Lafayette Jeff's Trysten Barrett displays his passion on the gridiron

Trysten Barrett can't remember the last time he didn't have a ball in his hands.

Whether he is on the football field or baseball diamond, the Lafayette Jeff High senior seems to enjoy throwing it around.

"I've been in athletics ever since I could walk," recalled Barrett. "It's always been something I've loved to do and I owe a lot to my dad for what I've accomplished.

"Growing up, I played strong safety and wide receiver. Then, when I was in the fourth and fifth grade, he (dad) moved me to quarterback. He knew I was a natural born leader and I stuck with it. It's made me who I am today."

After getting an opportunity to show off his skills as a freshman and sophomore (75-of-116 for 1,001 yards with 13 touchdowns), he really blossomed last fall by going 237-of-321 (74 percent) for 3,597 yards with 38 touchdowns to help the Bronchos to 10-1 finish and a second straight Class 5A sectional championship.

"I have a lot of confidence in myself because when I step on the field, I feel there is nobody better," explained Barrett. "I feel like I read the field well and my accuracy is something I feel like sets me apart from other people."

For his part, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was selected to the North Central Conference all-conference team as well as a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association's Class 5A all-state squad.

"Trysten is ultra-competitive," explained Lafayette Jeff head coach Pat Shanley. "He wants to win for his community, his program, and his friends. He also understands that in order to win deep in November, it takes a lot of extra work and time in order to be great. I believe that his desire to win and his willingness to do the extra work and put in the extra time is what separates him."

Barrett is well on his way to finding his way on both units again by completing 145-of-200 (73 percent) for 2,163 yards with 31 scores.

"My pitching helped a lot because of my ability to hit my spots and targets," explained Barrett. "Since last year, my completion percentage has been 75 percent and higher at time. I also think my playmaking skills are strong by my ability to scramble and find open receivers."

Among those benefitting from his success are junior wide outs Nadarius Young (46 receptions for 753 yards with 18 touchdowns) and Jamell Thomas (24 catches for 489 yards with six scores), sophomore Jamarion Moore (25 receptions for 351 yards with four touchdowns), and seniors Bryce Vanostran (21 receptions for 274 yards with three touchdowns) and Tyler McKinney (13 catches for 203 yards with a score).

"I have a good relationship with my receivers because I feel we all have the same goal and will do anything we have to do to get better," Barrett said. "Even though we have a good number of young guys, we all managed to get in the same mindset when they got brought up."

The same good feelings surround him and his buddies up front as well.

"We love each other and I appreciate all the hard work they put in," said Barrett in reference to his offensive linemen. "I feel I could do more and show more appreciation like get them food they love to eat."

Working in harmony with the coaching staff has helped the Bronchos register a 30-5 record over the last three years.

"Coach Shanley is someone I can always I can go talk to," explained Barrett. "I love his coaching style and he has been someone I've known since I've been through '56ers' and before because of my brother.

"I feel like I mesh well with the rest of the coaches. Even though I don't like talk to them every day, I still feel I can crack jokes with them and can ask them if I ever need anything."

The feeling is mutual for the 11th year Lafayette Jeff boss.

"Trysten understands that being the quarterback at Lafayette Jeff comes with certain expectations and duties," explained Shanley. "It is an honor to play this position at a school with such a strong tradition of high-level quarterback play. Trysten has worked hard and has been extremely committed to our off-season process over the last four years, often times putting in extra work with his wide receivers when nobody else is around. His teammates see the work that he puts in.

"He has played a lot of Friday night football, having started six games as a freshman. Trysten has been a quarterback in our offense since his time on our travel team in fifth and sixth grade. He is ultra-competitive and works hard in order to put himself and his teammates in a position to be successful."

However, if forced to choose between the two sports, the choice is obvious.