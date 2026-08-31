East Central's Jake Meiners named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 2

Indianapolis – Jake Meiners of East Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
In an epic battle of top-ranked teams, the Class 4A East Central Trojans (2-0) defeated Class 5A New Palestine (1-1), 14-7. The Trojan win halted New Palestine's 29-game winning streak, which began in 2023.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:
Region 1: Brad Seiss - Merrillville
Region 2: Luke Amstutz - Northridge
Region 3: Alyx Brandewie - Eastside
Region 4: Adam Berry - Pioneer
Region 5: Ethan Robbins - Maconaquah
Region 6: Mark Raetz - Northview
Region 7: Sam Otley - Roncali
Region 8: Jed Richman - Pendleton Heights
Region 9: Cody Hess - Evansville Mater Dei
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.