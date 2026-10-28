Indiana Football Digest Insider 2026 - Sectional quarterfinal recap

Andrean's Chris Skinner picked up his 100th career win as a result of the 59ers' 38-20 win over previously unbeaten Griffith.

South Bend Adams boss Frank Karczewski has taken a leave of absence for the team. Former boss Craig Redman will take over on an interim basis for the Eagles' Class 5A sectional contest with Concord.

Greenfield-Central is in the market for a new leader with the departure of Travis Nolting, who went 44-40 during his eight seasons with the Cougars.

After spending 20 years on the sidelines, Wabash's Ryan Carmichael has announced his retirement. He spent the last five seasons as the Apaches' top man, going 9-32 during his stint.

Brandon Artis has ended his four-year run at Evansville Central, finishing with a 3-37 mark with the Bears.

Fairfield's Miguel Gutierrez became the program's single-season leading rusher by racing for 272 yards with four scores in the Falcons' 56-27 win against John Glenn. He now has 1,899 yards for the season.

Logan Moser broke Bremen's single-game rushing mark with 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 49-13 win at Prairie Heights.

Greencastle quarterback Cole Stephens became Indiana's all-time completions leader in the Tiger Cubs' 35-28 win over South Vermillion. He surpassed the previous mark of 833 completions, previously held by Lapel's Devin Craig in 2025. He now stands second all-time in passing yards with 12,131 yards, which is 64 yards behind Evansville Mater Dei's Jake Schiff's mark of 12,195 yards established in 2001.

Tristan Brown of Indianapolis Scecina became the club's all-time leader in receptions in the Crusaders' 49-23 loss to Triton Central. The senior registered 14 catches for 155 yards with a touchdown, giving him 187 receptions for his career.

Cambridge City Lincoln advanced to the Class 1A Sectional 45 semifinals as a result of a forfeit by Indianapolis Tindley. The Golden Eagles will host Tri (5-5) on October 30.

The pairings for the 54th annual IHSAA state football tournament are available on www.ihsaa.org

Here is the last time the following teams were unbeaten.