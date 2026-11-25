NEWS AND NOTES
Northridge ended Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 10-game post-season winning streak with a 22-21 overtime victory over the defending Class 4A state champion Saints.
Lapel earned its first trip to the state finals with a 42-7 decision over Eastside in the Class 2A northern semistate.
Milan clinched its first semistate title with a 38-26 win over Riverton Parke in the Class 1A title affair.
After 13 years at Guerin Catholic, Tom Dilley has announced his resignation. The former Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Lawrence North boss was 80-63 with the Golden Eagles.
Justin Boser has stepped down at Greenwood after compiling a four-year mark of 16-29 with the Woodmen.
Edgewood is looking for a new coach with the departure of Scott Fischer, who was 14-25 in his four years with the Mustangs.
Southport and Sean Little have parted ways after he tallied a two-year mark of 4-17 with the Cardinals.
Moving up or down because of the IHSAA's Success Factor: Decatur Central (Class 6A to Class 5A), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (Class 4A to Class 5A), Indianapolis Lutheran (Class 2A to Class 1A).
STATE FINALS PAIRINGS
FRIDAY
CLASS 2A: Lapel (13-1) vs. South Putnam (14-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS 4A: Northridge (14-0) vs. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-2), 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A: Penn (13-0) vs. Brownsburg (13-0), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
CLASS 1A: South Adams (12-2) vs. Milan (12-2), 11 a.m.
CLASS 3A: Andrean (13-1) vs. Tri-West (12-2), 3 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Warsaw (12-1) vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (10-3), 7 p.m.
Here is the last time these teams won a state championship
CLASS 6A: Penn (2000) and Brownsburg (2025).
CLASS 5A: Warsaw (never) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2021).
CLASS 4A: Northridge (never) and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2023).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025) and Tri-West (2014).
CLASS 2A: Lapel (never) and South Putnam (2025).
CLASS 1A: South Adams (never) and Milan (never).
ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 17, Indianapolis Cathedral 14, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 12, Indianapolis Roncalli 10, Indianapolis Ben Davis 10, Sheridan 9, Warren Central 9, Carmel 9, Lafayette Central Catholic 8, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 6, Center Grove 5. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 5, New Palestine 5, Penn 5, Andrean 4, Brownsburg 4, East Central 4, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Jimtown 4, Western Boone 4, Columbus East 3, Fort Wayne Snider 3, Indianapolis Lutheran 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Pioneer 3, Adams Central 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Castle 2, Evansville Mater Dei 2, Evansville Memorial 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Goshen 2, Heritage Hills 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, North Montgomery 2, South Putnam 2, Valparaiso 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.
Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.
Brownsburg (13-0-2025), Northridge (14-0-first time), Penn (13-0-2011), South Putnam (14-0-first time).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 32-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 22 straight contests.
Northridge is on a 14-game winning streak.
Andrean and Penn have captured 13 wins in a row.
South Adams is on an 11-game winning streak.
Tri-West has claimed nine straight victories.
Indianapolis Cathedral and Lapel are on a seven-game winning streak.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Milan have won five consecutive contests.
Warsaw has run off four straight victories.
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
Brownsburg has captured 14 straight wins.
South Putman has claimed 11 consecutive wins.
Andrean has run off 10 wins in a row.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Lapel. Milan, Northridge, South Adams, and Tri-West are on a five-game winning streak.
Indianapolis Cathedral, Penn, and Warsaw have won four straight contests.
SEMISTATE RESULTS
CLASS 6A
Penn 49, Carmel 45
Brownsburg 35, Warren Central 17
CLASS 5A
Warsaw 46, Chesterton 21
Indianapolis Cathedral 24, Bloomington South 21
CLASS 4A
Northridge 22, Fort Wayne Dwenger 21 (OT)
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21, East Central 20 (OT)
CLASS 3A
Andrean 24, Hamilton Heights 7
Tri-West 24, Indian Creek 21
CLASS 2A
Lapel 42, Eastside 7
South Putnam 35, Brownstown Central 28
CLASS 1A
South Adams 21, North Judson 14
Milan 38, Riverton Parke 26
Prior to this year, here is the last time these teams won a semistate.
CLASS 6A: Penn (2017) and Brownsburg (2025).
CLASS 5A: Warsaw (2024) and Indianapolis Cathedral (2021).
CLASS 4A: Northridge (2021) and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2023).
CLASS 3A: Andrean (2025) and Tri-West (2014).
CLASS 2A: Lapel (never) and South Putnam (2025).
CLASS 1A: South Adams (2020) and Milan (never).
ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 19, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Cathedral 16, Indianapolis Roncalli 14, Carmel 13, Penn 13, Ben Davis 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 11, Andrean 10, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Center Grove 8, Fort Wayne Snider 8, Evansville Mater Dei 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, New Palestine 7, NorthWood 7, Tri-West 7, Westfield 7, East Central 6, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Pioneer 6, Brownsburg 5, Evansville Memorial 5, Zionsville 5, Heritage Hills 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Adams Central 5, Bremen 4, Eastbrook 4, East Noble 4, Indianapolis Lutheran 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Southridge 4, South Putnam 4, Valparaiso 4, Bloomington South 3, Brebeuf Jesuit 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Decatur Central 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Linton-Stockton 3, North Judson 3, Tipton 3, Northridge 2, South Adams 2, Warsaw 2.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches still active in post-season)
Bud Wright (Southwood) 467, Russ Radtke (Knox) 431, John Hart (Brownsburg) 376, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 39, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 277, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 267, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 249, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 212, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 188, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 177, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 177, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 177, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 175, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 169, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 167, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 162, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 157, Doug Hurt (Castle) 156, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 155, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 154, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 151, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 150, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 145, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143 Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 143, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 140, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 138, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 138, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 138, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 138, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 131, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 123, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 122, Mark Raetz (Northview) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 118, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 113, Tim Miller (Lapel) 110, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 108, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 106, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 105, Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 105, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103, Grant Moser (South Adams) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 100, , Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 95, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Craig Koehler (Concord) 89, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 89, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 89, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 86, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 85, Jake Meiners (East Central) 85, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 85, Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) 83, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 83, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 82, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Terry Peebles (Delphi) 80, Brett Lambert (North Judson) 80.