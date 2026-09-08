Alexandria-Monroe's Pete Gast named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 3

Indianapolis – Pete Gast of Alexandria-Monroe High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
The Class 2A-No.18 Tigers defeated Class 3A-No.7 Eastbrook, 41-7, earning Gast his 100th career victory.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:
Region 1: Phil Mason - Griffith
Region 2: Justin Bogunia - Bremen
Region 3: Seth Wilcox - Angola
Region 4: Blake Bertzner – Carroll (Flora)
Region 6: Max Goodin – Indian Creek
Region 7: Rob Doyle – Bishop Chatard
Region 8: Eric Moore – Center Grove
Region 9: Cory Brunson – Evansville Reitz
Region 10: Ryan Langferman – Milan
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.