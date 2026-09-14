Evansville Memorial's John Hurley named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

Indianapolis – John Hurley of Evansville Memorial High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. In a battle of Class 3A powers, Hurley's top-ranked Tigers (4-0) defeated No. 2 Evansville Mater Dei, 52-21.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 4:
Region 1: Mark Peterson - Chesterton
Region 2: Luke Amstutz - Northridge
Region 3: Grant Moser - South Adams
Region 4: Troy Hudson - Logansport
Region 5: Caleb Small - Hamilton Heights
Region 6: John Hart - Brownsburg
Region 7: Steve Moorman - Arsenal Tech
Region 8: William Coonce - Eastern Hancock
Region 10: Evan Ulery - Batesville
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.