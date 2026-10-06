Merrillville's Brad Seiss named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Indianapolis – Brad Seiss of Merrillville High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
In a battle of 6A heavyweights, Merrillville (5-1) defeated Duneland Conference rival Valparaiso (4-3), 34-21, marking Seiss's 100th career win at the school. With a record of 100-41, he is only the second coach in Merrillville football history to win 100 career games.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:
Region 2: Keith Kinder - Mishawaka
Region 3: Kurt Tippmann – Ft. Wayne Snider
Region 4: Brett Lambert – North Judson
Region 5: Matt Nuckols – Wes-Del
Region 6: Chuck Sorrell – South Putnam
Region 7: Sam Otley - Roncalli
Region 8: William Coonce – Eastern Hancock
Region 9: Derek Hart - Jasper
Region 10: Reed May – Brownstown Central
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.