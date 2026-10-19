Northridge High School's Luke Amstutz named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 9

Indianapolis – Luke Amstutz of Northridge High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
The Class 4A No. 8 Raiders won 37-30 at home over previously undefeated Class 5A No. 4 Warsaw (8-1). With the win, the Raiders claimed their first Northern Lakes Conference crown since 2017.
Coach Amstutz was named Colts Coach of the Week in 2013 in week No. 8 and again in 2015 in week No. 9 while coaching the East Noble Knights
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:
Region 1: Craig Buzea – Crown Point
Region 3: Paul Sade - Churubusco
Region 4: Pat Shanley – Lafayette Jefferson
Region 5: Ethan Robbins - Maconaquah
Region 6: Max Goodin – Indian Creek
Region 7: Anthony Henderson – Purdue Poly
Region 8: William Coonce – Eastern Hancock
Region 9: Trent Fine – North Davies
Region 10: Jason Hawkins - Clarksville
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.