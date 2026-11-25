Northridge ended Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 10-game post-season winning streak with a 22-21 overtime victory over the defending Class 4A state champion Saints.

Lapel earned its first trip to the state finals with a 42-7 decision over Eastside in the Class 2A northern semistate.

Milan clinched its first semistate title with a 38-26 win over Riverton Parke in the Class 1A title affair.

After 13 years at Guerin Catholic, Tom Dilley has announced his resignation. The former Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Lawrence North boss was 80-63 with the Golden Eagles.

Justin Boser has stepped down at Greenwood after compiling a four-year mark of 16-29 with the Woodmen.

Edgewood is looking for a new coach with the departure of Scott Fischer, who was 14-25 in his four years with the Mustangs.

Southport and Sean Little have parted ways after he tallied a two-year mark of 4-17 with the Cardinals.