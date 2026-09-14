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Coach of the Week

Evansville Memorial's John Hurley named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

In a battle of Class 3A powers, Hurley’s top-ranked Tigers (4-0) defeated No. 2 Evansville Mater Dei, 52-21.

Sep 14, 2026 at 11:16 AM
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Indianapolis – John Hurley of Evansville Memorial High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. In a battle of Class 3A powers, Hurley's top-ranked Tigers (4-0) defeated No. 2 Evansville Mater Dei, 52-21.

The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 4:

Region 1: Mark Peterson - Chesterton

Region 2: Luke Amstutz - Northridge

Region 3: Grant Moser - South Adams

Region 4: Troy Hudson - Logansport

Region 5: Caleb Small - Hamilton Heights

Region 6: John Hart - Brownsburg

Region 7: Steve Moorman - Arsenal Tech

Region 8: William Coonce - Eastern Hancock

Region 10: Evan Ulery - Batesville

This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

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