Tippecanoe Valley's Stephen Moriarty named 2026 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Indianapolis – Stephen Moriarty of Tippecanoe Valley High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, sponsored in part by Certor Sports, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.
The Class 3A Vikings improved to 7-1 with a 39-13 win over John Glenn. The victory put the Vikings in a position to win at least a share of the Indiana Northern State Conference title.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 8:
Region 1: Mac Mishler – Hammond Morton
Region 3: Brent Kunkel - Bluffton
Region 4: Marc Hall – West Central
Region 5: Kyle Buresh – Muncie Central
Region 6: Scott Turnquist - Zionsville
Region 7: J.T Whitaker – Warren Central
Region 8: Scott Fitzgerald - Shelbyville
Region 9: Kevin Tempel – Heritage Hills
Region 10: Ryan Knigga - Lawrenceburg
This season marks the 27th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $2,000 donation and a commemorative plaque. For more info, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.