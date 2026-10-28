Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Sectional quarterfinal recap

NEWS AND NOTES
Andrean's Chris Skinner picked up his 100th career win as a result of the 59ers' 38-20 win over previously unbeaten Griffith.
South Bend Adams boss Frank Karczewski has taken a leave of absence for the team. Former boss Craig Redman will take over on an interim basis for the Eagles' Class 5A sectional contest with Concord.
Greenfield-Central is in the market for a new leader with the departure of Travis Nolting, who went 44-40 during his eight seasons with the Cougars.
After spending 20 years on the sidelines, Wabash's Ryan Carmichael has announced his retirement. He spent the last five seasons as the Apaches' top man, going 9-32 during his stint.
Brandon Artis has ended his four-year run at Evansville Central, finishing with a 3-37 mark with the Bears.
Fairfield's Miguel Gutierrez became the program's single-season leading rusher by racing for 272 yards with four scores in the Falcons' 56-27 win against John Glenn. He now has 1,899 yards for the season.
Logan Moser broke Bremen's single-game rushing mark with 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 49-13 win at Prairie Heights.
Greencastle quarterback Cole Stephens became Indiana's all-time completions leader in the Tiger Cubs' 35-28 win over South Vermillion. He surpassed the previous mark of 833 completions, previously held by Lapel's Devin Craig in 2025. He now stands second all-time in passing yards with 12,131 yards, which is 64 yards behind Evansville Mater Dei's Jake Schiff's mark of 12,195 yards established in 2001.
Tristan Brown of Indianapolis Scecina became the club's all-time leader in receptions in the Crusaders' 49-23 loss to Triton Central. The senior registered 14 catches for 155 yards with a touchdown, giving him 187 receptions for his career.
Cambridge City Lincoln advanced to the Class 1A Sectional 45 semifinals as a result of a forfeit by Indianapolis Tindley. The Golden Eagles will host Tri (5-5) on October 30.
The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament are available on www.ihsaa.org
Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.
Brownsburg (9-0-2025), Bluffton (10-0-1982), Brownstown Central (10-0-2025), Crown Point (9-0-2025), Danville (10-0-2020), Eastside (9-0-2021), Eastern Hancock (10-0-2015), East Noble (10-0-2025), Evansville Memorial (10-0-2024), Griffith (10-0-2005), Hagerstown (10-0-2010), Indian Creek (9-0-2009), Indianapolis Lutheran (9-0-2023), Logansport (10-0-2005), Maconaquah (10-0-2024), North Daviess (10-0-first time), Northridge (10-0-first time), Penn (9-0-2025), Pioneer (10-0-2018), Riverton Parke (9-0-2025), South Bend Saint Joseph (10-0-1995), South Putnam (10-0-2020), Warren Central (9-0-2018), Wes-Del (8-0-1975).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Brownsburg is on a 28-game winning streak.
South Putnam has won 18 straight contests.
Bluffton, Brownstown Central, Danville, Eastern Hancock, East Noble, Evansville Memorial, Hagerstown, Logansport, Maconaquah, North Daviess, Northridge, and Pioneer are on a 10-game winning streak.
Andrean, Crown Point, Eastside, Gibson Southern, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Lutheran, Lawrenceburg, Penn, Riverton Parke, West Central, Warren Central, and West Noble have captured nine wins in a row.
Decatur Central and Wes-Del have run off eight wins in a row.
Carroll (Fort Wayne), Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Roncalli, Lafayette Jeff, North Decatur, and South Adams are on a seven-game winning streak.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and Merrillville have earned six consecutive wins.
Alexandria, Knightstown, North Newton, Paoli, and Tri-West have claimed five straight victories.
DeKalb, Hammond Morton, Heritage Hills, Jimtown, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Pendleton Heights, and Shelbyville have run off four wins in a row.
Clarksville, Columbia City, Columbus East, Delphi, Evansville Reitz, Fremont, Greensburg, Greencastle, Heritage, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lapel, Lewis Cass, Mooresville, Northview, Plainfield, Rensselaer Central, Seymour, Tell City, and Vincennes Lincoln, and Westfield are om a three-game winning streak.
Here is the last time the following teams went winless (Bolded teams still active)
Anderson (0-9-2024), Bellmont (0-10-2025), Cambridge City Lincoln (0-9-2025), Crawford County (0-10-2023), Evansville Bosse (0-10-2025), Fishers (0-9-2006), Frankfort (0-10-2025), Heritage Christian (0-10-first time), Indianapolis Tindley (0-6-first time), Indianapolis Pike (0-9-2016), Kankakee Valley (0-10-2001), Martinsville (0-10-2015), Pike Central (0-10-2025), Rushville (0-10-2021), South Bend Washington (0-10-2024), South Central (0-10-2025), Terre Haute North (0-9-2025), Tri-Central (0-10-2009), Tri-County (0-8-2021),West Vigo (0-10-2025), Whitko (0-9-2024).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Bellmont has lost 52 games in a row.
Frankfort has lost 39 straight contests.
Evansville Bosse has dropped 31 consecutive games.
Cambridge City Lincoln has lost 27 straight games.
Pike Central has dropped 23 games in a row.
Terre Haute North has suffered 22 losses in row.
South Central and West Vigo are on a 21-game losing skid.
Whitko has lost 18 consecutive contests.
Anderson has 17 consecutive losses.
Crawford County has suffered 15 loses in a row.
South Bend Washington is on a 14-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Tindley has a 13-game losing skid.
Rushville and Tri-County has dropped 12 consecutive games.
Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Pike, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, and Rushville are on an 11-game losing skid.
Fishers and Tri-Central have suffered 10 straight losses.
John Glenn, Lake Station, and Southern Wells have lost nine games in a row.
Brown County, Evansville Central, and Princeton have dropped eight consecutive contests.
Attica, Blackford, Hammond Central, Jennings County, New Albany, Noblesville, and Union County are on a seven-game losing streak.
Southport and Triton have suffered six straight setbacks.
Christel House Manual, Corydon Central, Eastern (Pekin), Indianapolis Washington, Lakeland, Mitchell, Southmont, Whiting, and Woodlan are going through a five-game losing streak.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Bud Wright (Southwood) 467, Russ Radtke (Knox) 430, John Hart (Brownsburg) 372, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 336, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 336, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 320, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 275, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 273, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 266, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 248, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 214, Herb King (Benton Central) 210, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 212, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 192, Phil Mason (Griffith) 188, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 187, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 176, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 175, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 175, Kevin Wright (Carmel) 173, Mike Kirschner (Mount Vernon-Fortville) 170, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 167, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 167, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 166, Kyle Ralph (New Palestine) 161, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 160, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 155, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 154, Doug Hurt (Castle) 154, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 153, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 148, Ryan Kniggs (Lawrenceburg) 149, Brian Crabtree (West Vigo) 143, Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 144, Nate Andrews (NorthWood) 142, Jason Hawkins (Clarksville) 140, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 137, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 136, Scott Buening (Southridge) 134, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 134, Luke Amstutz (Northridge) 134, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 131, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 130, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 127, Troy Burgess (Owen Valley) 125, Greg Barrett (Terre Haute South) 122, Mark Raetz (Northview) 122, Chris Coll (Franklin) 121, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 121, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 118, Justin Bogunia (Bremen) 118, Curt Funk (Fishers) 115, Brad Seiss (Merrillville) 115, Ron Qualls (Indianapolis Shortridge) 113, Adam Berry (Pioneer) 111, Jed Richman (Pendleton Heights) 107, Kyle Lindsay (Fort Wayne Bishop Luers) 106,Tim Miller (Lapel) 106, Pete Gast (Alexandria) 105, Rob Doyle (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 104, Waylon Schenk (North Posey) 104, Travis Nolting (Greenfield-Central) 103 Mark Peterson (Chesterton) 102, Desson Hannum (Southmont) 101, Chris Skinner (Andrean) 100, Scott Snodgrass (Hagerstown) 99, Kyle Enright (Decatur Central) 98, Grant Moser (South Adams) 98, Pat Shanley (Lafayette Jeff) 93, Paul Sade (Churubusco) 90, Cory Brunson (Evansville Reitz) 89, Mike Jones (Winchester) 89, Alex Stewart (East Noble) 88, Tom Wogomon (Lakeland) 88, Craig Koehler (Concord) 87, Ben Downey (South Bend Saint Joseph) 86, Joey Paridaen (Tecumseh) 85, John Hebert (Noblesville) 85, Scott Widner (Shenandoah) 85, Jake Meiners (East Central) 82, Jason Garrett (Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger) 82, Keith Kinder (Mishawaka) 81, Patrick Mallory (Lawrence North) 81, Chris Ulerick (Caston) 81, Terry Peebles (Delphi) 80, Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) 79.