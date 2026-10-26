Tipton High School's Aaron Tolle named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10

Indianapolis – Aaron Tolle of Tipton High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
The unranked Class 2A Blue Devils (6-4) upset previously undefeated No. 7 Eastern Greentown (9-1) on the road, 35-28. This was a turnaround for Tipton, as Eastern has bounced the Blue Devils from the IHSAA tournament the last three seasons. What's more, Aaron Tolle's father, Mike Tolle, won Colts Coach of the Week in 2002.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 10:
Region 1: Chris Skinner – Andrean
Region 2: Cody Vincent – Jimtown
Region 3: Brett Fox – Columbia City
Region 4: Trent Grider – North Newton
Region 6: Chuck Sorrell – South Putnam
Region 7: Levar Johnson – Cardinal Ritter
Region 8: Scott Fitzgerald – Shelbyville
Region 9: Trent Fine – North Daviess
Region 10: Jeremy Lowery – West Washington
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.