South Adams' Grant Moser named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Indianapolis – Grant Moser of South Adams High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
The Class 1A-No. 8 Starfires improved to 4-2 on the season with a 21-16 win at home over Class 3A-No. 6 Adams Central. It was the Starfires first win over rival Adams Central since 2020.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:
Region 1: Rick Good – Bishop Noll
Region 2: Keith Kinder - Mishawaka
Region 4: Chris Ulerick - Caston
Region 5: Brandon Baker - Northfield
Region 6: Scott Moore – North Putnam
Region 7: Kyle Enright – Decatur Central
Region 8: Scott Snodgrass - Hagerstown
Region 9: Nick Hart – Gibson Southern
Region 10: James Bragg – Floyd Central
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.