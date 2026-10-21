Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Regular season recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Troy Sausaman resigned as John Glenn's head football coach on October 14. He was 1-7 in his lone campaign with the Falcons. Athletic director Eric Stephens will take over the duties for the remainder of the season.
Springs Valley boss Jason Lowe was relieved of his duties on October 19 because of an incident involving players on the team. Lowe was 48-15 in his sixth season with the Blackhawks. It's uncertain who will guide the club in their Class 1A Sectional 48 quarterfinal contest at West Washington on October 23.
Portage ended its 19-game losing streak with a 20-19 win over LaPorte.
The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament are available on www.ihsaa.org
MOST IMPROVED
Northridge 2-7 to 9-0, Hagerstown 3-6 to 9-0, Covenant Christian 2-7 to 7-2, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 0-9 to 5-4, Jimtown 2-7 to 6-3, Peru 2-7 to 6-3, Valparaiso 2-7 to 6-3, Winamac 2-7 to 6-3, Madison 1-8 to 5-4, Batesville 3-6 to 7-2, Caston 3-6 to 7-2, Zionsville 3-6 to 7-2, Danville 5-4 to 9-0, Eastern Hancock 5-4 to 9-0, Warren Central 5-4 to 9-0, Wes-Del 5-3 to 8-0, Brebeuf Jesuit 2-7 to 5-4, Greensburg 2-7 to 5-4, Hammond Bishop Noll 2-7 to 5-4, McCutcheon 2-7 to 5-4, Northfield 2-7 to 5-4, Perry Meridian 2-7 to 5-4, Evansville Mater Dei 4-5 to 7-2, Silver Creek 3-6 to 6-3, Vincennes Lincoln 3-6 to 6-3, Norwell 1-8 to 4-5, Indian Creek 6-3 to 9-0, Logansport 6-3 to 9-0, Tecumseh 5-4 to 8-1, Christel House Manual 0-9 to 2-5.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
Here are the conference champions: Allen County-Bluffton, Central Indiana-Mississinewa. Circle City-Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Duneland-Crown Point, Eastern Crossroads-Eastern Hancock, Eastern Indiana (Big School)-East Central, Eastern Indiana (Small School)-Franklin County, Great Lakes-Hammond Morton, Hoosier-Logansport, Hoosier-Crossroads-Brownsburg, Hoosier Heartland-Eastern (Greentown), Hoosier Heritage-New Palestine, Hoosier Hills-Floyd Central, Hoosier Legends-Indian Creek, Hoosier North-Pioneer, Indiana Crossroads-Indianapolis Lutheran, Indiana Northern State-Tippecanoe Valley, Metropolitan-Warren Central, Mid-Indiana-Milan, Mid-Southern-Brownstown Central, Mid-State-Decatur Central, Midwest-West Central, Monon-Cascade, North Central-Lafayette Jeff, Northeast 8-East Noble, Northeast Corner (Big School)-West Noble, Northeast Corner (Small School)-Eastside, Northern Indiana-Penn, Northern Lakes-Northridge, Northwest Crossroads-Andrean, Patoka Lake-Springs Valley, Pocket (Big School)-Gibson Southern, Pocket (Small School)-North Posey, Sagamore-Danville, Southern Indiana-Evansville Memorial, Southwest-North Daviess, Summit-Carroll (Fort Wayne), Three Rivers-Maconaquah, Tri-Eastern-Hagerstown, Wabash River-Riverton Parke, Western Indiana-South Putnam.
Here is the last time the following teams finished unbeaten (9-0) in the regular season.
Brownsburg (2025), Bluffton (1982), Brownstown Central (2025), Crown Point (2025), Danville (2020), Eastside (2021), Eastern (Greentown) (2020), Eastern Hancock (2015), East Noble (2025), Evansville Memorial (2025), Griffith (2005), Hagerstown (2012), Indian Creek (2014), Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0-2023), Logansport (2005), Maconaquah (2024), North Daviess (first time), Northridge (2017), Penn (2025), Pioneer (2018), Riverton Parke (8-0-2024), South Bend Saint Joseph (1995), South Putnam (2020), Warren Central (2018), Wes-Del (8-0-1975).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 28-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 17 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Crown Point, Danville, Eastside, Eastern (Greentown), Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Griffith, Hagerstown, Indian Creek, Logansport, Maconaquah, North Daviess, Northridge, Penn, Pioneer, and Warren Central are on a nine-game winning streak.
Andrean, Decatur Central, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lawrenceburg, Riverton Parke, Wes-Del, West Central, and West Noble have captured eight wins in a row.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Cascade, Lafayette Jeff, Mississinewa, Purdue Englewood, and Tecumseh have run off seven straight victories.
Charlestown, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Roncalli, Merrillville, North Decatur, South Adams, and Tippecanoe Valley are on a six-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Seeger have earned five consecutive wins.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Crown Point 45, Brownstown Central 30, Evansville Memorial 27, East Noble 25, Riverton Parke 20, Penn 20, Brownsburg 18, Pioneer 15, Griffith 15, Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Eastside 14, Eastern (Greentown) 14, Danville 11, Indian Creek 11, South Putnam 11, Wes-Del 11, Bluffton 10, Eastern Hancock 9, Hagerstown 9, Logansport 9, Maconaquah 9, North Daviess 9, Northridge 9, Warren Central 9, Andrean 8, Decatur Central 8, Gibson Southern 8, Lawrenceburg 8, West Central 8, West Noble 8, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 7, Cascade 7, Lafayette Jeff 7, Mississinewa 7, Purdue Englewood 7, Tecumseh 7, Charlestown 6, Hamilton Heights 6, Indianapolis Roncalli 6, Merrillville 6, North Decatur 6, South Adams 6, Tippecanoe Valley 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 5, Seeger 5, Alexandria 4, Carroll (Flora) 4, Indianapolis Shortridge 4, Knightstown 4, North Newton 4, Paoli 4, Pendleton Heights 4, Southridge 4, Tri-West 4, Batesville 3, Covenant Christian 3, DeKalb 3, Hammond Morton 3, Heritage Hills 3, Indianapolis Cathedral 3, Jimtown 3, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 3, Plainfield 3, Seymour 3, Shelbyville 3, Westfield 3.
Here is the last time the following teams went winless (0-9) in the regular season.
Anderson (2024), Bellmont (2025), Cambridge City Lincoln (2025), Crawford County (2023), Evansville Bosse (2025), Fishers (2006), Frankfort (2025), Heritage Christian (first time), Indianapolis Tindley (0-6-first time), Indianapolis Pike (2016), Kankakee Valley (2001), Martinsville (2015), Pike Central (2025), Rushville (2021), South Bend Washington (2024), South Central (2025), Terre Haute North (2025), Tri-Central (2009), Tri-County (2021), West Vigo (2025), Whitko (0-8-2024).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 51 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 38 straight contests.
Evansville Bosse has dropped 30 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has 27 straight losses.
Pike Central and Terre Haute North have suffered 22 losses in row.
South Central and West Vigo are on a 20-game losing skid.
Anderson and Whitko have 17 consecutive losses.
Crawford County has suffered 14 loses in a row.
Indianapolis Tindley and South Bend Washington have a 13-game losing skid.
Tri-County has dropped 12 consecutive games.
Indianapolis Pike and Rushville are on an 11-game losing skid.
Fishers, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, and Martinsville have suffered 10 straight losses.
Tri-Central is on a nine-game losing streak.
Central Noble, John Glenn, Lake Station, New Albany, and Southern Wells have lost eight games in a row.
Brown County, Evansville Central, Hammond Central, Princeton, and Union County have dropped seven consecutive contests.
Attica, Blackford, Jennings County, Noblesville, and Speedway are on a six-game losing streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Bellmont 47, Frankfort 35, Evansville Bosse 27, Cambridge City Lincoln 25, Pike Central 20, Terre Haute North 20, West Vigo 18, South Central 17, Whitko 16, Anderson 16, Crawford County 13, South Bend Washington 13, Indianapolis Tindley 12, Tri-County 11, Martinsville 11, Indianapolis Pike 10, Kankakee Valley 10, Rushville 10, Fishers 9, Heritage Christian 9, Tri-Central 9, Central Noble 8, John Glenn 8, Lake Station 8, New Albany 8, Southern Wells 8, Brown County 7, Evansville Central 7, Hammond Central 7, Princeton 7, Union County 7, Attica 6, Blackford 6, Jennings County 6, Noblesville 6, Speedway 6, Southport 5, Triton 5, Christel House Manual 4, Corydon Central 4, Eastern (Pekin) 4, Fort Wayne Wayne 4, Franklin Community 4, Goshen 4, Indianapolis Washington 4, Lakeland 4, Mitchell 4, Shenandoah 4, Southmont 4, Whiting 4, Woodlan 4, Calumet New Tech 3, Chesterton 3, Connersville 3, Faith Christian 3, Forest Park 3, Greenwood 3, Jay County 3, North Harrison 3, North Knox 3, North Vermillion 3, Providence 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 466, Russ Radtke (Knox) 429, John Hart (Brownsburg) 372, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 335, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 320, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 275, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 273, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 265, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 247, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 211, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 186, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 176, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 174, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 174, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 173, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 166, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 166, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 166, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 161, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 154, Doug Hurt (Castle) 154, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 153, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 153, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 148, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 148, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 143, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 141, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 139, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 136, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 136, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 133, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 133, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 129, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 126, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Mark Raetz (Northview) 121, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 120, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 117, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 117, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 110, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106,Tim Miller (Lapel) 105, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 104, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 103, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 103, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103 Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 99, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 98, Grant Moser (South Adams) 97, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 93, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 88, Craig Koehler (Concord) 87, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 87, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 84, Jake Meiners (East Central) 81, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 81, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 81, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 80.