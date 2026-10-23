Maconaquah's Aiden Robinson is a born leader

Aiden Robinson has never lacked confidence.

The Maconaquah High senior quarterback has proof to back up this claim.

"I am a field general," explained Robinson. "I think IQ is the best trait a quarterback can have. At all times, I have full control of the offense and am allowed to call or check to any play in our playbook. (Maconaquah) Coach (Ethan Robbins) always jokes and says, 'My play call is just a suggestion. If you see something, do something.' "So that's exactly what I do. I read the defense, understand where the holes are, and take what the defense gives us."

Since taking over the controls as a sophomore, the 6-foot, 195-pound standout has proven time and time again he is the one in charge.

"Being the leader is who I am," explained Robinson. "I love to lead and be the hype guy. Quarterback has that role built in. I love getting hyped with the guys and pushing everybody every day to be better."

In helping the Braves to their first (Class 3A) sectional crown in 2024, he completed 216-of-299 (72 percent) for 3,155 yards with a program-best 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A year ago, he followed that up by going 174-of-258 (67 percent) for 2,560 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"Something I have grown at as a quarterback is extending the play," Robinson said "My offensive line has been phenomenal throughout my entire career, so it's extremely rare I ever have to leave the pocket, but if I do, I have learned how and improved tremendously.

"Another strength of mine is my accuracy and ball security. I am currently completing 69 percent of my passes this year (204-of-296 for 3,005 yards) with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions."

This past Friday (October 16), Indiana's current leader in touchdown passes closed out his regular season career in grand fashion by completing 13-of-19 for 239 yards with five touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Rochester.

"Aiden's leadership comes with the territory, but I think he has always been that guy for his teams," explained first-year Maconaquah head coach Ethan Robbins. "If you talk to him, you can feel his confidence in everything he does and believes. He's always going to do what's best for his team first, and that's not easy to do as a high school kid who's thrown for over 8,000 yards in his career and over 100 touchdowns.

"It speaks volumes to his maturity. Aiden holds himself to the highest of standards in life and the classroom, and it's shown as his leadership has grown. You see him have a relationship with everyone he plays with and that translates on Friday nights. He wants the leadership. He wants the ball in his hands no matter what. I think it's pretty special when an entire team feels the same."

Since he was a youngster, sports have been a constant in Aiden's life.

"Football has been a part of my life forever," recalled Robinson. "I started with flag football in elementary school and started playing tackle football in third grade. I have always been an athlete and love to play any sport."

He credits his dad (Scott Robinson) for his passion and love of the game.

"My dad had been the greatest influence in my life," Aiden said. "He has been my coach, teacher, and a close friend of mine throughout my entire life. He has taught me how to be a man, how to treat people, and how to get better daily. I have always looked up to him, from on the field to at home.

"He (dad) first got me into playing quarterback because he played quarterback through his entire career. I have played there ever since elementary school, and it's defined me as a player throughout my career."

Throwing passes is not the only thing Aiden has gotten a lot of pleasure doing.

"Track and golf both help me play football," explained Robinson. "Track works on my conditioning and speed, while golf helps build rotational muscle. Throwing a football relies heavily on rotating, so keeping my body used to rotating through the year with golf has helped my velocity and distance.

"Football has built my frame and speed, especially for track. I have been a varsity track runner for the past two years, running in all kinds of events. My junior year, I ran the 100-meter, 200-meter, and the 4x100-meter relay. Football helped me hit my 100-metter personal record of 11.23 hand time and an 11.54 laser."

Although he has only interacted with Aiden this fall, Robbins has been impressed with his field general.

"Aiden is a phenomenal quarterback and a better person," explained Robbins, who was previously a defensive coordinator at Eastern Hancock and Greenfield-Central. "He is the leader of our team and we go as he goes. His leadership is something I wanted him to work on when I got the job, and that has come a really long way this year. He's become more comfortable leading and accepting all that comes with the spotlight.

"He sees the field differently than most and can often check into something better than what was called by our offensive coordinator (sorry, Scott, Aiden's dad). His arm strength is tremendous. At the next level, he will need to get his foot in the dirt and drive some footballs in some tighter windows. He has shown the ability to do so and made some really nice throws all year for us."

Working with his third coaching staff in four seasons, it took Aiden a little while to warm up to his new group.

"I was a little nervous at the beginning of the year, but throughout the year, we have grown a lot," recalled Robinson. "Coach Robbins has been great this year. He is a first-year head coach and has clearly done a great job.

"He lets me practice with the defense and even wants me to play if I am ever needed. He is one of the best hype guys I have ever met. At practice, he is always upbeat, playing music, getting us hyped and ready for Friday nights. The rest of the coaching staff, I have a great connection with two of the coaches who are family, my dad, Scott (Robinson), and my grandpa, Dan (Robinson), as family football has brought us closer. The rest of the coaching staff are Coach (Bill)Tabler and Coach (Joe) Flitcraft. Both of them have helped me grow as a man by showing me life is hard, but it's how you respond that matters."

Having good comradery with his wide receivers, both on and off the field, has also been one of the reasons the Braves just completed their second unbeaten regular season in three years.

"My relationship with my receivers is all different," explained Robinson, who has also run 44 times for 114 yards with five scores. "We are super senior-heavy, so I have been able to build relationships with all of them in some super special ways. (Senior) Nolan Tarrh (73 receptions for 1,063 yards with 14 touchdowns) and I have been playing together and have been really good friends since elementary school. Over the summer, (Senior) Jordan Van Ness (22 catches for 204 yards with three scores) and I went fishing (my favorite hobby) just about every week and grew together through that. (Senior) Treason Ambrose (16 receptions for 290 yards with three touchdowns) and (sophomore) Tre Rader (35 catches for 653 yards with nine scores) were some of my favorite guys to hang out with during track season. We all ran different events, but we were almost always together warming up and for the cool-downs. (Senior) Marcell Sims, our starting running back (92 carries for 812 yards with 14 touchdowns and 55 receptions for 732 yards with 10 scores), is another close friend. We share a lot of classes and lift together every day. We push each other to be better in the weight room daily."

The same admiration goes for the guys providing protection for him up front.

"I love my offensive line," Robinson added. "Every week we have Monday night eats. We call it where we all go out to eat. We have done this just about every week for all four years we have been together. (Senior) Eli Grzegorski and I have grown up together and are neighbors. (Senior) Dakoda Dauenhauer and I were lifting partners for the first few years of high school, and we have grown together through that. (Senior) Brayden Tabler and I grew together through our faith. He invited me to his youth group one day, and since then we have been close friends. (Seniors) Evan Blake, Chase Washburn, and Tyler Adams have really grown through sports. Chase and I get an ice bath every Thursday after practice. Evan, Tyler, and I hang out almost every Friday after the football game, going swimming and eating pizza at Eli's. I think I've built a good connection with everybody on the team, including the new kids, showing them around school and coaching them to the best of my ability."

If he wasn't slinging footballs for a living, there is one spot the Class 3A all-state and all-Three Rivers Conference selection would like to up at on the field.

I would love, and I did get a short chance during the season, to play linebacker," Robinson said. "For the same reason I play quarterback, it's the leader of the defense. Linebacker is a hard position, but I absolutely love it. In-game, I have gotten a few reps, which I am very grateful for, but our starting linebackers are great. They are heavy hitters and great leaders for not only the defense but the entire team."

The three-year starter is realistic about what he needs to do to perform well at the next level.

"I know I need to improve on are my release because college ball moves faster and I need to work on putting my foot in the ground and delivering," explained Robinson, who currently owns a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to major in business management. "Currently, I have one opportunity to play quarterback at the next level at Franklin College here in Indiana. I am extremely grateful to (Franklin) Coach (Mike) Leonard. However, my recruitment is still fully open, and I have been on visits to different colleges almost every Saturday this year."

Robbins believes Aiden has a bright future ahead of him.

"He's just a really good young man and his work ethic matches his talent level, if not exceeds it," explained Robbins. "Aiden is the kind of kid you want your feeder programs and your youth league looking up to. In moments of uncertainty and doubt, he has always risen to, or exceeded expectations. He comes off the field and watches his film, then comes straight behind the coaches and cheers for his team. I've never seen him complain or lose his temper. He really is the glue that holds all of the pieces together. You can't ask for anything more as a coach."

Down the road, Robinson wants to continue the family tradition.

"After my athletic career, I hope to join the family line and coach," Aiden said. "Out of college, I hope to get a coaching job and work my way up to offensive coordinator and, one day, hopefully head coach."

Before that, though, he wants to enjoy a long post-season run.

"We have really shown growth and come together this season," Robinson said. "If a team is super tight and close, it makes everything better. If the team can move as one, I think we have a real shot to go far in this tournament."