Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Regular season recap

Northridge 2-7 to 9-0, Hagerstown 3-6 to 9-0, Covenant Christian 2-7 to 7-2, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 0-9 to 5-4, Jimtown 2-7 to 6-3, Peru 2-7 to 6-3, Valparaiso 2-7 to 6-3, Winamac 2-7 to 6-3, Madison 1-8 to 5-4, Batesville 3-6 to 7-2, Caston 3-6 to 7-2, Zionsville 3-6 to 7-2, Danville 5-4 to 9-0, Eastern Hancock 5-4 to 9-0, Warren Central 5-4 to 9-0, Wes-Del 5-3 to 8-0, Brebeuf Jesuit 2-7 to 5-4, Greensburg 2-7 to 5-4, Hammond Bishop Noll 2-7 to 5-4, McCutcheon 2-7 to 5-4, Northfield 2-7 to 5-4, Perry Meridian 2-7 to 5-4, Evansville Mater Dei 4-5 to 7-2, Silver Creek 3-6 to 6-3, Vincennes Lincoln 3-6 to 6-3, Norwell 1-8 to 4-5, Indian Creek 6-3 to 9-0, Logansport 6-3 to 9-0, Tecumseh 5-4 to 8-1, Christel House Manual 0-9 to 2-5.