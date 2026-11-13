Lafayette Jeff's Trysten Barrett displays his passion on the gridiron

Trysten Barrett can't remember the last time he didn't have a ball in his hands.
Whether he is on the football field or baseball diamond, the Lafayette Jeff High senior seems to enjoy throwing it around.
"I've been in athletics ever since I could walk," recalled Barrett. "It's always been something I've loved to do and I owe a lot to my dad for what I've accomplished.
"Growing up, I played strong safety and wide receiver. Then, when I was in the fourth and fifth grade, he (dad) moved me to quarterback. He knew I was a natural born leader and I stuck with it. It's made me who I am today."
After getting an opportunity to show off his skills as a freshman and sophomore (75-of-116 for 1,001 yards with 13 touchdowns), he really blossomed last fall by going 237-of-321 (74 percent) for 3,597 yards with 38 touchdowns to help the Bronchos to 10-1 finish and a second straight Class 5A sectional championship.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself because when I step on the field, I feel there is nobody better," explained Barrett. "I feel like I read the field well and my accuracy is something I feel like sets me apart from other people."
For his part, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was selected to the North Central Conference all-conference team as well as a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association's Class 5A all-state squad.
"Trysten is ultra-competitive," explained Lafayette Jeff head coach Pat Shanley. "He wants to win for his community, his program, and his friends. He also understands that in order to win deep in November, it takes a lot of extra work and time in order to be great. I believe that his desire to win and his willingness to do the extra work and put in the extra time is what separates him."
Barrett is well on his way to finding his way on both units again by completing 145-of-200 (73 percent) for 2,163 yards with 31 scores.
"My pitching helped a lot because of my ability to hit my spots and targets," explained Barrett. "Since last year, my completion percentage has been 75 percent and higher at time. I also think my playmaking skills are strong by my ability to scramble and find open receivers."
Among those benefitting from his success are junior wide outs Nadarius Young (46 receptions for 753 yards with 18 touchdowns) and Jamell Thomas (24 catches for 489 yards with six scores), sophomore Jamarion Moore (25 receptions for 351 yards with four touchdowns), and seniors Bryce Vanostran (21 receptions for 274 yards with three touchdowns) and Tyler McKinney (13 catches for 203 yards with a score).
"I have a good relationship with my receivers because I feel we all have the same goal and will do anything we have to do to get better," Barrett said. "Even though we have a good number of young guys, we all managed to get in the same mindset when they got brought up."
The same good feelings surround him and his buddies up front as well.
"We love each other and I appreciate all the hard work they put in," said Barrett in reference to his offensive linemen. "I feel I could do more and show more appreciation like get them food they love to eat."
Working in harmony with the coaching staff has helped the Bronchos register a 30-5 record over the last three years.
"Coach Shanley is someone I can always I can go talk to," explained Barrett. "I love his coaching style and he has been someone I've known since I've been through '56ers' and before because of my brother.
"I feel like I mesh well with the rest of the coaches. Even though I don't like talk to them every day, I still feel I can crack jokes with them and can ask them if I ever need anything."
The feeling is mutual for the 11th year Lafayette Jeff boss.
"Trysten understands that being the quarterback at Lafayette Jeff comes with certain expectations and duties," explained Shanley. "It is an honor to play this position at a school with such a strong tradition of high-level quarterback play. Trysten has worked hard and has been extremely committed to our off-season process over the last four years, often times putting in extra work with his wide receivers when nobody else is around. His teammates see the work that he puts in.
"He has played a lot of Friday night football, having started six games as a freshman. Trysten has been a quarterback in our offense since his time on our travel team in fifth and sixth grade. He is ultra-competitive and works hard in order to put himself and his teammates in a position to be successful."
However, if forced to choose between the two sports, the choice is obvious.
"I love both football and baseball, but my passion is football," explained Barrett. "If I wasn't a quarterback, I would love to play defense because I feel like I could read the field pretty good."
When it comes to baseball, this past spring, he posted a 1-1 record with a 4.74 earned-run average over 12 appearances. In 20 2/3 innings of work, he allowed 21 runs (14 earned runs) on 15 hits with 22 strikeouts and 21 walks.
"Football really helped my arm strength," explained Barrett. "It allowed me to throw harder and also improved my hand-eye coordination which helps me out in the field. I feel like my ERA (earned-run average) could be a little better, while being a hitter could also be something that would help me do more for the team this year.
"I love either pitching or playing third base because people depend on you to perform. Third base is the hot corner, while the game is in your hands when you're on the mound."
Although he has his heart set on playing football at the next level, Trysten is keeping all of his options open.
"I like football more at this moment, but I'm open to playing baseball or football in college," Barrett said. "I want to go and play somewhere that wants me and has the same goals and values I have."
If this does happen, he is aware of things he needs to work on.
"My biggest weakness I would say is my height," Barrett said. "I can't really change it, but deep balls get somewhat hard to see."
In addition to working a part-time job, he also like helping out on the hardwood by referring youth league basketball games.
"One of my goals is to play football because I want to make money for my parents and myself," said Barrett, who currently has a 3.0 grade-point average and plans to major in kinesiology or exercise science. "I want to be wealthy, so I can help my parents to retire. This could happen by being a coach somewhere big or a trainer for a really, big organization anywhere in the world."
Fresh off winning their third straight Class 5A sectional crown with a 44-6 win at Huntington North on November 6, the Bronchos are now hoping the third time is the charm in their quest for the program's first regional crown.
"We need to continue doing the little things both inside the weight room and the classroom," explained Barrett. "If we do this, it will transfer over to the field and help us get over the hump for regionals and more history we want to make this year."
The next step takes place on November 13 when No. 7 Lafayette Jeff (9-2) welcomes No. 4 Warsaw (10-1) to Sheumann Field for the Class 5A regional crown.