils' 69-14 win at Benton Central. He had also added seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Louis Meredith of Evansville Mater Dei converted a 21-yard field goal with 2.5 seconds left to help the Wildcats to a 16-13 win over Jasper.
Goshen's Trenton Clark booted a 25-yard field goal in overtime to give the RedHawks' a 5-2 win over Plymouth.
The Charlestown at Providence contest was postponed on September 18 because of inclement weather and will not be made up.
Mishawaka celebrated the 100th anniversary of Frank Steele Stadium on September 18 as the Cavemen rallied for a 22-21 win over NorthWood.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 24-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 13 straight contests.
Bloomington South, Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Crown Point, Danville, Eastside, Eastern (Greentown), Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Evansville Reitz, Floyd Central, Griffith, Hagerstown, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lapel, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, North Daviess, North Judson, North Posey, Northridge, Northview, Penn, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, Riverton Parke, South Bend Saint Joseph, Twin Lakes, Warren Central, Warsaw, Wes-Del, Westfield, and Wheeler are on a five-game winning streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 41, Brownstown Central 26, Evansville Memorial 23, East Noble 21, Riverton Parke 17, Lapel 16, Penn 16, Brownsburg 14, Floyd Central 12, Pioneer 11, Griffith 11, Indianapolis Lutheran 11, Eastside 10, Eastern (Greentown) 10, Rensselaer Central 9, Northview 8, Wes-Del 8, Westfield 8, Danville 7, Evansville Reitz 7, Indian Creek 7, South Putnam 7, Twin Lakes 7, Warsaw 7, Bluffton 6, Bloomington South 5, Eastern Hancock 5, Hagerstown 5, Logansport 5, Maconaquah 5, Madison-Grant 5, North Daviess 5, North Judson 5, North Posey 5, Northridge 5, South Bend Saint Joseph 5, Warren Central 5, Wheeler 5, Andrean 4, Calumet New Tech 4, Center Grove 4, Decatur Central 4, Gibson Southern 4, Lawrence North 4, Lawrenceburg 4, Mississinewa 4, Plainfield 4, Purdue Englewood 4, Springs Valley 4, Valparaiso 4, West Central 4, West Noble 4, Adams Central 3, Bedford North Lawrence 2, Bowman Academy 3, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 3, Cascade 3, Castle 3, Columbia City 3, Columbus East 3, Elkhart 3, Fort Wayne Northrop 3, Heritage Hills 3, Indianapolis Cathedral 3, Lafayette Jeff 3, Milan 3, New Palestine 3, Northwestern 3, South Decatur 3, Southmont 3, Tecumseh 3, Western Boone 3.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 47 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 34 straight contests.
Benton Central and Evansville Bosse have dropped 26 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 23 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 18 losses in row.
Portage, Prairie Heights, South Central, and West Vigo are on a 16-game losing skid.
Wawasee and Whitko have had 14 consecutive losses.
Anderson is on a 13-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Tindley has suffered 12 loses in a row.
Crawford County has lost 10 straight games.
South Bend Washington has a nine-game losing skid.
Tri-County and Union City have dropped eight consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Scecina, Rushville, and Seymour are on a seven-game losing skid.
East Chicago Central, Evansville Harrison, Fishers, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Frankton, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Martinsville, Michigan City, New Prairie, North Harrison, Taylor, Washington, West Lafayette, and Whiteland have suffered six straight losses.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 43, Frankfort 31, Benton Central 24, Evansville Bosse 23, Cambridge City Lincoln 21, Pike Central 16, Terre Haute North 16, Prairie Heights 15, Portage 14, South Central 14, West Vigo 14, Wawasee 13 Whitko 13, Anderson 12, Indianapolis Tindley 11, Crawford County 9, South Bend Washington 9, Tri-County 7, Martinsville 7, Union City 6, East Chicago Central 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 6, Frankton 6, Indianapolis Pike 6, Indianapolis Scecina 6, Kankakee Valley 6, Linton-Stockton 6, Michigan City 6, North Harrison 6, Rushville 6, Seymour 6, Taylor 6, Evansville Harrison 5, Fishers 5, Heritage Christian 5, Marion 5, New Prairie 5, Tri-Central 5, West Lafayette 5, Whiteland 5, Centerville 4, Covington 4, Edinburgh 4, Faith Christian 4, Fort Wayne Concordia 4, Franklin Central 4, Greenfield-Central 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 4, John Glenn 4, Lake Station 4, LaPorte 4, LaVille 4, New Albany 4, North Central (Indianapolis) 4, River Forest 4, Southern Wells 4, Switzerland County 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 465, Russ Radtke (Knox) 427, John Hart (Brownsburg) 368, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 334, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 331, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 317, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 271, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 270, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 264, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 244, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 211, Herb King (Benton Central) 209, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 209, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 191, Phil Mason (Griffith) 184, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 182, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 175, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 172, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 172, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 170, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 163, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 162, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 162, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 159, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 159, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 153, Doug Hurt (Castle) 153, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 150, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 148, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 146, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 144, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 139, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 138, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 135, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 134, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 132, Scott Buening (Southridge) 130, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 130, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 129, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 129, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 127, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 125, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 123, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 120, Mark Raetz (Northview) 118, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 117, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 115, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 111, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 109, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 106, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 103, Tim Miller (Lapel) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 101, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 100, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 100, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 100, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 95, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 94, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 94, Grant Moser (South Adams) 93, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 89, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 88, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Craig Koehler (Concord) 86, Mike Jones (Winchester) 86, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 84, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 83, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 82, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 81.