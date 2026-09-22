McCutcheon's Michael Fenters named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Indianapolis – Michael Fenters of McCutcheon High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
This past weekend, the Mavericks defeated rival West Lafayette Harrison, 21-0. It was the Mavs' first win over the Raiders since 2017 and their second straight shutout this year.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:
Region 1: Bill Marshall - Valparaiso
Region 2: Cody Vincent - Jimtown
Region 3: Brett Fox - Columbia City
Region 5: Josh Edwards - Eastern (Greentown)
Region 6: Jayme Comer - Danville
Region 7: Patrick Mallory - Lawrence North
Region 8: Rob Patchett - Perry Meridian
Region 9: Malin Webb - Tell City
Region 10: Gabe Johnson - Bloomington South
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.